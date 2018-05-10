Today's deals feature the best cooking gadgets.

Instant Pot / Le Creuset

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Happy Friday! You made it through the work week. Congrats! As a little reward to yourself, may I suggest some online shopping? Each and every day, we dig through all the deals and price drops on Amazon to make sure you're actually getting a good deal. We avoid those great deals on crappy products and okay deals on great products by checking price history to assure you're getting your money's worth. Today we found amazing deals on popular cooking products that you'll probably want to add to your kitchen as well as some great tech.

1. The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven

The perfect wedding gift!

Le Creuset

If you look at a wedding registry, you can almost guarantee that a Le Creuset Dutch oven will be on that list. Dutch ovens can do basically everything from sautéing vegetables to braising meat to baking bread, and Le Creuset has been the iconic brand since your grandmother had one.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Unfortunately, this popular cookware can usually cost a fortune—hence why they appear on a wedding registry. But right now, you can get it for $30 off in the colors Marseille, Oyster, Soleil, and White. It may not seem like much compared the $300 price tag, but this is the first time we've seen it at this price in years, making it a great time to buy for those upcoming wedding gifts.

Get the Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven for $305.94 (Save $34.01)

2. The cult favorite Instant Pot

Make your fall dinner routine a little easier.

Instant Pot

During the school year, the Instant Pot is one of the easiest ways to whip up a quick and delicious dinner. Plus, there are so many fall recipes you can make it in like Butternut Squash Risotto and Pumpkin Walnut Chili that take way less time than traditional methods. This incredible cooking gadget has all the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more, which means you can get all of your cooking done in one place. It's not at the lowest prices we've ever seen and we're expecting the Instant Pot to drop even lower around Black Friday, but if you wanted one now, we still think it's a great price.

Get the Instant Pot Duo 6 Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $79.96 (Save $19.99)

3. A toaster oven that can also air fry

This air fryer can also make crispy toast.

Breville

Air frying is the hottest way to crisp up fries or vegetables like broccoli in a more "healthy" way. But it's also kind of a one trick pony and can only do one thing while taking up precious storage space. That's why we love this toaster oven from Breville because it can also air fry, giving it more functionality and earning the best multipurpose air fryer award in our tests. Even though it's typically pretty pricey, right now you can get the Breville Smart Oven Air for $80 off.

This upgraded model is more expensive than our winner, also has the functions of our favorite toaster oven, the Breville Smart Oven. This means you'll get the best functionality for toasting, baking, and air frying while looking gorgeous and saving counter space.

Get the Breville Smart Oven Air for $319.96 (Save $79.99)

4. Our favorite essential oil diffuser

Bring the scents of fall into your home.

InnoGear

With an essential oil diffuser, you can bring the smells of fall into your home without burning a candle. Just fill one with scents like cinnamon, clove, and frankincense or fall-themed scents and you can come home to a room that smells like a dream. This one from InnoGear is the best diffuser we've ever tested because it can run for nine hours and glows seven fun colors to create a nice ambiance. Right now, it's down a few bucks from its usual price.

Get the InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser for $15.99 (Save $2)

5. The best refurbished Kindle for fall reading

Tackle your fall reading list with the best Kindle.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Fall is the perfect time to catch up on reading. The cold weather just makes you want to cozy up with a good book, a candle, and a cup of tea (just me?). With a Kindle you don't even have to go out to get a book by accessing your own personal library at your fingertips. Right now, a certified refurbished version of the best Kindle we've ever tested is $20 less and $50 less than a new model. We love the Paperwhite because it has features like the ability to read in direct sunlight and a super long-lasting battery with affordability, compared to the others with more bells and whistles.

Get the Certified Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite E-reader for $79.99 (Save $20)

Other great deals around the internet

American Eagle —Save 30-60% sitewide

—Save 30-60% sitewide Banana Republic —Save 40% and get free shipping for orders over $25 with the code "STYLE"

—Save 40% and get free shipping for orders over $25 with the code Costco —Get the Sonos Play:1 Speaker 2-Pack for $270 ($135 each)

—Get the Sonos Play:1 Speaker 2-Pack for $270 ($135 each) Houzz —Save up to 70% on outdoor furniture

—Save up to 70% on outdoor furniture Massdrop —Get a Samsung 55-In. Q8FN QLED Smart 4K TV for $1,499.99 (Save $300)

—Get a Samsung 55-In. Q8FN QLED Smart 4K TV for $1,499.99 (Save $300) Nintendo —Save $25 on a refurbished Switch that comes with a full warranty via Nintendo's own eBay store.

—Save $25 on a refurbished Switch that comes with a full warranty via Nintendo's own eBay store. Sur La Table —Save up to 70% during the Sur La Table Anniversary Sale

—Save up to 70% during the Sur La Table Anniversary Sale ThermoWorks —Save $15 on the popular dual-probe Smoke thermometer (usually $99), which is great for grilling and meat-smoking lovers.

—Save $15 on the popular dual-probe Smoke thermometer (usually $99), which is great for grilling and meat-smoking lovers. Wayfair —Save up to 70% on holiday items

—Save up to 70% on holiday items Williams Sonoma —Save up to 70% on Williams Sonoma cookware.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com