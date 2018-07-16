'Papa John' Schnatter through the years
Papa John's founder John Schnatter. December 19, 2012
John Schnatter of Papa John's Pizza
- - Papa John's Pizza founder John Schnatter chatted in the hall after yesterday's seminar speech.- -Sept. 24, 1996 Photo by Paul Schuhmann w/story Papa John's John Schnatter talking with people in the hallway following his talk at the Galt East this morning.
John 'Papa John' Schnatter.
- - TEXT:M Louisville-based Papa John's International yesterday marked the opening of its 3,000th store by giving away fresh tomatoes and pizza slices in New York.- -CEO Nigel Travis and Chairman John Schnatter also took part in a ceremonial opening of Nasdaq Stock Market trading as part of the festivities, and the company donated $20,000 and fresh produce to City Harvest, an organization that feeds the hungry in New York.
John Schnatter, founder of Papa John's Pizza stands on a staircase in the lobby of the company's headquarters. By Pat McDonogh, The Courier-Journal. Jan. 26, 2016.
- -ADVANCE FOR JUNE 9 - Papa John's founder John Schnatter tastes a spoonful of pizza sauce Tuesday, May 20th, 1997, in Louisville. Schnatter's attention to details, like the quality and consistency of sauce, have helped Schnatter take Papa John's from one store to more than 1,260 stores in the United States with planned expansion to overseas markets. (AP Photo/Michael Clevenger)
Papa John's Pizza founder John Schnatter told Anchorage residents at a special meeting last week that he plans to build a walking trail from the center of the city to E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park, regardless of whether the city sells him the five-acre Bellewood property. Photo by Chris Otts April 2007. * date of photo is unknown
John Schnatter, (right) Founder of Papa John's Pizza, talked with Tracy Proffit, left, Chef Douglas Bond, left center, and Terry Lewis manager of the campus restaurant in Louisville, Ky._(By Chris Hall, The Courier-Journal)_March 28, 2009
John Schnatter received a national award for the two-mile public trail Schnatter built on his property in Anchorage earlier this year._ 11.25.08
John Schnatter received a national award for the two-mile public trail Schnatter built on his property in Anchorage earlier this year._(By Kylene Lloyd, The Courier-Journal)_11.25.08
Schnatter drove the car into the company lobby. Papa John's founder, John Schnatter, recovered the 1971 Camaro he sold years ago to support his business. (By Michael Hayman, The Courier-Journal) August 25, 2009
- -Caption: Papa John's CEO John Schnatter, left, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced a joint venture yesterday at the Cowboys' camp. Text: Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones, right, and Papa John's Founder and CEO John Schnatter, left, address the media at Cowboys training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2004, in Oxnard, Calif. Jones announced a joint venture in the Dallas, Austin and Waco, Texas markets with Papa John's International, Inc. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
- -Text Staff photo by Mary Ann Lyons, May 20, 1999Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter spoke to shareholders during the annual meeting.
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL - Papa John's Founder, Chairman and CEO John Schnatter gets a kick out of seeing his image on the NASDAQ tower in New York's Times Square, Friday, Sept. 14, 2012, while celebrating the opening of the brand's 4,000th global restaurant. Schnatter gave away 4,000 commemorative baseballs, each with a code redeemable for a free large pizza. He will cap the celebration with a special on-field appearance at Friday's New York Yankees game. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Papa John's International/AP Images)
John Schnatter, founder of Papa John's Pizza. Oct. 2, 2017
Louisville's interim AD talks with U of L board of trustees member John Schnatter at the Cards game against Bellarmine.
In this file photo from 2016, John Schnatter placed a pie in the oven at the headquarters' kitchen. Jan. 26, 2016.
In this file photo, John Schnatter, founder of Papa John's Pizza, is seen making a pizza in the kitchen of his company's headquarters. Jan. 26, 2016.
Papa John's founder John Schnatter salutes another board member before the start of the Wednesday meeting to decide Tom Jurich's fate at the University of Louisville. Oct. 18, 2017
John Schnatter, left, CEO of Papa John's Pizza, arrives for a UofL for Board of Trustees meeting escorted by Buddy Dumeyer outside Grawemeyer Hall. Oct. 2, 2017
John Schnatter
John Schnatter
John Schnatter, board member at the UofL Foundation, during the first meeting since an audit blasted the organization.
Papa John's Pizza founder John Schnatter talks with other board members after the University of Louisville Wednesday. Schnatter did not speak during Wednesday's meeting; previously he brought up concerns with the U of L athletic department.
John Schnatter speaks during a press conference at the Louisville Zoo on Thursday morning. Thanks to a $1 million gift from the John H. Schnatter Family Foundation, the zoo's Leadership Campaign exceeded it's goal of $10.4 million for a final raised amount of $11.44 million. February 9, 2017
John Schnatter looks over renderings of a new exhibit on Thursday morning at the Louisville Zoo with Zoo Director John Walczak. Thanks to a $1 million gift from the John H. Schnatter Family Foundation, the zoo's Leadership Campaign exceeded it's goal of $10.4 million for a final raised amount of $11.44 million. February 9, 2017
John Schnatter speaks during a press conference at the Louisville Zoo on Thursday morning. Thanks to a $1 million gift from the John H. Schnatter Family Foundation, the zoo's Leadership Campaign exceeded it's goal of $10.4 million for a final raised amount of $11.44 million. February 9, 2017
Papa John's founder John Schnatter laughs aloud during an interview with Alli Truttmann on Wednesday night at the Palace Theatre. 1/25/17
Papa John’s founder John Schnatter, shown at an unrelated event, attended an employee’s funeral.
LOUISVILLE -- Speaking to college students five years ago in Florida, Papa John's pizza magnate John Schnatter bragged he’d scored a nearly perfect 790 on his SAT in math but a dismal 200 on the verbal exam.

