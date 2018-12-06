Even after almost six years, Cynthia Dawson cries at the memory of a single photography session and the images it captured of her daughter.

In October 2012, her then-5-year-old daughter Ava got all dressed to take some magical photos with a professional photographer. Ava died one month later of a rare brain tumor.

“It’s hard not to cry,” Dawson told All the Moms. “During that time of her session, Ava got to do everything she loved to do. She got to sing. She got to giggle. She got to play with glitter and wear a pink dress. All things that made Ava, Ava.”

She's helping capture special moments

Following Ava's photography session, Dawson founded The Gold Hope Project to help families like hers get the experience they deserve — and the pictures they'll treasure.

The national nonprofit pairs families of children battling cancer with professional photographers for free photography sessions. Founded in 2012, it's approaching the 500th session for what it calls its “fighter” families.

Time is precious and photographers are expensive

Ava Dawson's photos before her death of a brain tumor included her favorite things: singing, a pink dress and glitter - a lot of glitter.

The Gold Hope Project

Ava was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor known as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). She lived for 11 months after her diagnosis.

Ava always had a sunny disposition. At school, she had to be told to tone down the hugs and kisses.

"Ava was always very affectionate with everybody she would meet and she could meet a best friend in two minutes," said her mom.

Dawson said she knew she only had so much time to capture life with her daughter.

The Texas family was in Arizona for Ava's clinical treatment at Phoenix Children's Hospital when Dawson started searching for a photographer to donate services. Even in a big city, and despite being a hobby photographer active in online groups, Dawson struggled to find someone willing to help.

"I knew the photos were important. I didn't realize how important they were going to be until she passed away. I also didn't know how hard it was going to be to find a photographer to donate their services."

Charitable photographers are essential considering the financial burdens that pediatric cancer families endure, she said.

There's hope, you just have to know where to look

Dawson found a photographer upon returning home to central Texas. She leaned on her support group, which included photographer Morgan Kervin.

Kervin ended up taking the beloved photos of Ava. She also co-founded The Gold Hope Project, which now has about 450 photographers across the country who volunteer to take photos for free.

The cost of pediatric cancer is crippling, but having the forever photos is priceless, say families The Gold Hope Project has helped.

"What they do at Gold Hope is such a gift for so many people," said Terrie Erickson, whose 16-month-old son is in remission with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

"I truly hope a lot of people can take advantage of the opportunity," she said. "They take a lot of time and effort to get it right when you're in a spot and can't afford to do it yourself."

Terrie Erickson and son, Declan

Lindsay Chan/The Gold Hope Project

How the Gold Hope Project works

Families battling cancer can visit the website and can learn more about a free photo session under the page's "Fighter" link.

Families with a child currently undergoing cancer treatment or those who have "won their fight" are eligible for a free photo session.

An application link is at the bottom of the page. Dawson said they've yet to find a family who couldn't be matched with a photographer.

Erickson said although her son is in remission, he continues to undergo chemotherapy treatments, and the photographer worked around her schedule. The photographer allowed her to pick the spot and included her whole family, including her son Declan's sister, to pose for photos.

When cancer hits one member of the family, it impacts everyone, said mom Terrie Erickson. Here brother and sister, Finnleigh and Declan Erickson, charm the Gold Hope Project photographer.

Lindsay Chan/The Gold Hope Project

The Chicago family took the photos on a Saturday in nearby Riverwalk Park in Naperville, Ill., and the photos arrived in a digital e-file the next day.

"They blew me away. They're just so beautiful. They captured my son and my daughter. Because when someone has cancer...it affects the whole family. And those two have such a strong bond. It meant so much to me that she did that."

Photography helps to heal

Dawson turned from amateur photographer to professional and is one of The Gold Hope Projects volunteer photographers.

Now, she lives in Toledo, Ohio, with her daughter Myla, 8, (who was 2 when Ava died) and son Jeremy Jr., 3.

Becoming a professional photographer, Dawson said, has changed her life.

"I feel like photography has helped me both heal from my grief of losing Ava by opening up my own business and helped others cope with what they're going through with The Gold Hope Project," she said.

Photographers who are interested in donating their time can fill out a volunteer application.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com