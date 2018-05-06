There's deals out there for everyone today.

Happy Tuesday! There's honestly nothing I love more than searching for a good deal—and today there's a ton of great ones on Amazon. There's a great discount on our favorite KitchenAid mixer in great colors and a sale on one of those DNA kits you've been eyeing for some time. Whether you're looking for a gift or just want to treat yourself, these products will not disappoint.

1. The best handheld vacuum we've ever tested

Between getting sand in your car from beach trips to dirt constantly being brought into the house this summer, you're going to want a small handheld vacuum to easily clean everything up. The Dyson V7 Car + Boat is our favorite because it has a long battery life, powerful suction, and plenty of attachments for all your cleaning needs. It typically goes for the hefty price tag of $240, but right now you can get it for just under $200.

Get the Dyson V7 Car + Boat for $199.99 and save $40

2. DNA kits for Dad

DNA kits are one of the hottest things on the market right now. Everyone wants to know where their ancestors really came from or if they have any long-lost relatives lurking around. Right now the popular 23andMe DNA kit is 20% off. And if you want to take your DNA a step further to learn more about your heritage and your genetics, the Health and DNA kit is also 30% off right now. Plus, they make great gifts for Father's Day (hint, hint).

3. The popular KitchenAid stand mixer in spring colors

It's rare to see a KitchenAid stand mixer on sale, but even rarer to see it in colors we actually want. Usually, we see the Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer on sale in more “boring” colors like red or white, but right now you can one in six different spring colors on Amazon for just $210. Whether you like it in Pistachio, Majestic Yellow, Almond Cream, Persimmon, Tangerine, or Cobalt Blue, these bright colors will surely make your kitchen pop.

Get the KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer at Amazon for $209.99 and save $87.50

4. A small, portable Bluetooth speaker

A good Bluetooth speaker is essential for college dorms, trips to the beach, or just to jam out in the comfort of your home. This one from Anker lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge, has a 66-foot Bluetooth range, is small enough to carry around, and still manages to produce rich sound. Usually, this model costs $28, but right now you can knock off an extra $2 by clipping the coupon code below the price.

Get the Anker Soundcore Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $25.99 and save $2 with the coupon

5. A touchscreen universal remote that works with Alexa

A universal remote sounds almost too far into the future, but it's actually quite useful for everyday life. This one from Logitech can connect up to 15 home and entertainment devices, so you can control everything in one place. It's usually priced around $350, but right now you can get it for $100 less than it's original price tag. Bonus: you can take your laziness a step further by asking Alexa to change the channel for you.

Get the Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control for $249.99 and save $100