"I have a real problem with the English language," he said, laughing.

But now Schnatter’s inability to control his tongue is no laughing matter. It has cost him his reputation, his seat on the University of Louisville board of trustees, removal of his nickname from the university's football stadium and his role atop the world’s fifth-largest pizza chain, which he founded 34 years ago in a broom closet.

To some of his former employees — and to Louisville-based restaurant industry journalist Steve Coomes, who has interviewed Schnatter a dozen times — the fact that Schnatter destroyed himself with his mouth is not surprising.

"Teflon John has always said too much, criticizing people within his company, its franchisees and nearly always those who left Papa John’s to work elsewhere," Coomes wrote in a blog post last week titled, "A tale of a man who couldn’t tame his tongue."

Added a former Papa John's International board member who asked to go unnamed to protect his current business: "When you’re in retail and you have to deal with the public, sometimes you have to bite your tongue, and I don’t think he always did a good job biting his tongue."

In 2012 Schnatter complained that President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul might add 14 cents to the price of a pizza, for which Schnatter was mocked and vilified.

Last fall he set off an uproar by complaining that the NFL’s handling of protests by black players caused a slump in Papa John’s pizza sales. When white supremacists embraced the remarks, the company was forced to apologize and Schnatter had to step down as CEO.

And in what turned out to be the last straw, Forbes reported this week that Schnatter, 56, complained in a conference call with his marketing agency in May that Col. Harland Sanders, the Kentucky Fried Chicken founder, had used a racial slur to describe black people without enduring the backlash that Schnatter encountered for his NFL comments.

In a radio interview Friday, Schnatter said the marketing company "pushed" him into using the offensive vocabulary during a role-playing session designed to help him learn how to avoid a public relations snafus.

"I was just talking the way the Colonel talked and, again, shame on me,” Schnatter said.

Schnatter’s fall was swift – and remarkable. As recently as 2013, he was rated one of the two most effective CEO spokesmen in the country by Ace Metrix, which measures the impact of advertising.

Friends and former employees say they never heard Schnatter use a racial slur, even in private.

"I have no sense whatsoever that Schnatter … is a racist," Coomes wrote in his post. "What I know for sure is he lacks an understanding of conversational propriety and nuance. With some regularity, he struggled to tap his mental brakes when an inappropriate thought arrived at his vocal chords."

John Schnatter, founder of Papa John's Pizza
John Schnatter, founder of Papa John's Pizza stands on a staircase in the lobby of the company's headquarters. By Pat McDonogh, The Courier-Journal. Jan. 26, 2016.
By Pat McDonogh/The Courier Journal

Schnatter is so unfiltered — he once condemned "fat and happy franchisees" making bad pizzas —  the company had to assign someone to restrain him during interviews, Coomes said.

Schnatter’s supporters, like global crisis manager Mike Sitrick, whom Papa John’s hired in 2013 to deal with the aftermath of Schnatter’s Obamacare remarks, say there is nothing wrong with an executive being outspoken.

