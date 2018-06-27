— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Editor's note: We will be updating this post regularly until Prime Day winds down. Be sure to check back often for the latest deals and offers that are actually worth your time.
When Prime Day kicked off yesterday, Amazon's website and app crashed. Hard. But now things appear to be working much more smoothly, so you can browse to your heart's content. But if you don't want to browse through thousands of so-so deals, the Reviewed staff is working tirelessly to scour the online shelves and bring you only the best deals.
We've tested many of these items ourselves and are confident they are high-quality products at better-than-usual sale prices (check out all the award-winning kitchen products on sale for Prime Day). Those we haven't tested, we put through a stringent vetting process to ensure that not only are the deals actually a good value, but that the items are what they claim to be.
The Reviewed staff is updating this post every few minutes, so pin this tab to your browser or leave it open on your phone and check back often to see what's new. Something missing that you swore was there before? That means the deal is no longer available. These sales move fast, so you should too.
*To access the savings, you need to be a Prime member, but you can take advantage of the free 30-day trial to shop the sale.
Top Prime Day Deals
- 23andMe DNA Testing Kit for Health and Ancestry—$99.99 (Save $100): This DNA kit looks at your genetic makeup as well as your ancestry, and it's never been this affordable.
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite—$79.99 (Save $40): This is the best Kindle, because it blends features and value, especially at its best price ever.
- Amazon Music Unlimited: New subscribers can get 4 months for $0.99. It’s typically $7.99/month for Prime members and $9.99/month for everyone else to stream millions of songs from phones, Amazon devices, desktops, and more.
- Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Mini Projector—$265.99 (Save $84): This portable projector provide a huge HD picture and has a four-hour battery life. That's more than enough to binge some Netflix.
- Anova Bluetooth Sous Vide Precision Cooker (800 watts)—$74.99 (Save $69.01): The best sous vide immersion circulator we've ever tested is at the lowest price ever.
- Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker—$49.99 (Save $27.50): The Crock Pot narrowly beat out the Instant Pot as the best multi-cooker we've ever tested. Plus, it's $8 less.
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner—$364.99 (Save $135): You can get this for the same price at Walmart if you prefer.
- Echo Dot—$29.99 (Save $20)
- iLife A4S Smart Robot Vacuum—$124.99 (Save 30%): This usually $180 smart robot vacuum is our favorite affordable model and it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Instant Pot DUO 6 Qt 7-in-1—Currently unavailable, but may come back in stock.
- Nintendo Switch Bundle—$299.99 (Save $41) —This hot deal comes with a SanDisk 64GB micro SD card and a $20 Nintendo eShop gift card. It has gone out of stock at least once already, so don't hesitate.
- Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Electric Toothbrush—$99.95 (Save $100): This is one of our favorite electric toothbrushes, but it's usually too expensive and has earned the nickname "the BMW of toothbrushes" around our office. But this price drop is insane.
- Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray 4 oz Bottle—$10.46 (Save $4.49)
- TCL 40S305 40-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV—$194.99 (Save $35)
Amazon Devices
It's no surprise that Amazon's deals on its own devices are some of the best, but these are all the lowest prices we've ever seen on these devices, so it's the perfect time to take the plunge (or grow your collection).
-
Amazon Cloud Cam—$59.99 (Save $60): It is not the best smart security camera out there, but the Amazon integration, free 24-hour storage, and 50% discount make it pretty appealing.
- Echo—$69.99 (Save $30)
- Echo Dot—$29.99 (Save $20)
- Echo Show—$129.99 (Save $100)
- Echo Spot—$99.99 (Save $30): This smart display combines the best features of every Echo at a great price, earning our Editors' Choice award.
- Echo Plus—$99.99 (Save $50)
- Echo Dot Kids Edition—$59.99 (Save $20)
-
Echo Look—$99.99 (Save $100): We're not big fans of this device, but if it's your kind of thing, it's finally available to buy, and it's half off.
