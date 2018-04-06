Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips talks with a customer following the Supreme Court ruling.
Discrimination's not baked right in

The Supreme Court sided 7-2 with a Colorado baker who refused to create a custom wedding cake for a same-sex couple, ruling that the state exhibited "religious hostility" against him. However, the decision didn't resolve whether religious opponents of same-sex marriage — including bakers, florists, photographers and videographers  — can refuse commercial wedding services to gay couples, saying instead that it "must await further elaboration in the courts." The justices' historic same-sex marriage ruling came three years ago, but since then a number of bills have been brought forth to undermine protections for LGBT families, according to a report out Monday. In interviews with people in the LGBTQ community from all 50 states, many said Pride Month carries  meaning in 2018, especially in rural areas. (Also Monday, the Supreme Court tossed out a lower court ruling against the Trump administration's policy of denying abortions to undocumented minors in federal custody, but only because the dispute had become moot.)

A personal pardon? Trump claims 'absolute right'

On Monday, Trump argued on Twitter that he had the "absolute right to pardon" himself, but that he wouldn't need to as he's "done nothing wrong." His morning tweet came the day after his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said on ABC's "This Week" that Trump had no plans to pardon himself, "not to say that he can't." The question, of course, comes as special counsel Robert Mueller investigates the Trump campaign's ties to Russia. And to be clear: The Constitution says the president can grant pardons "except in cases of impeachment" — suggesting to some that Trump could pardon himself for a crime and yet still be impeached. In a January memo to Mueller published this weekend, Trump's lawyers argued that the president can't obstruct justice

New stuff you can do with your iPhone this fall

Apple kicked off its Worldwide Developers Conference, which means it’s offering not only developers — but everyone with an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch — the first glimpse of what new, cool stuff they can do with their devices this fall. The star is iOS, which powers the iPhone and iPad. Among the key features on tap for the iPhone:

  • Parental controls to track how your kids spend their screen time.
  • Shortcuts for Siri, to make her both smarter and a lot more useful.
  • Personalized emojis, although they might only be available on higher-end iPhones.

The Parkland officer followed protocol, he says. He just 'didn't find' the shooter

The officer seen waiting for 20-plus minutes outside a Florida high school during the shooting that killed 17 in February claimed he followed protocol but ultimately "didn't find" the shooter. Scot Peterson, the scorned now-former school resource officer of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Fla., told the Washington Post that he "just started reacting," locking down the building and clearing students out of the courtyard. Peterson, a Broward County deputy, retired amid severe criticism and now collects a pension of more than $100,000 a year. On Sunday, the high school's graduates honored those lost and looked to the future, receiving a surprise visit from Jimmy Fallon

Serena shocker: Star drops out of French Open

The French Open's most highly anticipated match so far — a fourth-rounder between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova — did not take place Monday after Williams withdrew with a chest muscle injury. That means Williams won't win the first Grand Slam she’s played since giving birth to her baby last September. An issue with the tennis star's pectoral muscle got her "to the point where right now I can’t actually serve,” Williams told journalists in Paris. The 36-year-old, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles in her career, had never failed to take to the court for a scheduled Grand Slam match. She'll now have to wait until Wimbledon in July to try adding to her tally.

Say cheese!

Whether you've got a sharp or mild need for cheese, National Cheese Day is a holiday you curd really get brie-hind. Cheese is so gouda, one doctor calls it "dairy crack." Even that creamy full-fat version is A-OK, studies say, just invite friends over so you don't eat it provolone on the couch. Getting salty over our cheesy puns? No need to wine about it!  

