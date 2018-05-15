Al fresco barbecue destinations
01 / 24
In Dallas, Ferris Wheelers hosts a happening backyard with an actual ferris wheel.
02 / 24
Ferris Wheelers serves smoked brisket, pork and turkey on sandwiches or plates, plus handmade hot links and brown sugar-glazed ribs. Brisket queso and a slew of sides are also available.
03 / 24
Lewis Barbecue hosts a picturesque patio in Charleston, S.C.
04 / 24
Pitmaster John Lewis serves Texas-style barbecue -- including prime beef brisket, beef short ribs, house-made sausage, turkey, pulled pork and pork spare ribs -- at Lewis Barbecue.
05 / 24
In New York City's Gowanus neighborhood, Pig Beach offers an outdoor beer garden area with picnic tables and games.
06 / 24
Pig Beach smokes brisket, pork, ribs, sausage and turkey, and grills burgers, hot dogs and wings.
07 / 24
In Asheville, N.C., 12 Bones Smokehouse hosts picnic tables outside among graffiti in the city's River Arts District.
08 / 24
At its two locations, 12 Bones Smokehouse specializes in slow-smoked barbecue and from-scratch food. Brisket, chicken, pork, turkey and ribs are all available on sandwiches or plates.
09 / 24
Highly acclaimed Central BBQ has three Memphis locations, which all offer outdoor seating.
10 / 24
Central BBQ slow smokes bologna, brisket, chicken, ribs, pork (pictured), sausage and turkey, and uses a signature dry spice rub.
11 / 24
Edley's Bar-B-Que has three Nashville locations with patios, plus outposts in Chattanooga, Tenn., and Lexington, Ky.
12 / 24
Edley's serves barbecue sandwiches, platters and tacos, such as the brisket platter with cornbread, bean salad and mac-n-cheese.
13 / 24
Bub City offers patio seating in Chicago's River North neighborhood.
14 / 24
Bub City serves two- and three-meat platters. Choose from hot links, Berkshire pork shoulder, crispy barbecue chicken, hickory-smoked wings and baby back ribs, plus Texas toast and sides.
15 / 24
Arizona's Bobby-Q boasts a covered patio at two locations in Phoenix and one in Mesa.
16 / 24
Executive chef Mark Hittle uses a signature dry rub for wood-fired barbecue ribs, pork, sausage, brisket (pictured), whole hog and more.
17 / 24
Black's Barbecue offers outdoor seating in Austin and Lockhart, Texas.
18 / 24
Black's Barbecue dates back to 1932. The Black family prides itself on a simple rub and Post Oak wood for its barbecue beef, pork, turkey, chicken, pork ribs and beef ribs (pictured).
19 / 24
Brooklyn's Arrogant Swine hosts outdoor seating at picnic tables alongside a mural.
20 / 24
Tyson Ho smokes Carolina-style whole hog barbecue, including ribs served with vinegar pepper sauce.
21 / 24
In San Antonio, Texas, B&D Ice House offers Tower of the Americas views from its no-frills patio in Southtown.
22 / 24
B&D Ice House serves smoked brisket, baby back ribs, turkey, beef, sausage links and chicken thighs by the half pound and on plates and sandwiches.
23 / 24
Also in San Antonio, Two Bros BBQ Market offers a sprawling yard with picnic tables and a play area for kids.
24 / 24
Two Bros smokes beef, chicken, pork, sausage and turkey with hardwood charcoal and Texas oak, and serves the meat alongside a slew of sides (or "fixins").

When spring, Barbecue Month and Barbecue Day (May 16) coincide, we want smoked meat outside.

Leave the prep to the pros at these barbecue restaurants with prime picnic tables, patios, rooftops and yards. Enjoy a platter of Carolina-style whole hog, Kansas City-style burnt ends, Memphis-style pulled pork, St. Louis-style ribs or Texas-style brisket beneath shade and string lights, or among yard games and live music.