- Fire 7 Tablet—$29.99 (Save $20)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet—$49.99 (Save $30)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet—$99.99 (Save $50)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition—$69.99 (Save $30)
-
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition—$89.99 (Save $30)
- Fire TV—$34.99 (Save $35)
- Fire TV Stick—$19.99 (Save $20)
- Fire TV Cube—$89.99 (Save $30)
-
Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Fire TV—$289.99 (Save $110)
- Kindle—$49.99 (Save $30)
- Kindle Paperwhite—$79.99 (Save $40)
Amazon Services and Exclusive Brands
- Whole Foods : There are lots of deals in-store at Whole Foods for Prime Day. And if you spend at least $10 at a Whole Foods any time between now and the end of Prime Day and get $10 to spend on Prime Day deals. You'll need the Whole Foods app, and it must be synced to your Amazon Prime account (or you can give the cashier the phone number associated with your Prime account).
- Amazon Music Unlimited: New subscribers can get 4 months for $0.99. It’s typically $7.99/month for Prime members and $9.99/month for everyone else to stream millions of songs from phones, Amazon devices, desktops, and more.
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited: New subscribers can get 3 months for $0.99. This service gives you access to thousands of books for free. And you can read them on the app if you don't have a Kindle (but they're on sale right now for great prices too).
- Audible : New subscribers can save 66% on their first 3 months of Audible. It usually costs $14.95/month regardless of whether you have Prime, but this deal basically gives you 2 months free (at $5/month for 3 months).
- Prime Video : Save up to 50% on movie rentals, with some as cheap as $1.99.
- Amazon Basics : Save up to 20% on select AmazonBasics products, from electric kettles and paper shredders to hangers, blankets lightbulbs, and more.
- Amazon furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, and decor : Save up to 25% off Amazon brands like Rivet, Pinzon, and Stone & Beam. I own this Rivet side table (sorry, it’s not on sale right now) and absolutely love it.
- Amazon brand everyday essentials : Save 30% on select grocery, baby, household, beauty, supplements, and other Amazon-branded everyday items.
- Amazon Handmade : Save 20% on a whole bunch of handmade goods from individual creators and small businesses in Amazon’s Handmade section. You can find home goods, jewelry, artwork, pet supplies, and more.
- Amazon Brand Women's Swimwear : Save up to 30% on a bathing suit for your upcoming vacation. They've got classic and trendy styles, mix-and-match pieces, cover-ups, and more.
- Amazon Brand Activewear : Save up to 40% on men's and women's workout clothing from Amazon brands Core 10, Mint Lilac, Peak Velocity, 7Goals, Kold Feet, and Goodsport. You can find pants, shirts, leggings, sports bras, socks, and more for prices that range from $10-$50 (cheap for activewear these days). There are definitely more options for the ladies in this sale, but guys can find some good workout wear too.
- Amazon Gift Card Savings—Get a $5 credit in your Amazon account when you buy a gift card worth at least $25 (and no, they don't stack).
Electronics
- Anker PowerCore 20100mAh Portable Charger—$30.79 (Save $17.20)
- Anker PowerCore 10000—$19.19 (Save $10.80)
- Anker PowerCore Fusion Portable Charger with Dual USB Wall Charger—$17.99 (Save $12)
- Anker Wireless Charging Pad—$7.99 with the code "PRIME252" (Save $2): This is not a fast-charger, but the price is great for filling your home with more ways to charge.
- AUKEY Surge Protector with USB Charging Station—$23.99 with code "PRIMEAUK" (Save $6)
- Doxie Go SE Portable Scanner—$139 (Save $60): This well-reviewed portable scanner is back down to its Black Friday price.
- Doxie Go SE Portable Scanner with WiFi—$167 (Save $62): This version works over WiFi and is $2 less than it was on Black Friday.
