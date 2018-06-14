— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Work? What's what? Thursdays are made for daydreaming and window shopping, and you and I both know it. I'm a firm believer in a good sale cancelling out the fact that maybe I should be working instead of shopping, and thankfully part of my job lets me indulge my habits.

This morning, as I was browsing Amazon's Gold Box and hunting for offers on products I and the Reviewed team have actually tested and found worthwhile, I actually came by a bunch of awesome offers. Part of the reason for these sales is, of course, Father's Day, which is now just four days away. And most of these deals just so happen to be decent ideas for things to get Dad.

1. Under $100: The best replacement for your cable box

Cut that cord at last.

Reviewed / TJ Donegan

If you've been looking for a reason to ditch cable and only pay for the content you care about, today might be that day. The Roku Ultra streaming device is the best we've ever tested, and we love that it supports 4K, HDR, and HD content. There's even an easy way to ping the remote when you lose track of it. This is the absolute lowest price we've ever seen for this product, making it the perfect time to pick one up and say goodbye to expensive cable bills.

Get the Roku Ultra 4K/HDR/HD Streaming Player for $79.99 (Save $20)

2. Under $150: A popular tool set for the DIYer

The perfect reason to tackle all those honey-do projects you've been putting off.

Dewalt

This deal is perfect for anyone who loves DIY projects and wants to go bigger. Not only do you get a powerful 20V cordless drill/driver, but the circular saw will expand your home improvement capabilities. This combo usually sells for $200, and we've never seen it go on sale until today, making it the perfect time to grow your home tool collection.

Get the Dewalt 20V Cordless Compact Drill Driver Kit with 20V Circular Saw for $137.99 (Save $62)

3. Under $150: Our favorite curling wand for fast styling

GHD's curling wand heats up fast and holds hair in place for fast, easy styling.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Styling your hair can be a real drag, especially in the summer heat. But with the right products, the process can go a lot faster and easier. We just found an amazing sale on one of the best curling wands we've ever tested. The curling wand was originally priced at $150, and typically sells for around $138. Right now, it's down to a new all-time low price of just over $100, marking the steepest drop we've seen for this incredible hair styling tool.

While this wand was beat out by the $129 Beachwaver (which clamps hair in place and auto-rotates), we still named the GHD the best "true wand." It's got a subtle taper and a textured finish that helps grip hair in place. We really loved that it took less than 30 seconds to heat up, but were kind of bummed that you can't adjust the heat from the preset temperature of 365ºF. Thankfully, that temp is great for most hair types.

Get the GHD Curve Creative Curling Wand for $101.24 (Save $37)

4. Under $75: A tablet that does it all for less

The best tablet you'll find for under $100.

Amazon

If you like to play games and stream TV on your smartphone, but you're tired of the tiny screen, a tablet can be the perfect upgrade. And you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars to get one that does it all. The Fire HD 8 tablet is the perfect size, has an HD display, and even has Alexa built in for an even smoother user experience. Right now, Amazon's running a Father's Day sale that knocks $20 off the regular price, which was already pretty affordable for a tablet.

Get the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet for $59.99 (Save $20)

5. Under $15: An easier way to charge your phone

Charge your phone—no wires required.

Anker

Why plug your phone in to charge it if you don't need to? If your phone (or compatible case) is capable of charging wirelessly, take advantage of this amazing feature! There are loads of wireless chargers that offer fast-charging, but they tend to be on the pricier side. And if you're like me and want convenient charging throughout your home, you'll want to invest in charger that won't break the bank.

This one from Anker is usually $15, but you can get it for $11 (the lowest price we've seen yet) with the coupon code "ANKER323" now until June 17. It doesn't fast-charge, but it does give you an extra boost, making it great for less-frequented rooms or to keep on your desk at work where you'll be sitting for hours on end anyway.

Get the Anker Wireless Charging Pad for $10.99 (Save $4) with the coupon code "ANKER323"

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com