From a backyard with a working ferris wheel in Dallas to a beer garden with cornhole in Brooklyn, these smoking destinations are a sure bet for spring and summer cookouts. Browse the photos above for al fresco smoked-meat eateries and see more inspiration for barbecue below.

2018 barbecue festivals
01 / 25
The 40th annual International Bar-B-Q Festival takes place in Owensboro, Ky., May 11-12. Expect a Mutton Glutton VIP Party, BBQ Sandwich and Burgoo cooking teams, live music, children's entertainment, and a beer, wine and bourbon bar for adults.
02 / 25
The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest returns to Memphis in May, in Tom Lee Park, May 16-19.
03 / 25
The 14th annual Bloomin BBQ and Bluegrass Festival takes place in Sevierville, Tenn., May 18-19. Experience the Barbeque Cook-Off, a kid's zone, bluegrass music and more.
04 / 25
The 13th annual Masonic Carolina Pig Jig will take place at the NC State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, N.C., on May 19.
05 / 25
Hot Luck Festival returns to Austin, Texas, May 24–27. The second annual event will feature more than 60 hot chefs (Aaron Franklin, Steve McHugh, Ashley Christensen), a variety of tasting events and live music.
06 / 25
Mohegan Sun hosts Sun BBQ Fest presented by King’s Hawaiian, June 2-3 in Uncasville, Conn. Expect rib and wing competitions (including a people's choice contest), food trucks, live music and more.
07 / 25
North Dakota's Happy Harry's RibFest returns to the Fargodome, June 6-9, with ribs, chicken, pulled pork and live music.
08 / 25
Ribfest Chicago celebrates 20 years, June 8-10 at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue, Irving Park Road and Damen Avenue. Expect more than 30 rib and barbecue vendors, plus live music.
09 / 25
In Sandusky, Ohio, Cedar Point will host Brew and BBQ on weekends from June 8 to July 1. Expect Carolina, Kansas City, Memphis and Texas-style barbecue with a selection of more than 100 beers.
10 / 25
Big Apple BBQ Block Party pulls into New York City's Madison Square Park, June 9-10. The annual festival features America's best barbecue makers, from Brooklyn's Hometown Bar-B-Que (pictured) to Atlanta's Fox Brothers Bar-B-Q.
11 / 25
The 25th annual Colorado BBQ Challenge takes place in Frisco, Colo., June 14-16. About 70 barbecue teams will compete alongside samples, live music, kids' activities, the Bacon Burner 6k and a Breckenridge Distillery Whiskey Tour.
12 / 25
The 26th annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle will take place in Washington, D.C., June 23-24, on Pennsylvania Ave., between 3rd and 7th Streets NW. Expect star pit masters and chefs, 30 bands, free food samples and more.
13 / 25
The 15th annual Pork & Brew will take place at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, N.M., June 29-July 1. Expect regional food vendors, local beer and family activities.
14 / 25
The I Love BBQ Festival will take place on the Olympic Skating Oval in Lake Placid, N.Y., July 6-8. Food competitions include the Grilling & BBQ Bash, Top Chef: Pit Master, a Youth World BBQ Championship, The Best Ribs People’s Choice Award, and strip steak, chicken and pizza cook offs.
15 / 25
The 8th annual Wine Country Big Q will take place at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, Calif., on July 7. The Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) nationally sanctioned festival and competition will host a Winery Big Beef Challenge, Bold Bean Challenge and Bakin’ for Bacon dessert competition, plus seminars, demos and craft beverages.
16 / 25
The annual Windy City Smokeout returns to Chicago, July 13-15. Expect 20 pitmasters, 25 breweries and live music at 560 W Grand Ave.
17 / 25
The 3rd annual Southern Wing Showdown will take place at The Fairmont in Atlanta on August 5. Springer Mountain Farms and Taste of Atlanta will host 30 chefs from the Southeast for wing tastings, cooking demonstrations, games and beverage pairings.