- Doxie Q Portable Scanner with WiFi and Automatic Document Feeder—$199 (Save $100)
- iOttie Easy One Touch Qi Wireless Dash and Windshield Mount—$32.95 (Save $17): This is the lowest price we've seen for this popular wireless car charger. You can get the same price for the Vent and CD Slot Mounts too.
- iOttie Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Car Mount—$13.94 (Save $6)
- iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dashboard & Windshield Mount—$17.47 (Save $7.50)
- ROAV Dash Cam C2—$54.99 with the code "CAMERA04" (Save $15)
- Sandisk Ultra 64GB Micro SD Card—$13.99 (Save $4.70): All other sizes are on sale too!
- Tile Mate Tracker Style and Sport 2-Pack—$35 (Save $10)
- Xbox Wireless Controller—$48.21 (Save 20%)
- Yubico YubiKey 4 USB-A 2-Factor Authentication—$29.99 (Save $10)
- SanDisk Ultra 128GB Dual Drive USB-C Flash Drive—$27.29 (Save $10): Most other sizes are on sale too.
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive—$21.99 (Save $16): All other sizes are on sale too.
- HP Sprocket Photo Printer—$89.99 (Save $39.96) : This isn't favorite portable photo printer (we had a few issues with the app), but it's an Amazon best seller and at its lowest price.
- Anker Astro E1 5200mAh Ultra Compact Portable Charger—$12.17 ($5.82): This is the lowest price we've seen for this small, fast portable charger.
TVs and TV Accessories
- Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Mini Projector—$265.99 (Save $84)
- Anker Nebula Mars II Portable Projector —$399.99 with the code “MARS2EDM” (Save $140)
- LG 55" C7 OLED 4K Smart TV—$1,696.99 (Save $300): This TV won our Best of the Year Award and other sizes are on sale for similar discounts.
- Fire TV—$34.99 (Save $35)
- Fire TV Stick—$19.99 (Save $20)
- Fire TV Cube—$89.99 (Save $30)
- Hisense 6 Series (65-inch)—$849.99 (Save $150): This is our favorite value TV of 2018.
- TCL 40S305 40-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV—$194.99 (Save $35)
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Fire TV—$289.99 (Save $110)
- Sony KD49X720E 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV—$548 (Save $151.99)
Personal Audio
- Anker Soundbuds Curve Wireless Headphones—$20.99 with the code "SDBUDS63" (Save 19%)
- Anker SoundCore Motion B Bluetooth Speaker—$28.99 with the code "SDCORE39" (Save $4)
- Audio-Technica ATH M40x—$74.25 (Save $24.75): One of our editors swears by these headphones for daily use.
- Audio-Technica AT2020 XLR Microphone—$74.25 (Save $94.75): One of our editors uses this at home to record and publish music professionally, and he swears by it.
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones—$269.99 (Save $80)
- Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Android—$125 (Save $73)
- Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple—$125 (Save $73)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker—$69 (Save $30)
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset—$69.99 (Save $30): One of our top gaming headsets at its lowest price ever.
- Razer ManO'War Wireless Gaming Headset—$129.99 (Save $40)
- Sonos One Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa—$199 (Save $100): This amazing speaker is $50 off and comes with a $50 Amazon gift card for added savings.
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker—$69 (Save $30)
Home and Outdoor
- AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Towels —$9.09 (Save $3.90): Only the White towels are still on sale now.
- Bissell CrossWave Floor and Carpet Cleaner with Wet-Dry Vacuum—$174.99 (Save $75)
- Coleman Evanston Screened Tent—$86.89 (Save $163.10)
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner—$364.99 (Save $135): You can get this for the same price at Walmart if you prefer.
- eufy RoboVac 11—$159.99 (Save $90): This super affordable robot vacuum is a long-time reader favorite, and it's at its lowest price ever for Prime Day.
