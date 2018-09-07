The 25 most Instagram-worthy beaches in the world
With an average of 80 million photos uploaded every single day, Instagram is one of the most popular online platforms for photo sharing. Image hashtags for some of the most picturesque seafronts, such as #bavarobeach and #dreamlandbeach, have enabled TravelSupermarket to uncover the most popular beaches for Instagram users. At No. 1 is Whitehaven Beach on Whitsunday Island, Australia.
No. 2: Lanikai Beach in Kailua, Hawaii.
No. 3: Horseshoe Bay in Southampton, Bermuda.
No. 4: Cayo Coco in Cuba.
No. 5: Bavaro Beach in Bavaro, Dominican Republic.
No. 6: Boulders Beach in Cape Town, South Africa.
No. 7: Bournemouth Beach, Bournemouth, England.
No. 8: Pink Sands Beach in Harbour Island, Bahamas.
No. 9: Ao Nang in Krabi, Thailand.
No. 10: Playa Paraiso in Tulum, Mexico.
No. 11: Dreamland Beach in Bali.
No. 12: Grace Bay Beach in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos.
No. 13: Eagle Beach in Oranjestad, Aruba.
No. 14: Varadero Beach in Varadero, Cuba.
No. 15: Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland.
No. 16: Shoal Bay Beach in Anguilla.
No. 17: Flamenco Beach in Culebra.
No. 18: Navagio Beach in Zakynthos, Greece.
No. 19: Waipio Valley Beach in Hawaii.
No. 20: Fig Tree Bay Beach, in Protaras, Cyprus.
No. 21: Playa Norte in Isla Mujeres, Mexico.
No. 22: Ile aux Cerfs in Mauritius.
No. 23: Maya Bay Beach in Ko Phi Phi Ley, Thailand.
No. 24: Trunk Bay Beach in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands.
No. 25: Manly Beach in Sydney.

Instagram was made for dreamy beach photos, and each day its users post thousands of them from around the world. 

UK-based booking site TravelSupermarket did a hashtag analysis to determine the world's most Instagrammed beaches. By this measure, the most picturesque beach on the planet is Whitehaven Beach in Australia, tagged almost 130,000 times cumulatively. Number one in the US and number two in the world is Hawaii's Lanikai Beach, with 117,525. Browse the slideshow above for the rest of the top 25.

World's best beaches: 2018 TripAdvisor award winners
TripAdvisor has named its 2018 Travelers' Choice award winners for world's best beaches. Here's a countdown of the top 25 in the USA and the World. No. 1 in the USA is Clearwater Beach, Fla. About a forty minute drive west of Tampa, Clearwater Beach dazzles with two and a half miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and tranquil Gulf breezes. Perched on a barrier island, the beach offers calm, shallow water, making it an ideal playground for families. “GREAT white sand beach ... very long, so if you are a beach walker, you will be happy. There is nothing like FL white, silky, sand! I love it!” shared a TripAdvisor traveler. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa)
No. 2. Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida. Less than thirty minutes south of Sarasota, Siesta Beach on Siesta Key is renowned for its eight mile stretch of sugar-fine, quartz-white sand. It’s also a great spot for kids to collect seashells and sand dollars. “It is a very large beach that accommodates lots of people — it has lots of parking, picnic tables, BBQ, there is also a snack shop. It gets very crowded so timing is important,” added a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Tropical Beach Resorts, from $295 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $238 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to SRQ (Sarasota)
No. 3. Ka'anapali Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii. Among the most visited beach in West Maui, this area is a popular spot for quiet relaxation or water sports. It’s also famous for the daily cliff diving ceremony off of the beach’s northernmost cliffs known as “Puu Kekaa” or Black Rock. According to a TripAdvisor reviewer, “Amazing this time of year. Right from the beach we saw amazing whale breaches. The sand is amazing and the beach is well kept up!” • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Lahaina Shores Beach Resort, from $289 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $382 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to OGG (Kahului)
No. 4. South Beach – Miami Beach, Fla. People watching is a great pastime in Miami's South Beach, which draws celebrities and models. Travelers love the wide, fine, white sand-covered beaches as well as the surrounding area, known for wild nightlife and excellent restaurants. “Direct access to the beach! The promenade is always full of people walking, biking and strolling with their dogs and families. Very clean and well-kept area,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Room Mate Lord Balfour, from $264 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $107 round-trip from LGA (New York) to MIA (Miami)
No. 5. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve – Honolulu, Hawaii. Located on the southeast coast of Oahu, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is one of Hawaii’s most popular natural attractions. Travelers note that the beach is good for swimming, snorkeling, sunbathing and picnicking. According to a TripAdvisor user, “One of my favorite places to visit in Hawaii. I sincerely appreciate the staff’s every effort to preserve and respect marine/aquatic life. I would have given it a 5 star except for the very limited parking.” • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Park Shore Waikiki, from $186 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $416 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to HNL (Honolulu)
No. 6. Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fla. With miles of sun kissed beachfront and an easy walk from many hotels, restaurants and activities, Fort Lauderdale Beach is a favorite among travelers. Families often rave about the beach’s cleanliness, warm water, on duty lifeguards, and beautiful palm trees. “Nice place to enjoy the Atlantic breezes and take in the sun rays. It is beautifully maintained and very clean. Also there are many establishments across the boulevard where you can have food and drinks,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Snooze, from $240 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $99 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to MIA (Miami)
