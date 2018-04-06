Timing is everything, especially when it comes to cutting the cost of vacation airfare. The best way to do it is by putting together an itinerary that allows you to fly early in the season or late. Bottom line: If you can avoid the peak of the summer season – June 23 to Aug. 27 – you can cut costs. Exact amounts vary, but these examples will show you savings of $25, $70, maybe even $600.

Fly before June 23

June 22 is the last day for cheaper pre-summer fares (but give or take a day or two, depending on where you live and where you’ll travel). So June is generally cheaper than July, and here’s an example of a couple of non-stop, round-trip flights from Boston to Orlando:

• June 15-18: $183.
• July 6-9: $205. Savings: $30.

These flights are non-stop, roundtrips between Denver and New York:

• June 14-18: $202.
• July 12-16: $233. Savings: $31.

This may not seem like much but if you’re traveling as a family of four, it adds up. However, if you plan to fly sooner rather than later, you must hurry. Last-minute purchases rarely yield deals in the busy summer season. But there is another good time for cheaper airfare.

Fly after Aug. 27

On Aug. 28, the cheaper fall season kicks in. Let’s look at the potential savings on non-stop, round-trip flights between Kansas City and New York:

• July 21-28: $344.
• Aug. 30-Sept. 6: $274. Savings: $70.

Fly after early September for Europe trips

We’ve saved the best for last; a trip from Washington, D.C., to London, round-trip:

• Fly July 21-28: $1,142.
• Fly Sept. 8-15: $557. Savings: $605.

You could buy two fall tickets for the price of a single summer fare and still have nearly 30 bucks left over. But before you start mapping out plans to see Big Ben, there are a few things you should know.

How to find these fares

Keep these tips in mind as you shop for summer deals.

• Not all fares will be cheaper in June and September: Sometimes an airline will add seasonal flights that can bring down summer fares. Sometimes demand is slow and airlines lower prices to spur interest. Test for cheap fares by using a tool that pinpoints cheap fares by month or season; my site has one but there are many others out there.

• Always compare fares: This means looking at an airfare search site, but also checking with Southwest, which does not share its fare data.

• If you have to fly when fares are high: Consider traveling with a little less comfort such as connecting flights instead of non-stops (most are cheaper but not all so you will have to check). You might also consider flying low-cost carriers here and abroad such as Spirit or Ryanair, but be sure to factor in these airline’s expensive fees.