- iLife A4S Smart Robot Vacuum—$124.99 (Save 30%): This usually $180 smart robot vacuum is our favorite affordable model and it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- LEVOIT LV-H132 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter—$58.49 (Save $31.50)
- Safavieh Monaco Collection Distressed Area Rug—$107.78 (Save $66.04)
- Tuft & Needle Queen Mattress—$459 (Save $116)
- YETI Hopper TWO Portable Cooler—$174.99 (Save $75)
- Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier—$188.80 (Save $41.19)
- 50% on select Callaway golf products
- Samsonite Upspin 2-Piece Softcase Set—$119.99 (Save $310) : This 64% discount is the best we've ever seen.
- TaoTronics LED String Lights (Copper) - $14.85 (Save $6.14)
Kitchen
- Anova Bluetooth Sous Vide Precision Cooker (800 watts)—$74.99 (Save $69.01): The best sous vide immersion circulator we've ever tested is at the lowest price ever.
- Calphalon Premier Space-Saving Nonstick 3-Piece 12-inch Stack Cookware Set—$111.99 (Save $48)
- ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide (Stainless Steel/White)—$148 (Save $50): The best wifi sous vide immersion circulator we've ever tested at it's lowest price.
- Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug—$11.19 (Save $5.80)
- Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Grill—$77.22 (Save 20%): This is the best portable grill we've ever tested at its best price ever.
- Instant Pot DUO 6 Qt 7-in-1—Currently unavailable, but may come back in stock.
- Kenmore Elite 74015 30.6 cu.ft. French Door Bottom Freezer Refrigerator—$1,799.99 (Save $700)
- KitchenAid Professional 6-Qt. Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer—Currently unavailable, but may come back in stock.
- Ninja Professional 72oz Countertop Blender—$49.99 (Save $40)
- Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener—$14.39 (Save $5.65): One of our editors has used this wine opener and says it's WAY easier to use than your traditional twisty one.
- T-fal Specialty Non-Stick 5Qt Jumbo Cooker—$14.94 (Save $5)
- Vremi Nesting 8-Piece Mixing Bowl Set with 5-Piece Measuring Spoon Set—$13.59 (Save 28%)
- Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker and 44 Laughing Man Colombia Huila K-Cup Pods—$99.99 (Save $95.04)
- simplehuman Dish Rack—$63.99 (Save $16): This isn't our favorite dish drying rack. But if you love simplehuman, this discount matches the lowest price we've seen.
- Kalamera 15'' Wine Cooler 30 Bottle—$419.30 (Save $219.70): A best selling wine rack with a huge discount.
- Philips Avance Pasta Maker—$207.99 (Save 20%): This is the #1 best selling manual pasta maker on Amazon.
- Rabbit Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers—$6.23 (Save $2.72): One of our editors and wine enthusiast recommends these inexpensive bottle stoppers.
- Hamilton Beach Set 'n Forget Programmable Slow Cooker, 6-Quart—$34.08 ($15.91): The best affordable crock pot we've ever tested back down to its lowest price.
- Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker—$49.99 (Save $27.50): The Crock Pot narrowly beat out the Instant Pot as the best multi-cooker we've ever tested. Plus, it's $8 less.
- Meal Prep Containers - $14.99 (Save $5.55)
Smart Home
- August Smart Lock Pro—$237.99 (Save $41.01): This is the best smart lock if you sue Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
- Furbo Dog Treat-Tossing Full HD Pet Camera—$139.99 (Save $60)
- GE Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Smart Light Switch—$30.88 (Save 15%)
- GE Z-Wave Plus Plug-In Smart Switch—$33.58 (Save 15%)
- iRobot Roomba 671 with WiFi—$229.99 (Save 34%)
- Philips Hue Go Portable Smart Light—$62.99 (Save $18): No hub required to use this adorable, colorful light.
- Philips Hue White and Color Bulb—$36.99 (Save $13)
- Philips Hue White and Color Lightstrip—$64.99 (Save $25): You'll need the Hue Bridge to use these lights with the app.
- Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit with Echo Dot—$119.99 (Save $80)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro—$174 (Save 30%): Currently unavailable, but may come back in stock.
- Ring Spotlight Cam Battery—$139.30 (Save 30%)
- Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit—$99 (Save $100)
- Sengled Element Color Plus Smart LED Light Bulb—$23.99 (Save 20%)
- Sengled Element Plus 2-Bulb Starter Kit—$29.99 (Save 50%)
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring—$19.99 (Save $8)
- Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller, 16 Zone 2nd Generation—$149.99 ($100)
- Philips Hue White 2-Bulb Smart Lighting Kit—$54.99 (Save $15)
- Philips Hue White Smart Bulb 4-Pack—$39.99 (Save $10)
- Philips Hue White and Color Smart Flood Light—$41.99 (Save $8)
- Dyson Pure Cool Link WiFi-Enabled Air Purifier—$348.99 (Save $151)
- Leviton Decora Smart In-Wall Switch—$31.97 (Save 20%): This is our top pick for smart switches. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant. The HomeKit-enabled version will also be 20% off ($35.59). Click here for the HomeKit-enabled version.
- Leviton Decora Smart In-Wall Dimmer—$39.97 (Save 20%): We found this to be the best value for in-wall dimmers.
Phones, Tablets, Wearables, and Accessories
- Fitbit Alta HR—$89.95 (Save $60): This is the lowest price we've seen for this Fitbit model by $30.
- Garmin vivo Jr. Fitness Tracker for Kids—$49.99 (Save $30)
- Garmin vivofit 4 Fitness Tracker—$59.99 (Save $20): We loved the older model of this fitness tracker, and this new one has a 1-year battery life and it's on sale for the first time.
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro—$499.99 (Save $50)
- Honor View 10—$399.99 (Save $100)
- Honor 7X—$169.99 (Save $30)
- LG V35 ThinQ 64GB Unlocked Smartphone—$599.99 (Save $300): This phone works with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, and this is its lowest price ever.
- Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Bundle —(Save $429.97): If you purchase one of these phones, Samsung will throw in a free Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring System, an Amazon Echo, and an Echo Spot, valued at $430.
- Silk iPhone X Wallet Case—$11.24 (Save 25%): This is the best wallet-style iPhone X case we've tested.
Laptops
- Acer Chromebook 11 Celeron N3060—$139.99 (Save $60) : A gorgeous, lightweight Chromebook that's good for basic tasks at it's lowest price.
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA—$399 (Save $50) : One of our favorite Chromebooks because of it's high power and gorgeous shell. It's currently at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Google Pixelbook (Intel Core i5, 256GB)—$949 (Save $101) : The best price for the best Chromebook we've ever tested with a slightly lower Intel Core.
Tools
- DeWalt DWA2FTS100 Screwdriving and Drilling 100-Piece Set—$34.99 (Save $15)
- Shop-Vac Wet/Dry Vac —$85.50 (Save $36.65)
- SunJoe Pressure Washer—$109.50 (Save $39.50)
Health and Beauty
- 23andMe DNA Testing Kit for Health and Ancestry—$99.99 (Save $100): This DNA kit looks at your genetic makeup as well as your ancestry, and it's never been this affordable.
- Braun Silk-épil Epilator and Bikini Trimmer Bundle—$112.99 (Save 25%)
- Clarisonic Mia 2 Sonic Cleansing System—$110 (Save $59)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips—$27.99 (Save $16)
- FOREO LUNA mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush—$97.30 (Save $41.70)
- National Geographic DNA Test Kit—$49.97 (Save $49.98) : Get this unique DNA testing kit for 50% off.
- NYX Studio Perfect Primer—$6.55 (Save $3): This Lightning Deal is almost 100% claimed.
- Oral B Pro 3000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush—$54.99 (Save $25) : With three different cleaning modes and a solid brush head, this is our favorite electric toothbrush and it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Philips Norelco Multi Groomer—$29.95 (Save $9.05) : The upgraded version of our best tested affordable beard trimmer at it's best price.
- Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Electric Toothbrush—$99.95 (Save $100): This is one of our favorite electric toothbrushes, but it's usually too expensive and has earned the nickname "the BMW of toothbrushes" around our office. But this price drop is insane.
- Waterpik Aquarius WP-662 Water Flosser—$39.99 (Save 50%)
- Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray 4 oz Bottle—$10.46 (Save $4.49)
- Scrubbing Bubbles Toilet Cleaning Gel, 2 Count - $4.78 (Save $5.95)
Fashion
- Save 40% on Under Armor apparel, shoes, and accessories
- Adidas Men's Cloudfoam Clean Sneakers—$42.99 (28%)
- Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette—$14.69 (Save 30%)
- Champion Women's Jogger—$12.99 (Save 63%)
- Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack—$44.99 (Save 40%)
Parenting
- Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper—$38.93 (Save $21) : There are lots of other Fisher-Price listings for up to 30% off for Prime Day too.
- Garmin vivo Jr. Fitness Tracker for Kids—$49.99 (Save $30)
Toys and Games
- Cards Against Humanity—$19.75 (Save $5.25)
- Creative Roots Create Your Own Unicorn Garden—$14.81 (Save 41%)
- Exploding Kittens Card Game—$13.99 (Save $6.01)
- Fisher-Price Little People Loops 'n Swoops Amusement Park—$31.49 (Save 30%)
- Hatchimals Surprise Giraven Hatching Egg with 2 Creatures—$39.89 (Save 43%)
- My Little Pony The Movie Seapony Collection Set—$17.49 (Save 30%)
- Nintendo New 3DS XL Super NES Edition & Super Mario Kart—$149.99 (Save $50)
- Nintendo Switch Bundle—$299.99 (Save $41) —This hot deal comes with a SanDisk 64GB micro SD card and a $20 Nintendo eShop gift card. It has gone out of stock at least once already, so don't hesitate.
- Radio Flyer 474 Big Flyer Tricycle—$55.99 (Save 30%)
- Star Wars The Black Series First Order Stormtrooper with Gear—$23.84 (Save 32%)
- Trivial Pursuit Master Edition—$24.99 (Save 38%)
- What Do You Meme? Card Game—$20.99 (Save $9)
- What Do You Meme? Game of Thrones Expansion Pack—$11.24 (Save $3.75)
- XBox One S 1TB Gaming Console Bundle—$229.99 (Save $70): This bundle includes 3 months of XBox Gold and 3 months of XBox Game Pass, and it's at its lowest price.
- Xbox Wireless Controller—$48.21 (Save 20%)
- microduino mPie STEM learning toy—$84 (Save $15)
Everything Else
- Cricut Explore Air 2 Rose Bundle—$194.99 (Save $85) : This is perfect for any crafter looking for a new hobby (a.k.a. most every crafter).
- Expo Low-Odor Dry Erase Markers—$14.98 (Save 40%): This is a crazy good price for the usually expensive dry-erase markers.
- Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-7 on Blu-ray—$74.99 (Save $25)
- Harry Potter 8-Movie Collection on 4K UHD Blu-Ray and Digital—$79.98 (Save 50%)
- Intex Inflat-a-Bull Pool Float—$28.63 (Save 52%) : If you've ever wanted to try bull riding in a much safer environment, this ridiculous pool float is the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Intex Unicorn Ride-On Pool Float—$11.89 (Save 37%)
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter—$9.99 (Save $5)
- Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook—$25.60 (Save 25%)
- Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 Expandable Spinner Suiter Suitcase—$273.19 (Save $68)
- Samsonite Prism 2-Piece Hardshell Spinner Suitcase Set—$119.99 (Save $210): This luggage set has never been on sale before, let alone for 64% off.
- Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Straws, sea Salt (Pack of 24) - $14.76 (Save $4.23)
