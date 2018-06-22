Raid of Short Creek, Arizona

A copy of the front page of The Arizona Republic on July 27, 1953, following the raid on Short Creek.

Just before sunrise on a summer Sunday morning, 120 government agents swoop down on a remote community in Arizona. By the time they are done, 36 fathers will be arrested, and 86 women and 263 children, many of them crying, will be herded onto buses and shipped hundreds of miles away, where some of the children will be placed in foster care.

This was not a scene along the U.S. border with Mexico in 2018. It happened in 1953, in a place called Short Creek, on the Arizona-Utah border, during an attempt to crack down on polygamy.

Some of the women involved were "sister wives," married to the same man, and remained separated for as long as two years before they were allowed to return to their homes. The national furor over the raid would eventually cost Arizona’s governor his job.

Children as young as 5 sob uncontrollably in government dormitories. They have been uprooted from their families, some forcibly, and sent hundreds, even thousands, of miles away for the explicit purpose of stripping them of their culture and heritage. They are forbidden from speaking their native languages, and government employees are prevented from hugging or consoling them.

This, too, is not a contemporary scene. Beginning in the late 1800s and for more than a century, the federal government forced tens of thousands of Native American children into Indian boarding schools.

The first such school, the Carlisle Industrial Indian School in Pennsylvania, was founded by Capt. Richard Pratt, whose model was followed across the country, including Phoenix. It was Pratt who coined the phrase, “Kill the Indian, save the man.” His goal was to educate Native American children in the Anglo ways and eventually send them home to "Americanize" their peers. The practice continued well into the 20th century.

Three nuns shepherd 40 orphans 2,000 miles across the country to place them with Catholic families in two small Arizona towns. The adoptions are arranged in advance and approved by the local priest.

Local women, however, object that one race is being placed with families of another and demand that local law enforcement officials round the children up. Angry mobs form, and the nuns and the priest are nearly lynched. The orphanage and the Catholic church sue on behalf of the original adoptive families. Their case will go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

This happened in 1904 in the Arizona territorial mining towns of Clifton and Morenci. The children, who came from an orphanage in New York, were mostly blond and blue-eyed, while the Catholic families they were placed with were predominantly of Mexican Indian descent.

The Supreme Court ruled that the Mexican mothers were not fit “by mode of living, habits and education” and that the children would be better off being raised by their own kind.

Other cases of systemic family separation can be found throughout history, the most notorious being slavery and the internment of U.S. citizens of Japanese ancestry in World War II.

None of these episodes are perfect parallels with the current controversy over the separation of migrant families at U.S. border detention facilities, a practice President Donald Trump ended earlier this week by executive order.

All three examples involved children and families who were born in the United States. The Short Creek raid involved state authorities, not the federal government. And the children in what became known as the Irish Orphan Abduction case were never really with their new families long enough to form a bond.

But the events in each case were traumatic for the families that endured them, and the long lens of history provides lessons those who were there say are relevant today.

The raid on Short Creek

Alvin S. Barlow was 15 when the raid came. It was July 26, 1953, and the people of the isolated polygamist community in northwestern Arizona had been expecting it. They’d gathered in the schoolyard the night before, and when nothing happened, some went home, while others stayed.

Early in the morning, sentries posted outside town sounded a prearranged signal — a blast from a stick of dynamite — and the raid was on. Dozens of Arizona Highway Patrolmen, sheriff’s deputies and state liquor agents descended on the town and began rounding people up with the stated purpose of re-establishing the rule of law in Short Creek.

Arizona Gov. Howard Pyle had for months been barraged with complaints about the town over the polygamy issue. The complaints involved allegations of forced child marriage, rape and incest.

The townspeople claimed they were exercising their right to practice their religion, a major tenet of which includes plural marriage, which is outlawed by the federal government.

But there were also allegations of rampant welfare fraud.

Arizona historian Marshall Trimble said the political pressure from Mohave County officials was intense because their coffers "were being bled dry."

"Something had to be done," he said.

A July 1953 photo of Short Creek, Arizona, where government agents raided the polygamy community and arrested 36 fathers and removed many of the town's children.

Trimble was a teenager living in Ash Fork and remembers lines of Highway Patrol cars passing through town and stopping for coffee on the way to the raid.

He didn't know where they were going or the significance at the time, but he recalls talking years later to a woman who had been among those rounded up.