No. 7. Saint Pete Beach, Fla. Saint Pete Beach is famous for its golden-white sand and aquatic activities, such as parasailing, stand-up paddle boarding and windsurfing. This gorgeous, laid-back beach is also known for glorious sunsets. “The sand is soft and easy to walk on. The water was gentle and clean. The place is well-groomed and offers a huge expanse of play area,” commented a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Postcard Inn on the Beach, from $264 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $193 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to TPA (Tampa)
No. 8. Hollywood Beach – Hollywood, Fla. Hollywood Beach is well known as a family-friendly place due to the calm water, available bathroom facilities, live entertainment and the nearby restaurants across the large Boardwalk. “Hollywood Beach is clean and beautiful. The boardwalk is great for biking, walking, enjoying a meal or drink at a restaurant. Many places to stay right on the boardwalk,” added a TripAdvisor user. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hyde Resort & Residences, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $77 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to MIA (Miami)
No. 9. Santa Monica Beach, Calif. This popular beach is a favorite among television and movie producers and has a great surrounding area with its world-famous Pacific Park seaside amusement park. Travelers can soak up the sun on the three mile coastline with mountain views and walking and biking paths. “It's a lovely beach: large and spacious with great views up and down the coast. The breeze from the Santa Ana Winds always feels good,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ocean View Hotel, from $288 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $101 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to LAX (Los Angeles)
No. 10. Lanikai Beach – Kailua, Hawaii. Located on the Windward Coast of Oahu, the name Lanikai means “heavenly sea,” and travelers rave about this small half mile strip of beach. Beachgoers often take advantage of the many water activities, such as canoe tours, kayak rentals and snorkeling. “Another beautiful Hawaiian beach with golden sand, gentle breeze and surf, and amazing coral reefs just offshore,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Lotus Honolulu at Diamond Head, from $242 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $356 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to HNL (Honolulu)
No. 11: Panama City Beach, Fla.
No. 12: Waikiki Beach, Oahu, Hawaii.
No. 13: Kailua Beach Park, Oahu, Hawaii.
No. 14: Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
No. 15: Napili Beach, Maui, Hawaii.
No. 16: Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii.
No. 17: Hapuna Beach, Hawaii.
No. 18: Poipu Beach Park, Kauai, Hawaii.
No. 19: Manhattan Beach, Calif.
No. 20: Pacific Beach, San Diego.
No. 21: Race Point Beach, Provincetown, Mass.
No. 22: La Jolla Shores Park, San Diego.
No. 23: Driftwood Beach, Sarasota, Fla.
Coligny Beach, S.C.
No. 25: Virginia Beach, Va.
TripAdvisor's top-ranked beach in the world is Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ports of Call Resort, from $270 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $364 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to PLS (Providenciales)
No. 2. Baia do Sancho, Brazil. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Beco de Noronha Pousada, from $297 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $1490 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to FEN (Fernando de Noronha)
No. 3. Varadero Beach, Cuba. • TripAdvisor is unable to offer information about accommodations in Cuba at this time, due to U.S. government restrictions on travel to Cuba.
No. 4. Eagle Beach, Aruba. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort, from $298 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $372 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to AUA (Oranjestad)
No. 5. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Compass Point Dive Resort, from $250 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $380 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to GCM (Grand Cayman)
No. 6. La Concha Beach, Donostia, Spain. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hotel de Londres y de Inglaterra, from $172 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $588 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to BIO (Biscay)
No. 7. Clearwater Beach, Florida. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor. • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa)
No. 8. Seven Mile Beach, Negril, Jamaica. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Firefly Beach Cottages, from $67 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $318 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to MBJ (Montego Bay)
No. 9. Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ocean Blue & Sand, from $204 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $268 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to PUJ (Punta Cana)
No. 10: Playa Norte, Isla Mujares, Mexico. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hotel Bucaneros Hotel & Suites, from $90 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $200 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to CUN (Cancun)
No. 11: Elafonissi Beach, Greece.
No. 12: Falesia Beach, Portugal.
No. 13: Fig Tree Bay, Cyprus.
No. 14: Bournemouth Beach, UK.
No. 15: Anse Lazio, Seychelles.
No. 16: Manly Beach, Australia.
No. 17: Santa Monica State Beach, California.
No. 18: Agonda Beach, India
No. 19: Kleopatra Beach, Turkey
No. 21: Galapagos Beach at Tortuga Bay, Ecuador.