TripAdvisor names the USA's best landmarks for 2018
01 / 25
1. Alcatraz Island, San Francisco: “The Rock” operated as a federal prison from 1934-1963, housed infamous inmates such as Al Capone and Whitey Bulger and inspired numerous novels and films. Today, travelers can take remarkable tours offering historical insights including a first-hand look at the prison cells and grounds. “A visit to Alcatraz is a must when visiting San Francisco. For the history of the prison and famous escapes, of course, but also for the island itself and its beautiful gardens and view on the city,” noted a TripAdvisor reviewer. TripAdvisor has also identified highly rated tours, for Alcatraz it's Jail and Sail: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductReview-g60713-d11447772-Jail_and_Sail_Alcatraz_Tour_and_Twilight_Bay_Cruise-San_Francisco_California.html
02 / 25
2. Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco: Spanning 4,200 feet, this famous suspension bridge connecting San Francisco and Marin County is one of the most stunning landmarks in the world. Travelers can take in the breathtaking views of the bridge and bay with a leisurely walk across or on one of numerous popular bike tours. “Make sure you walk or ride a bike over it for the full experience! There are several look outs and each gives a different perspective of the bridge and city,” commented one TripAdvisor reviewer. Experience: 3-Hour Bike Tour from San Francisco to Sausalito via the Golden Gate Bridge: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60713-d12033180-3_Hour_Bike_Tour_from_San_Francisco_to_Sausalito_via_the_Golden_Gate_Bridge-San_Francisco_California.html
03 / 25
3. Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C.: The majestic Lincoln statue on the National Mall is an enduring symbol of American values. Visitors can read moving excerpts from the Gettysburg Address and Lincoln’s inaugural address. “The location and size of this Memorial are so impressive but it is the texts from Lincoln’s addresses that are most inspiring,” said one TripAdvisor reviewer. Experience: DC After Dark tour: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g28970-d11470567-DC_After_Dark-Washington_DC_District_of_Columbia.html
04 / 25
4. Grand Central Terminal, New York City: A busy commuter railroad station in the heart of Manhattan that’s also renowned as an architectural wonder, Grand Central is a popular tourist draw for its striking interior design and variety of shops and restaurants. A TripAdvisor reviewer stated, “Grand Central is the most glamorous train terminal ever. Full of restaurants, shops. The ceiling is magical, painted with mythical figures, wonderful.” Experience: Grand Central Indoor Food Tour: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60763-d11485856-Grand_Central_Indoor_Food_Tour-New_York_City_New_York.html
05 / 25
5. USS Arizona Memorial, Honolulu: A solemn and respectful tribute to the lives lost in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, this memorial is situated above the sunken hull of the USS Arizona. “Learning about the history from a book and actually standing over the sunken ship containing our fallen soldiers are totally different things. This is sobering, thought-provoking, and memorable,” offered a TripAdvisor reviewer. Experience: Deluxe Arizona Memorial and Historical City Tour: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g29222-d11463119-Deluxe_Arizona_Memorial_and_Historical_City_Tour-Oahu_Hawaii.html
06 / 25
6. Empire State Building, New York City: An iconic part of New York City’s skyline since 1931 and standing 1,200 feet high, this Art Deco building allows travelers to take in sensational views of Manhattan from its observation areas on the 86th and 102nd floors, day or night. “We had VIP tickets pre-booked and skipped all the lines, well worth the extra cost. Staff were friendly and knowledgeable. Great views of New York, really enjoyed our visit,” said one TripAdvisor reviewer. Experience: Top Deck Express Pass & STATE Grill and Bar Dinner: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60763-d11854342-Viator_Exclusive_Empire_State_Building_Experience_Top_Deck_Express_Pass_STATE_Grill_and_Bar_Dinner-New_York_City_New_York.html
07 / 25
7. Statue of Liberty, New York City: Proudly standing 151 feet high, Lady Liberty remains the most recognizable symbol of American freedom. A TripAdvisor reviewer commented, “As beautiful as the statue is when driving by during the day or viewing from the lower Manhattan area, the statue is really impressive when sailing by after dark, on a cruise departing from New York. Even native New Yorkers were impressed.” Experience: Afternoon Statue of Liberty Tour with Pedestal Access: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60763-d11764603-Afternoon_Statue_of_Liberty_Tour_with_Pedestal_Access-New_York_City_New_York.html
08 / 25
8. Brooklyn Bridge, New York City: Opened in 1883 and spanning nearly 6,000 feet, the Brooklyn Bridge is one of the world’s most recognizable suspension bridges and a classic New York sight. “Visiting the Brooklyn Bridge, which is the bridge between Manhattan and Brooklyn, is a must see spot for those in the city. Walking over from DUMBO into Manhattan is your best bet, as you walk towards the incredible skyline of New York City. It's a truly marvelous experience,” exclaimed a TripAdvisor reviewer. Experience: Brooklyn Bridge Guided Walking Tour: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60763-d11469972-Brooklyn_Bridge_Guided_Walking_Tour-New_York_City_New_York.html
09 / 25
9. Biltmore Estate, Asheville, N.C.: Once the home of George Washington Vanderbilt II, the 135,280-square-foot estate on 6,950 acres is the largest privately owned house in the U.S. and gives visitors a feel for life in America’s Gilded Age. “I loved the library of George Vanderbilt and the banquet hall was amazing. Outside the house, the gardens would take up quite a time, especially during springs as azaleas were in full bloom. A must-do for anyone interested in the historical high-end lifestyle of the U.S.,” commented a TripAdvisor reviewer. Experience: Biltmore Admission with Self-Guided Audio Tour & Lunch: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60742-d13943717-Biltmore_Admission_with_Self_Guided_Audio_Tour_Lunch-Asheville_North_Carolina.html
10 / 25
10. Cloud Gate, Chicago: This popular stainless steel structure in Millennium Park, affectionately known as “the Bean,” has become a Chicago icon. “It's one of the most recognizable pieces of public art. Something about this huge silver bean just makes you feel like a kid. It's fun not only to look at, but to touch, take pictures and people watch,” noted a TripAdvisor reviewer.
FareCompare CEO Rick Seaney is an airline industry insider and top media air travel resource. Follow Rick (@rickseaney) and never overpay for airfare again.