18 / 25
The 14th annual Hudson Valley Ribfest will take place at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz, N.Y., August 17-19. Expect a variety of ribs, other food samples including sides and desserts, beer, wine and bands.
19 / 25
Kewanee Hog Days have taken place in Illinois every Labor Day weekend since 1954. Billed as the World's Largest Outdoor Pork Barbecue, the event will feature thousands of pork chop and pork burger sandwiches, plus nearly 50 food vendors, Aug. 31-Sept. 3 in downtown Kewanee, Ill.
20 / 25
The Kentucky State BBQ Festival will take place at Wilderness Trail Distillery in Danville, Ky., Sept. 7-9. Expect eight star pitmasters, the Backyard BBQ Competition and seven bands.
21 / 25
Q in the Lou returns to Downtown St. Louis' Kiener Plaza, Sept. 21-23. Expect eight barbecue legends, barbecue school, live bands, beer and more events.
22 / 25
Smoked BBQ Fest will take place at Main St. Garden Park in Dallas on Sept. 22. Expect Texas pitmasters and chefs, live music and Trailer Park Olympics.
23 / 25
The 34th annual Barbecue Festival takes place in Lexington, N.C., on October 28. Find barbecue tents on West Center Street, North Main Street, and South Main and 3rd Avenue, plus a wine garden, family activities and live music.
24 / 25
The touring Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival will take place in Charlotte, N.C., on May 12; Richmond, Va., on June 9; National Harbor, Md., June 15-16; Cary, N.C., July 27-28; Virginia Beach, Va., Aug. 11; and Leesburg, Va., Sept. 29.
25 / 25
The 6th annual Houston Barbecue Festival took place on April 15 at Humble Civic Center Arena. Check back next year to taste from more than 20 Texas barbecue makers.
Great American barbecue restaurants
01 / 50
Bryan’s Black Mountain Barbecue, outside Scottsdale, Ariz., has a very diverse menu but the staples, like these wonderful ribs, are as good as the oddities.
02 / 50
Locals come for the house specialty, barbecue frog legs.
03 / 50
Toasting the bun for a bit of crunch sounds simple, but it greatly improves a pulled pork sandwich.
04 / 50
Central BBQ is arguably the best in all of Memphis – and that is saying something.
05 / 50
Housemade pork rinds are an exceptional treat at Central BBQ.
06 / 50
Everything is wonderful at Central BBQ from the pulled pork to house sauce to homemade potato chips.
07 / 50
BBQ Nachos are the top seller at this local favorite.
08 / 50
Superlative ribs are coated in brown sugar based rub which caramelizes dark, but are much moister and more succulent than they look.
09 / 50
The sign outside the original Dreamland Bar-B-Que restaurant in Tuscaloosa, Ala. lets you know what’s waiting inside – ribs.
10 / 50
Ribs at Dreamland are served by the half or full slab but come cut apart, and are big, meaty, juicy and slathered in a light but very flavorful sauce.
11 / 50
Pretty much everything on the menu at the original Tuscaloosa Dreamland on one table: ribs, sausage and a handful of sides.
12 / 50
At Hot Rods BBQ in Wharton, N.J., all the meats are made in true barbecue fashion, slow smoked using wood fire at 210° in this huge rotating shelf smoker.
13 / 50
A slab of St. Louis-style pork ribs will satisfy the pickiest – and heartiest – appetite.
14 / 50
Hot Rod’s serves its slow smoked beef brisket in a variety of creative sandwiches – this one is “The Wrecker.”
15 / 50
Pulled pork potato skins are very popular, but sometimes they do the same dish with Kansas City burnt ends as a special!
16 / 50
Sweet & Spicy BBQ Wings are THE signature dish at Hot Rods: meaty and uniquely flavorful, they’re dry rubbed, smoked then glazed with a very special barbecue based wing sauce.
17 / 50
Memphis Barbecue Co. is the home base of the winningest female chef in the history of competition barbecue.