Travel experiences for cheese lovers
In Geneva, Switzerland, embark on a gourmet CGN cruise called Fondue with A View.
Nosh on authentic Swiss-style cheese fondue or fondue Chinoise (hot pot) while taking in views of Lake Geneva. Cruises run every Friday, February 3 through May 19 and September 29 through December 8.
In Canada, Navark offers weekly wine and cheese cruises on the St. Lawrence River from Boucherville, Quebec. The sailings serve all local cheeses and wines, and leave at 7 p.m. every Friday from June 30 to September 1.
Viking Cruises' 12-day sailing to Paris, Burgundy and Provence includes French cheese tastings on board, and a shore excursion to a truffle and goat cheese farm.
Avalon Waterways offers an 11-day culinary river cruise from Paris to London, which features cheese and wine tastings, and a visit to a cheese farm in Normandy.
Cheese fans will be pleased to learn about The Finger Lakes Cheese Alliance, a trail of 10 family-owned farms throughout the Upstate New York region.
From brie and gouda to fresh curds and goat cheese, there are a variety of small-batch cheeses to taste on visits to the makers.
Engelbert Farms is a stop on the trail, with a farm store open on Fridays and Saturdays.
Visitors to the Finger Lakes can stop by Shtayburne Farms to see the farm, shop and tasting room, and sample some of the 15 cheese blends made on-site.
The Finger Lakes Cheese Alliance will host its annual festival on July 22 at Sunset View Creamery.
On the west coast, the Sonoma Cheese Trail features 17 stops, including farms, factories and creameries like Petaluma Creamery, pictured here.
Visitors can use a free map to take a self-guided route along the trail. Petaluma Creamery offers cheese and a full menu at its store, and tours of the facility by appointment.
America's longest running cheese factory, Marin French Cheese offers tastings in its Sonoma County retail shop and picnics on the property.
Sonoma County cheese makers participate in the California Artisan Cheese Festival in March.
In Utah, local cheese fanatics flock to Heber Valley Artisan Cheese every second Friday of the month for the brand's coveted cheese tasting events.
Attendees take a 45-minute tour of the Heber Valley Artisan Cheese farm, seeing dairy cows and the cheese-making process along the way.
The event concludes with a blind tasting of up to 30 Heber Valley Artisan Cheese variations, including new releases and unique flavor profiles such as Honey Lavender Cheddar, Monterey Salsa Pepper Jack and Mojito Lime-flavored cheese curds.
For the ultimate cheese snob in Utah, Tony Caputo’s Market & Deli in Salt Lake City offers ongoing cheese classes throughout the year.
From the popular Terroir Series with affineur expert Antonia Horne to tastings with a side of history like War & Cheese, owner Matt Caputo strives to offer consumers in-depth classes that go above and beyond regular pairing and tasting notes.
Classes aside, Tony Caputo’s features two impressive cheese caves in-store and more than 200 types of farmstead cheeses.
In Chicago, dip into cheese fondue at Geja's Cafe. Dip apples, grapes and bread into Gruyere blended with white wine for a gooey DIY date.
In New York City, Maman’s Soho and Greenpoint locations offer Fondue Like the French Do classes in the winter. Participants witness the goodness of three-cheese fondue with accompanying roasted vegetables and homemade croutons to dip (with dessert and two glasses of wine included). There’s even a celebratory National Cheese Lover’s Day class on January 20 in Soho.
After a day skiing Deer Valley Resort’s picturesque slopes, warm up with Fireside Dining at Empire Canyon Lodge. While the fire-roasted leg of lamb is noteworthy, the raclette (melted cheese) is the star of the show.
As you dine amidst a crackling fireplace, Swiss raclette cheese is placed on custom stands and melted onto plates -- a gourmet show diners can watch firsthand.
Once you have a plate of raclette, head over to the cured meats and accouterments station to make an epic spread. On busy nights, the restaurant goes through more than 14 wheels of cheese -- with roughly 575 wheels ordered per season.
In New York City, Murray’s Cheese is offering its first Weekend at Murray’s workshop. Participants will get the chance to tour the Greenwich Village flagship store, taste multiple kinds of cheese (including reserve varieties), learn how to pair cheese with beer and wine, and participate in a pairing competition to see who the master cheesemonger of the group is.
Murray’s offers creative and interactive cheese classes throughout the year. From unique pairing tastings to grilled cheese workshops to mozzarella making, there’s something for every cheese connoisseur.
When you're missing New York, Murray's makes 20 assortment boxes that can be delivered, like the Greatest Hits pictured here.
With a famous flagship in Philadelphia's Italian Market, Di Bruno Bros. is known for its wide selection of more than 300 specialty cheeses from around the world, with an emphasis on Italian varieties, of course.
When you can't make it to one of Di Bruno's five locations in Philadelphia, consider the Cheese Pairing 101 Club. Curated by the shop’s cheesemongers, each monthly shipment entails a different wedge of cheese with crackers, jams, jellies and nuts.
No trip to Bordeaux, France is complete without a stop at Baud et Millet, a restaurant with the most extravagant cheese cave you’ll ever witness. Take your own “tour de France,” as the cave features more than 110 kinds of cheese from around the country.
Not only will you discover new and rare varieties you’ve never tried before -- like Trou du Cru, one of the most pungent options in the room -- but the staff will teach you all about regions, terroir, and even how to properly cut specific cheeses.
“Each cheese wears its name according to the name of the village, or the river or the mountain nearby the place where the animal is eating the grass,” notes owner Françoise Loison.
After you’ve crafted your perfect cheese plate, Baud et Millet's wait staff will help you pick perfect Bordeaux wine pairings. “It is the place to have a unique wine and cheese experience,” Loison says. “You can go to the cheese cellar and get as many cheeses as you want and spend your [entire lunch or dinner] eating cheeses, good bread, and [drinking] lovely Bordeaux wine."
If endless cheese from Baud et Millet’s cellar doesn’t fill you up, there’s a whole menu of cheese-centric dishes and hearty French fondue options to choose from.
When overseas, food markets can be the most magical way to shop for local cheese. Just outside of Paris, the world's largest food market, Marché de Rungis, sells wheels that weigh hundreds of pounds.
Portugal's historic Mercado Municipal de Loulé offers a variety of quiejo to peruse.
Wisconsin Cheese Mart delivers tastes of the state's specialty with a dozen crate assortments, such as the Best Sellers (pictured) or a Wisconsin Sampler.
Taste Seattle's famous Beecher's Handmade Cheese from wherever you are with any of nine gift boxes, like the Lexington Collection with more than a dozen cheeses.
Feastive, a food delivery service catering to busy New Yorkers, takes the guesswork out of hosting a fondue party with The Raclette Party. The winter exclusive comes equipped with everything you need to create an authentic experience, including machinery and ingredients that are dropped off on your doorstep.
