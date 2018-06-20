Great deals on your favorite kitchen products.

Vitamix / Instant Pot

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Happy Hump Day! We're all pushing through the middle of the week and thankfully there are some shopping deals to get us through. Each day Amazon has a ton of amazing sales and price drops on stuff you didn't think you needed, but now definitely do. Today's deals are great to take advantage of more free time during the summer and will help you with things like traveling (a car charger) and trying out new recipes (the Instant Pot).

1. An upgraded mini Instant Pot

The only kitchen gadget you'll ever need.

Instant Pot

There's no doubt about it, Instant Pots are great. This magic kitchen gadget has all the all the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more, meaning you can basically cook anything in it. Right now, the upgraded Mini Instant Pot Ultra is on sale for the same price as the most popular Instant Pot model. The new central dial is really easy to use, and there are new features like altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button to bring your Instant Pot cooking to the next level. It might be the only cooking device you'll ever need and it's the perfect size for storing in small apartments or small meals.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt 10-in-1 for $79.95 and save $40

2. A car charger for upcoming road trips

Don't get lost on the road without a car charger.

Anker

While on a road trip, we use our phones for music, navigation, and checking texts from friends and family members (when you're not behind the wheel, of course). All these things can drain your battery pretty quickly, so you don't want to be on the road for a while without a good car USB charger. Trust me. This one from Anker has two ports and fast charging capabilities, so you can offer juice to multiple devices. Right now, it's at its lowest price in the color white.

Get the Anker 24W Dual USB Car Charger for $7.58 and save $4.41

3. The best affordable professional blender

Pulverize through anything.

Vitamix

The Vitamix is a household name for the best blenders—and with good reason. They pulverize through fruits and veggies, giving you perfectly blended smoothies, soups, and whatever else you're trying to mix up. After testing the best professional blenders out there we gave the Refurbished Vitamix 5300 the Best Value award. We love this model because of its powerful motor and lower height that fits underneath cabinets. We wouldn't pay full price for a brand new one and the refurbished models work just as well. Right now, you can get one for its lowest price of the year.

Get the Vitamix 5300 Certified Refurbished for $269.95 and save $90

4. Our favorite essential oil diffuser

Sit down and relax with some "essential" scents.

InnoGear

Essential oil diffusers are swiftly becoming the new candle. They smell amazing, light up, and can be left running continuously for hours without worrying about burning your house down. This one from InnoGear is the best diffuser we've ever tested because it can run for nine hours and glows seven fun colors to create a nice ambiance. Right now, it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen at $5 less than the usual price.

Get the InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser for $12.99 and save $ 5

5. A tool kit for summer projects

Tackle every DIY project.

DeWalt

If you're planning a big DIY summer renovation or just want to stock up on your power tools, you might want to stock up on this deal. Right now, you can get a DeWalt Combo Kit for $70 off. It comes with a 20-volt compact brushless impact driver and a 20-volt compact brushless driver that are light enough to carry around from project to project

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com