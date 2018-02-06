Must-see exhibits at U.S. museums for summer 2018

It’s almost summer vacation season and a great time to explore what museums in the U.S. are offering over the warm months. Several combine fun with learning at exhibits on comedy, children’s books, crocodiles, baseball and more. Here are 11 travel-worthy exhibits this summer.

Baseball Americana at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

June 29 - TBD 2019

The MLB All-Star Game will be hosted in Washington, D.C., this summer and the Library of Congress has a free baseball exhibition to mark the occasion. With its extensive archive of photos, newspaper clips, letters, film reels, movies and an immense collection of baseball cards, baseball’s story from sandlot to the pros will come alive. Highlights include early rules of the game, historic images, early baseball cards, beloved baseball movies, broadcasts of iconic baseball moments, and rare interviews and film of Hall of Famers, including Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson and others.

Leonard Bernstein: The Power of Music at the National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia

Through Sept. 2, 2018

Arts organizations throughout the country are celebrating conductor, composer and social activist Leonard Bernstein this year to mark his centenary anniversary. Philadelphia’s National Museum of American Jewish History has mounted the first large-scale museum exhibition on his personal life and career. It features 100 historic artifacts and photographs, such as Bernstein’s piano and family heirlooms. Multimedia features enliven the exhibit, including video of the Maestro’s most memorable works (West Side Story and Mass) and documentary footage about his moving visit to Germany after WWII where he conducted an orchestra of Holocaust survivors.

Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit at The Family Museum in Bettendorf, Iowa

Through Sept. 9, 2018

The first traveling exhibit dedicated to the children’s author Eric Carle’s “Very” book series opens in Iowa this summer. The play-and-learn focus will have kids following the path of the Very Hungry Caterpillar, weaving a web with the Very Busy Spider, composing a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket, and more hands-on activities related to his books. They’ll also get to create artwork using Carle’s hand-painted tissue paper collage technique and materials.

National Comedy Center in Jamestown, N.Y.

Opening August 2018

Get ready to laugh. The new National Comedy Center in Jamestown — the birthplace of Lucille Ball — celebrates the art of humor with more than 50 immersive exhibits and hologram performances of living and departed comedians. Highlights will include George Carlin’s personal archives, an adults-only “Blue Room” focusing on comedy’s mature and taboo subject matters, and opportunities for guests to tell their own jokes. There will also be traditional displays with props and costumes from funny television and film, going all the way back to Vaudeville years.

Lee Friedlander in Louisiana at the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA)

Through Aug. 12, 2018

Lee Friedlander is considered one of the most important living American photographers. This summer, NOMA explores how New Orleans impacted his photographic work focusing on jazz musicians, monuments and street life. “As an artist whose images straddle the border of art and document, Friedlander was uniquely positioned to preserve the social and visual phenomena of New Orleans, creating a varied body of work that is as humanistic as it is artistic,” said Susan Taylor, NOMA’s Montine McDaniel Freeman Director. The exhibit features vintage prints, never-before-seen images, and a presentation (on view through June 17) of his color photographs of artists including Aretha Franklin, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Tammy Wynette and Ray Charles.

The Power of Poison at The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami

Through Sept. 3, 2018

From the plots of fairy tales to nature’s deadly creatures to ancient (and modern) history, poison is a fact of life. The Frost Science Museum goes all in on the deadly substance in its many forms this summer. The Power of Poison looks at poison and venom in nature, in myth and legend, in science, by accident, and as a force for good in life-saving drugs. In addition to poison dart frogs and venomous snakes, visitors will see exhibits on Snow White, and dangerous creatures in the Aquarium (lionfish, scorpionfish, stonefish, rabbitfish and more).

Giacometti at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City

June 8 - Sept. 12, 2018

The Guggenheim hosts the first major museum exhibition in the USA dedicated to Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti in more than 15 years. The modernist artist is known for his sculptures reflecting trauma in the wake of World War II. Encompassing his entire career, the museum has brought together more than 175 works, some of which have never before been shown stateside. It also features historical photographs documenting Giacometti’s relationship with the Guggenheim, beginning in 1955 when the museum first presented his sculpture work.

Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors at the Cleveland Museum of Art

July 7- Sept. 30, 2018

After a record-breaking run at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C., Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrors exhibit is coming to Cleveland. At the most-Instagrammable art exhibit around, visitors explore seven of Kusama’s kaleidoscopic “Infinity Mirror Rooms” full of color, light and reflections. Also on display: more than 90 of the contemporary Japanese artist’s other works, including paintings, sculpture and works on paper. Book tickets in advance: This photogenic show is expected to sell out quickly.

RESPECT: Hip-Hop Style & Wisdom at the Oakland Museum of California

Through Aug. 12, 2018

In recognition of Oakland and the Bay Area’s influence on hip-hop, a new exhibit focuses on the distinct culture through its art, music, photography, video, dance and fashion. Among the 200 objects on display, highlights of the exhibit include Grandmaster Flash's turntables, a handwritten note by Tupac Shakur, and painter Kehinde Wiley's artwork (who just unveiled Barack Obama's portrait). An interactive feature offers a space to practice hip-hop skills, including DJing, breakdancing, graffiti and emceeing.

Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

As the gateway to freedom in Canada, Niagara Falls was an important part of the Underground Railroad. The new Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center — which opened in May in the newly restored 1863 U.S. Custom House — tells the story of freedom seekers and abolitionists in the region. Highlights include a recreation of the Cataract House, a prominent hotel whose entirely African American wait staff helped with Canadian crossings, and the International Suspension Bridge where Harriet Tubman and others crossed the border into freedom. Artist E.B. Lewis has illustrated many images in the exhibit to bring the stories to life.

Breathtaking views of Niagara Falls

Crocs: Ancient Predators in a Modern World at the Museum of Science in Boston

Through Sept. 3, 2018

Get up close and personal with live crocodiles this summer at what’s being called the most comprehensive traveling crocodilian exhibition to date. Thanks to their rugged bodies, keen senses and intricate social lives, these reptiles have existed for more than 200 million years. Learn all about their evolutionary history, biology and behavior, and relationship to human societies. The exhibit features a few species of live crocs, skeletons, and an interactive component where visitors can test their strength against that of a crocodile's bite.

