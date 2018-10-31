Save on good food and health this Halloween.

Happy Halloween! Listen up witches, not only is today a chance to snag some sugary loot, but there's also some frighteningly good deals you can get in on. Amazon decided to appease the ghosts and goblins of the night with some incredible deals and price drops on their favorite products during the day. I'm honestly spooked by how good some of these deals are on favorite products like Dutch ovens, drills, and reusable straws.

1. The best Dutch oven we've ever tested

Whip up a pot of witch's brew in this Dutch oven.

Staub

A Dutch oven is quintessential to any kitchen because they can literally do it all. You can make a stew, saute veggies, or even make a loaf of bread in there. Usually, they cost an arm and a leg, but right now you can get a Staub Round Cocotte for $65 off. After testing the best Dutch ovens, we found that Staub was superior to Le Creuset because it aced every test and is a better shape to fit on the stove. At 5.5 quarts it's the perfect size to whip up a batch of witch's brew and at this price, it may be the best time to buy one as a gift for one of your cooking fanatic family members.

Get the Staub Round Cocotte Oven, 5.5 Quart for $259.95 (Save $65)

2. Our favorite compact foam roller

Relax your muscles.

TriggerPoint

Not to be dramatic, but foam rolling changed my life. Whether you're training for a marathon or just went to the gym for the first time in eight months, foam rolling is a great way to relieve the tension in your muscles, so you can actually walk the next day. The TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller is the best compact foam roller we've ever tested because it's durable, has varied rolling surface for different levels of massage, and it's small enough to carry around wherever you're training. As part of Amazon's Deal of the Day, you can get a variety of TriggerPoint products for 22% off, including a larger foam roller and a rolling stick for more targeted relief.

Get the TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller for $27.74 (Save $7.25)

3. A roto bit screwdriver for small projects

Tackle your next DIY project.

Black+Decker

If you're working on a putting together the finishing touches on your Halloween decorations, you're going to want a small roto bit screwdriver to get everything done quickly and efficiently. This one from Black+Decker can hold a charge up to 18 months and will hold frequently used bits, which will make conquering a DIY task that much easier. This kit also comes with 42 screwdriver pieces and right now, it's at its lowest price for today only.

Get the Black & Decker 4V Roto-Bit Storage Screwdriver for $21.50 (Save $11.46)

4. A handheld vacuum for quick cleanup

This deal doesn't suck!

Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

After a wild Halloween party, you probably won't want to get around to deep cleaning your entire house the next day. But a handheld vacuum can easily clean up small messes and will make things feel more put together. The Dyson V7 Car + Boat is our favorite handheld vacuum because it has a long battery life, powerful suction, and plenty of attachments for all your cleaning needs. Bonus: you can even charge it in your car, if you want to bring it along to clean during long road trips. Right now, you can it get for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Dyson V7 Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum for $184 (Save $56)

5. Our favorite affordable reusable straws

Sip your way to a better environment.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

With all the talk of how bad plastic straws are for the environment, you may have thought about investing in a couple of reusable straws to take with you. These stainless steel straws from SipWell are the best affordable reusable straws we've ever tested and are perfect for sipping whatever potions you've whipped up around the house or office. We loved these straws because they were easy to use with water and iced coffee, the metal taste wasn't apparent while sipping, the material kept drinks colder, and they were easy to clean. Right now, you can get a set of 4 for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws for $5.89 and save $1