18 / 50
The house-made sauces are all standouts.
19 / 50
The signature dish is delicious and surprising: cheese fritters, fried dough stuffed with a melted four-cheese blend and set on a pool of homemade honey Dijon dressing.
20 / 50
Barbecue spaghetti is a Memphis specialty rarely seen outside the area.
21 / 50
Impressive sharing platters are a specialty at Memphis Barbecue Co.
22 / 50
Find absolute barbecued rib perfection at Joe’s Kansas City BBQ in Kansas City, Kan.
23 / 50
A triple decker beef brisket sandwich is served on brown paper at Joe’s Kansas City BBQ.
24 / 50
Burnt ends are Kansas City’s unique contribution to the world of barbecue, and are wonderful at Joe’s.
25 / 50
Anytime you see a pig in formalwear or a top hat, it is a good sign in the barbecue world.
26 / 50
Chopped chicken, an unusual offering, is served over rice with collard greens and really cheesy mac and cheese at Rib-It-Up in Birmingham.
27 / 50
The ribs are meaty and well-cooked but served with too much sauce.
28 / 50
Rib tips are not a common barbecue restaurant item, but they are here – and they are delicious!
29 / 50
The delicious cornbread muffins are studded with chunks of decadent pork cracklins.
30 / 50
The glory that is Rib-It-Up’s sliced pork sandwich is one of the best smoked meat dishes anywhere.
31 / 50
Beef ribs are delicious but hard to find in the barbecue world – the monsters at Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew in Austin, Texas are fantastic, and they make three varieties of sausages in-house.
32 / 50
Beef brisket is the benchmark of Texas-style barbecue, and Stiles Switch does a great job.
33 / 50
Stiles has a good update of a hard to find, old school barbecue classic, Frito Pie.
34 / 50
The Brooklyn Avenue location of Gates Bar-B-Q is one of six around Kansas City.
35 / 50
You won't leave hungry. This combo plate at Gates consists of burnt ends, beef brisket and ribs, covered with a heap of very tasty fries, plus cole slaw, bread and Gates' signature baked beans on the side.
36 / 50
The original Vail, Colo. location of Moe’s Original Bar B Que has a large outside deck.
37 / 50
Perfectly smoked St. Louis cut pork spareribs are served with Moe's signature warm griddled corn bread and two side: skillet corn and mac and cheese.
38 / 50
Try the original Ocean Springs, Miss. location of The Shed Barbeque & Blues Joint.
39 / 50
A mixed barbecue plate combines ribs, sausage, cole slaw and potato salad at The Shed.
40 / 50
Rudy's cavernous restaurants bring the feel of an outdoor Texas roadside barbecue stand indoors.
41 / 50
The flagship choice is Rudy's excellent "moist" brisket.
42 / 50
Cranky Frank's Barbeque sits roadside along Highway 87 just outside downtown Fredericksburg, Texas.
43 / 50
Marbled, or fattier, beef brisket is served with cole slaw, pickles and house-made German barbecue sauce from the self-serve sides bar.
44 / 50
A father (Jim) and son (Nick) converted a dry cleaners in Birmingham, Ala in 1985, and 30 years later, Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q is a beloved chain with more than 30 locations in seven states.
45 / 50
Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q serves Eastern Carolina-style chopped pork on a sandwich with vinegar- and pepper-laced sauce.
46 / 50
Austin, Texas' Lamberts Downtown Barbecue is considered fancy for its setting in a historic building and twists on the menu.
47 / 50
Here, lamb chops are beautifully plated at Lamberts.
48 / 50
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que began as a mobile vendor in Upstate New York and has expanded to 10 locations.
49 / 50
A rack of St. Louis pork ribs is glazed with Dinosaur's original barbecue sauce and served alongside a flight of four New York beers at the Harlem location.
50 / 50
The ribs are the standout dish at Danny Edwards Boulevard BBQ in Kansas City, Mo.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com