No. 21: Spiaggia Dei Conigli, Italy.
No. 22: Sharm El Luli, Egypt.
No. 23: Nungwi Beach, Zanzibar.
No. 24: Punta Uva, Costa Rica
No. 25: White Beach, Boracay Malaysia
Instagram's most geo-tagged restaurant in each state
Birmingham, Ala.’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is The Cheesecake Factory.
Anchorage, Alaska’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Moose’s Tooth, which serves gourmet pizza and microbrews.
Phoenix, Ariz.’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Lux Central, a cafe and bakery that serves stunning cocktails, wine and beer.
Little Rock, Ark.’ most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Heights Taco & Tamale Co.
In California, Los Angeles' most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Bottega Louie, famous for brunch and macarons.
In Colorado, Denver's most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop.
New Haven, Conn.’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, which originally opened in 1925.
Washington, D.C.’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Founding Farmers, located just three blocks from the White House.
Newark, Del.’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Klondike Kate's Restaurant & Bar.
In Florida, Miami’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Nikki Beach, a clubby, sunny spot.
In Georgia, Atlanta’s most geotagged eatery on Instagram is Sun Dial Restaurant, known for its rotating views.
Honolulu, Hawaii’s most geotagged eatery on Instagram is Duke's Waikiki, a barefoot restaurant known for its Hula Pie.
Boise, Idaho’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is 10 Barrel Brewing.
In Illinois, Chicago's most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Three Dots and a Dash, known for its eccentric tiki cocktails.
In Indiana, Indianapolis' most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Milktooth, a hip diner.
Des Moines, Iowa’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Zombie Burger + Drink Lab, which serves scary big burgers.
Wichita, Kansas’ most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is The Donut Whole, known for its fresh donuts, plus live music.
In Kentucky, Louisville's most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Steel City Pops.
In Louisiana, New Orleans’ most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Café Du Monde, known around the world for its steamy, sugary beignets.
Portland, Maine’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Portland Lobster Company.
In Massachusetts, Boston's most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Legal Harborside.
In Maryland, Baltimore's most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Woodberry Kitchen, located inside a converted factory warehouse.
In Michigan, Detroit’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Slows Bar BQ, a hit for its brisket.
In Minnesota, Minneapolis' most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Black: Coffee and Waffle Bar.
Kansas City, Missouri’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Doughnut Lounge, which serves sweet and savory donuts, not to mention cocktails.
Jackson, Miss.'s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is M-Bar Sports Grill.
Missoula, Mont.’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Top Hat Lounge, which is also a music venue.
Raleigh, N.C.’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Angus Barn, known for its fine and fancy steak dinners.
Fargo, N.D.’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Twenty Below Coffee Co.
Omaha, Neb.’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Blue Sushi Sake Grill, which serves what it calls “fun” takes on sushi.
Manchester, N.H.’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Murphy's Taproom, which keeps 120 beers on tap.
Jersey City, N.J.'s most geotagged eatery on Instagram is Liberty House Restaurant, a popular space for events with views of Manhattan’s skyline.
Albuquerque, N.M.’s most geotagged eatery on Instagram is El Pinto Restaurant & Cantina.
In Nevada, Las Vegas' most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is TAO, a pan-Asian clubstaurant.
New York City’s most geotagged eatery on Instagram is Sugar Factory, one of several locations that’s famous for fishbowl-sized cocktails and over-the-top sweets.
In Ohio, Cleveland’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Punch Bowl Social, a bowling alley with edgy food and drinks.
Oklahoma City’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Empire Slice House, a buzzy joint serving peculiar pizzas.
In Oregon, Portland's most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Voodoo Doughnut, the original location of an empire which helped start a nationwide doughnut revolution.
In Pennsylvania, Philadelphia's most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Dave & Buster’s.
Providence, R.I.'s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Rooftop at the ProvidenceG.
Charleston, S.C.’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Husk, known for sourcing ingredients exclusively from the south.
Sioux Falls, S.D.'s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Icon Event Hall + Lounge.
In Tennessee, Nashville's most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Biscuit Love, which started as a food truck before opening its brick and mortar.
In Texas, Houston’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Social Junkie, a sports bar that serves grilled and fried comfort foods.
Salt Lake City, Utah’s most geotagged eatery on Instagram is Red Iguana, a Mexican restaurant.
Burlington, Vt.’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is The Farmhouse Tap & Grill, popular for its beer selection and contemporary fare.
Virginia Beach, Va.’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Chick’s Oyster Bar, which serves straightforward seafood in a clam shack setting.
In Washington, Seattle's most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Oddfellows Cafe + Bar.
Charleston, W.Va.'s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Pies & Pints. Pictured is a chipotle chicken pizza.
In Wisconsin, Milwaukee’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Cafe Benelux, which serves European fare in a friendly space.
Jackson, Wyo.’s most geotagged restaurant on Instagram is Persephone Bakery.