“That was like their proudest moment," he said. "She said ‘I rode the bus. They were going to take our children from us, and we said we’re going, too.’”

The men were taken to jail in Kingman. The women and children were brought to Phoenix, where some were placed with families and others were eventually placed in government housing projects.

At least half a dozen members of Barlow’s family were rounded up, and he was one of the oldest males left. He remembers going house to house, taking bread that was still baking out of ovens and hanging wet laundry so it wouldn’t mildew.

He eventually joined his family in Phoenix and recalls the trouble he had making the adjustment from a school with 104 students in a small close-knit community, to Phoenix Union High School, which at the time was the largest school in the nation with nearly 6,000 students.

It was especially tough on the girls of Short Creek, whose traditional dresses and hairstyles made them stand out from the modern fashions worn by other kids at school.

Another thing Barlow remembers is talking to the carloads of reporters who accompanied the raiding party. The news of the raid made international headlines, and it shared space on the front page of the New York Times the following day with other big of the day: The truce that ended the Korean War.

But that publicity was Pyle’s undoing. Although the public wanted something to be done about polygamy, the images of women and crying children being rounded up were too much to bear.

Pyle's daughter, Mary Lou Myers, was in high school at the time of the raid and doesn't remember much about it. She said she doesn't recall her father ever talking about it,

"The only thing I can ever remember him mentioning was that he hoped that would not be what he was remembered for," she told the Republic.

"I think he truly thought he was doing the right thing."

An undated photo of Short Creek, Arizona, where government agents raided the polygamy community and arrested 36 fathers and removed many of the town's children.

Pyle was defeated in the next election, and the infamy of the raid led the community to change its name to Colorado City. Most of the serious charges against the men in the community were dismissed. Most pleaded guilty to minor conspiracy charges and had their sentences suspended.

“These were lives. These were real," said Barlow, now 80. "And it was a confrontation, and it happened because a man had the courage to live his religion.”

Years later, a woman on a bus tour of Colorado City asked Barlow whether he was bitter about the raid.

“I asked her in what country can the government come in and take a man’s family away because of the religion he practices,” he recalled in an interview with the Republic.

The woman replied, “Any of them, I guess.”

He then asked her, “In what country does a man have the right of constitutional recourse?”

“Just this one.”

Although Barlow is not bitter, he does have concerns about what’s happening today on the border.

“I’ve thought about it a great deal,” he said. “We need to do all we can to keep families together.”

Phoenix Indian School

Indian boarding schools

Dr. Evangeline Parsons Yazzie recalls working in an Indian boarding school near Winslow and being scolded after a fellow staff member turned her in for trying to console a crying child.

She also remembers years earlier, when she was that crying child.

Yazzie is a survivor of the 100-year plus legacy of Native American children who were uprooted from their homes, families, culture and traditions and schooled in the modern — meaning Anglo — ways.

For Yazzie, who is writing a novel based on her boarding school experience, it was a traumatic choice forced upon her parents by a lack of educational opportunities near their home near Crownpoint, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation.

But for older Native Americans, including Yazzie’s mother, boarding school was a far more dystopian experience, with children spirited away from their families and subjected to what is now seen as a cruel form of social engineering designed to systematically root out their culture.

The results have scarred generations of Native Americans from all tribes and regions.

"My mother was kidnapped by a white man and a Navajo man," Yazzie said.

"My grandmother never knew where she went."

The year was 1913, and Yazzie's mother was taken to the Albuquerque Indian School nearly 150 miles from her home. She wasn't allowed to return home for 10 years.

A 1958 photo of the Indian School band. The Phoenix Indian Center and Native American Connections plan to raise $1.3 million to restore the inside of the Band Building at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E Indian School Road.

By the time Yazzie was ready for first grade, the practice of forcibly taking children had largely ceased, but the trauma didn't.

The youngest of five children, Yazzie and her four brothers were all assigned to different schools. One went to Farmington, New Mexico. Another went to Albuquerque, New Mexico. One went to Alberta, Canada.

“My mother just cried silent tears. My older brothers were three years apart, and the brother next to me and I were two years apart. Can you imagine being a parent and knowing that every three years we’re going to (lose a child) again?”

Yazzie, now 65 and a professor emerita of Navajo at Northern Arizona University, was taken to Southwest Indian School in Peoria, which "did its damage," she said.

