World's 25 longest airline flights - 2018
What's the world's longest regularly schedule airline flight? Singapore will take the title in October, but these are the world's 25 longest (by miles) in the schedules for June 2018.
No. 25: New York JFK-Johannesburg (7,969 miles); South African Airways (Airbus A340-600); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 40 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 24: Boston-Hong Kong (7,970 miles); Cathay Pacific (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 23: New York JFK-Guangzhou, China (8,002 miles); China Southern (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 22: Shanghai-Mexico City (8,026 miles*); Aeromexico (Boeing 787-8); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 45 minutes. (* = Only the eastbound flight operates non-stop; the westbound flight from Mexico City makes a stop in Tijuana, Mexico, en route to Shanghai; Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 21: Dallas/Fort Worth-Dubai (8,040 miles); Emirates (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 20: Houston Bush Intercontinental-Doha (8,048 miles); Qatar Airways (Boeing 777-200LR); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 40 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 19: Newark-Hong Kong (8,065 miles); Cathay Pacific (Airbus A350) and United Airlines (Boeing 777-200); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 55 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 18: New York JFK-Hong Kong (8,072 miles); Cathay Pacific (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 17: San Francisco-Dubai (8,103 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 50 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 16: Dallas/Fort Worth-Hong Kong (8,123 miles); American Airlines (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 15: Houston Bush Intercontinental-Dubai (8,168 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 15 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 14: Vancouver-Melbourne (8,192 miles); Air Canada (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 15 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 13: Toronto-Manila (8,221 miles); Philippine Airlines (Boeing 777-300; Maximum block time of 16 hours, 25 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 12: Los Angeles-Doha (8,306 miles); Qatar Airways (Boeing 777-200LR; Maximum block time of 16 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 11: Los Angeles-Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (8,332 miles); Saudia (Boeing 777-300; Maximum block time of 16 hours, 10 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 10: Los Angeles-Dubai (8,339 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Block time of 16 hours. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 9: Los Angeles-Abu Dhabi (8,390 miles); Etihad (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 30 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 8: Atlanta-Johannesburg (8,439 miles); Delta Air Lines (Boeing 777-200LR); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 1 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 7: San Francisco-Singapore (8,446 miles); United Airlines (Boeing 787-9) and ; Singapore Airlines (Airbus A350); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 6: Dallas/Fort Worth-Sydney (8,578 miles); Qantas (Airbus A380); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 15 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 5: Houston Bush Intercontinental-Sydney (8,596 miles); United Airlines (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 4: Los Angeles-Singapore (8,770 miles); United Airlines (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 3: Auckland-Dubai (8,824 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Block time of 17 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
No. 2: Perth-London Heathrow (9,009 miles); Qantas (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
1/18/18 6:26:10 PM -- New York JFK airport, NY -- Flight attendants greet the passengers on the Boeing 777. No. 1: Auckland-Doha (9,032 miles); Qatar Airways (Boeing 777-200LR); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 40 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)

Singapore Airlines is set to take back the “world’s longest flight” title this fall, when it launches non-stop service between Singapore and Newark.

With a distance of 9,534 statute miles (via Great Circle Mapper), the new Singapore Airlines route will knock Qatar Airways’ 9,032-mile run between Doha and Auckland, New Zealand, out of the top spot once it begins in October.

Until then, however, Qatar Airways retains the top spot.

So, what are the other longest airline routes in the world? It's a question I get frequently at Today in the Sky, so I reached out to the folks at OAG to help us list the longest flights for 2018. I combined that data with mileage figures from Great Circle Mapper and the airlines themselves to compile the world’s 25 longest regularly scheduled airline flights as measured by distance. The flights represent routes flying at least once a week in the schedule for June 2018.

Many of the current "top 25" routes were added within the past two years. Qantas’ Perth-London route, for example, began just this past March. It’s the first-ever regularly scheduled non-stop flight between Europe and Australia. Today, it’s the world’s second longest flight at 9,009 miles and a flight time of about 17 hours.

United Airlines has several newly-launched routes that now rank among the world’s 25 longest. Its Los Angeles-Singapore route launched in October 2017 and is now the world’s fourth longest. Other recent ultra-long routes by United include San Francisco-Singapore (launched in June 2016) and Houston-Sydney (launched in January 2018).

United didn’t have the San Francisco-Singapore route to itself for long. In October 2016, Singapore Airlines added its own service on the route, now the world’s seventh-longest.

You can see the full "top 25" longest routes (based on distance) in the above gallery, starting at the bottom – No. 25 between New York JFK and Johannesburg – and going the whole way through to the current No. 1: Doha-Auckland.

We’ll continue to update the list as new routes are added throughout 2018. Others likely to move into the top 25 this year are planned routes by Air New Zealand (Auckland-Chicago O’Hare) and Cathay Pacific (Hong Kong-Washington Dulles).

Stay tuned ..

Notes about the data: Routes are ranked by the so-called “great circle” distance – or the shortest possible route between two points on the globe. Actual distance varies by individual flights based on daily weather, winds and other factors. Similarly, scheduled times for all flights will vary day to day for similar reasons.

All mileage totals come from the Great Circle Mapper website. Flight times come from the individual airlines. And the rankings were compiled by OAG, which is a top airline data provider.