Sitrick, whose Los Angeles-based Sitrick and Company no longer represents Papa John's, said Schatter’s comments on the health care law were taken out of context and that others share his view that the NFL mismanaged the player protests.

Meiners, a longtime friend of Schnatter, noted that thousands of people have benefited from his philanthropy or from jobs at Papa John’s.

"What he said on the conference call was deplorable, but it comes from his quirky personality," Meiners said. "He’s the guy who’ll make an obtuse comment to trigger conversation or as a stepping-stone to a larger point. In the case of this conference call, he dropped a grenade that blew up in his own pants."

Others are less charitable.

Gary Langstaff, who worked for Papa John’s as a marketing director in 2003, attributed Schnatter’s problems to his inflated sense of self-worth.

"When you have an ego the size of Louisville," Langstaff said, "you say things without considering the ramifications."

Ryan Easterly, who once worked at a restaurant  where Schnatter was a regular, said he treated and tipped him generously. But one day, Easterly said, he walked by as Schnatter was eating lunch and heard him say, “I’m rich. I can do whatever I want.”

"Let that sink in," Easterly wrote on Facebook, responding to Coomes’ post. "He has unlimited wealth and knows no boundaries."

Not always a better boss

At Papa John's headquarters, Schnatter was a demanding boss who could be difficult to work for, former executives said.

The late Jack Trout, a marketing whiz who came up with the "Better Ingredients" slogan and was the first to suggest that Schnatter tout his pizza on TV, said in a 2012 interview that Schnatter made employees nervous and sometimes drove talent away.

In a 1998 article, The New York Times said Schnatter could be "counted on to pop into his restaurants without notice, checking on the cheese, the sauce, the shape and quality of the crust" — and to "blow his stack if any aspect falls short."

The story noted that five executives, including Papa John's president, had quit over 18 months, all complaining about his management style.

Schnatter said in 2012 that he had “mellowed” with age and experience.

Executives described him as demanding but fair.

Chief Development Officer Tim O'Hern said Schnatter cared about employees, "whether they be janitors, restaurant team members, truck drivers, administrative assistants or executives."

Steve Ritchie, who was senior president of North American and Latin American operations and president and CEO since December, said Schnatter had high expectations.

“If you compromise the fundamentals, he will call you, and it will be a tough conversation,” he said.

As the face of his company, Schnatter stepped up when things went wrong.

In 2013, he personally apologized to a customer in Florida who was the target of "hurtful and painful words" from fired employees who made racist slurs in voicemail messages. And the next year, when an employee was killed during a robbery attempt at a Tennessee store, Schnatter attended the funeral and paid for the service, according to a family member who said his personal “support was so much more meaningful than any monetary donation."

What Schnatter said in May

According to Forbes, the call was arranged between Papa John’s executives and a marketing agency called Laundry Service. It was to be a role-playing exercise for Schnatter to help prevent future public-relations problems.

In November, Schnatter's comments linking slow pizza sales to NFL player national anthem protests had set off a firestorm of criticism and caused shares of Papa John's to drop 13 percent from when he made them until he stepped down as CEO the next month.

Schnatter was asked how he would distance himself from racist groups online. He responded by downplaying the significance of his NFL statement.

“Colonel Sanders called blacks n—–s,” Schnatter said, complaining that Sanders never faced a public backlash.

Schnatter also reflected on his early life in Indiana, where, he said, people used to drag African-Americans to death with trucks. He apparently intended for the remarks to convey his antipathy to racism, but multiple individuals on the call were offended and the marketing agency dropped Papa John's as a client, Forbes reported Wednesday.

Schnatter confirmed he had used the N-word and apologized after the Forbes report.

John H. Schnatter

• Born: Nov. 22, 1961

• Residence: Anchorage, Kentucky

• Title: Founder, former CEO and chairman, Papa John's International

• Siblings: Anne Schnatter Ackerson and Charles W. "Chuck" Schnatter, an attorney who formerly worked for Papa John's and served on its board

• Family: Wife, Annette; adult children Beau, Danielle and Kristine

John H. Schnatter Family Foundation

• Assets (2016) $8.8 million

• Grants (2015) $1.7 million

Recipients, 2012-16:  Louisville Zoo, 21st Century Parks, University of  Louisville, University of Kentucky, Purdue University

