Happy Hump Day! Thankfully, it's a shorter weekend, so it only feels like it's Tuesday. To celebrate, I like to do a little shopping (naturally) and hunt down the best deals on the internet. Right now there are a ton of amazing deals that are perfect for summer. Whether you want to do some cooking without turning on your oven or need a car mount for your next road trip, we've got you covered—plus, you can save a few bucks.

1. A pressure cooker that's better than the Instant Pot

Whip up dinner with just one kitchen gadget.

The Instant Pot often times wins the title as the cult-favorite multi-cooker, but after testing the best multi-cookers out there, we found that this one from Crock-Pot beat out the Instant Pot DUO Plus 9-in-1. We love this model because of its low price and easier-to-use touchscreen. Right now, you can get it for less $10 less than usual, which means you can cook easy meals this summer without the heat of the oven or stove.

Get the Crock-Pot 6-Qt. 8-in-1 Express Crock Electric Multi-Cooker for $69.92 and save $10

2. A car mount that also charges your phone

Mount, charge, and go.

Car mounts are perfect for those times when you're using the navigation on your phone or trying to stay hands-free while driving. What's even better is one that also charges your phone wirelessly, so you don't have to deal with pesky cables too. This one from TaoTronics charges Samsung Galaxy phones and the latest iPhone models, which gives you more bang for your buck in a car mount. Although we haven't tested this wireless charger, we're confident it will charge your device, and right now, it's just $20.

Get the TaoTronics Wireless Car Charger Mount for $19.99 and save $10 with the code "REVIEWED004"

3. An electric shaver for the little things

A full set for all your facial hair needs.

Shaving is an art, and if you want to go above and beyond to attend to your facial hair, you're going to want some additional accessories. Right now, you can get a Philips electric shaver with a nose hair trimmer and pop-up trimmer for your sideburns and mustache the lowest price ever for today only. With 50 minutes of runtime and a four-direction contouring system, shaving your face just got a lot easier.

Get the Philips Norelco Electric Shaver for $44.99 and save $23.40

4. Trash cans to freshen up your bathroom

Having an open trash can in your bathroom can cause a bit of trouble. Not only can guests see all of the gross things you've disposed of, but pets and young children can find their way in there too. In the garbage world, simplehuman is known for making some of the best trash cans and right now, you can get the 6 liter and 10 liter bathroom cans for their lowest price ever. With a stainless steel finish, it's the perfect can for any room.

5. The best fast wireless charging pad

We all need to charge our phones (sometimes multiple times a day), so why not make it easier with a wireless charging pad? This one from Samsung is our favorite fast wireless charging pad because it works for Samsung Galaxy phones and the latest iPhone models and has a rubberized ring that keeps your smartphone from slipping off the pad. The only issue we had is that you need to make sure the wall adapter you use to plug this in also supports fast charging. Right now, it's at the lowest price of the year.

Get the Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad for $24.99 and save $12

