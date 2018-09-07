The 25 most Instagram-worthy beaches in the world

Instagram was made for dreamy beach photos, and each day its users post thousands of them from around the world.

UK-based booking site TravelSupermarket did a hashtag analysis to determine the world's most Instagrammed beaches. By this measure, the most picturesque beach on the planet is Whitehaven Beach in Australia, tagged almost 130,000 times cumulatively. Number one in the US and number two in the world is Hawaii's Lanikai Beach, with 117,525. Browse the slideshow above for the rest of the top 25.