Southwest was run by missionaries, unlike other schools that were run by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The BIA schools offered "a thin layer of protection," Yazzie said, while the missionaries "felt they could do anything to take the culture out of us and felt they had the authority of God to do it."

A Native American activist, author and storyteller Jean Chaudhurt worked in the mid-1980s to preserve the history of the historic BIA Phoenix Indian School. Because of her efforts, a part of the Indian School land was preserved for public use.

Many practices were common to both types of schools: Children were punished for speaking their native languages. Boys were forced to cut their long hair, and children were required to discard their traditional Native American clothing and wear Western styles.

Dr. Robert Trennert, a retired Arizona State University history professor who wrote a history of the BIA's Phoenix Indian School, said that was by design.

At their peak, more than 150 schools across the country were actively pursuing Capt. Richard Pratt's Carlisle model of forced assimilation, which Pratt believed was necessary for Native Americans to achieve equal footing as American citizens.

"The kids at Phoenix Indian School and elsewhere were being pressured to conform to Anglo ways," Trennert said. "The 'educated' Indians, so to speak, would then go back to their families and get positions to teach Native kids."

However Pratt's grand experiment was largely a failure, particularly as the 20th Century progressed, Trennert said.

"Even though they lost all of their Indian clothes and everything else that was part of their nature, it didn't work out very well," he said.

He cited an example of Hopis being pressured to teach modern baking skills to women on the reservation, a skill that didn't translate well because many homes on the reservation didn't have electricity.

A copy of Dec. 30, 1923, edition of The Arizona Republic, which featured articles about the Phoenix Indian School.

By the time Yazzie was in school, children were allowed to return to their families for holidays and summer breaks. But even that was fraught with pain because many children felt caught between two worlds without belonging to either.

"You come back home and you are chided, ridiculed and shamed for being less Navajo," she said. "You go back to school and you are punished for being too Navajo."

Today, Yazzie is a devout Christian and a supporter of President Donald Trump. She said she does not want her words to be construed as a criticism of his policies.

Although some may see parallels with the Native Americans' boarding school experience, she believes the migrant family separations, while troubling, do not begin to compare.

It's been nearly six decades since she first shipped off to school, and she still wonders what her family's life would have been like if they had been able to stay together.

"I think we would have known each other better," she said. "For so many years there was a void of conversation in my family, and that void was the future. You couldn't talk about the future."

The Irish Orphan Abduction

This dark episode in America's racial past unfolded in October 1904. Orphanages in New York were overwhelmed with tens of thousands of children, many of them a product of the reviled Irish underclass, and a mechanism for disbursing them throughout the country already existed in the form of the infamous Orphan Trains.

Homeless or orphaned children, mostly Irish and Catholic, were systematically rounded up — usually through truancy laws — and placed aboard trains to be shipped West to be adopted, a practice that had been used since 1854.

The adoptions rarely materialized, and the children often became wards of the state or were left to fend for themselves in strange cities.

In the minds of the dominant Protestant culture, the orphan trains accomplished several aims: They helped eliminate the problem of street children in America's large cities. They reduced the strain on welfare organizations. And they reduced the Catholic population.

Fifty years after the first Orphan Train, one of the large orphanages in New York City, the New York Foundling Hospital, bundled 40 Irish orphans aged 2 to 6 aboard a train along with three nuns from the Sisters of Charity, several nurses and an agent from the hospital.

This began an 11-day journey to the Arizona mining towns of Clifton and Morenci, where their adoptions by 33 willing Catholic families had already been arranged.

"What people in New York didn’t understand was that the Catholics in Clifton and Morenci were mostly Mexican families," said Dr. Linda Gordon, a New York University professor of history and humanities who wrote a book about the case.

When the white, Protestant women of Clifton and Morenci saw the fair-haired toddlers being placed into the arms of dark-skinned families, Gordon writes, they were outraged and demanded that lawmen intervene.

Somehow, the train ride had transformed the children from reviled Irish to cherished white, Gordon writes in her book.

As mobs began to form, armed men went to the home of each family and took the children back at gunpoint and placed them with white "mothers."

"There was a furor, and then a vigilante action in which all of the children were kidnapped," Gordon said in an interview with the Republic.

The nuns managed to gather about half of the children and head back East, leaving 19 children behind with their new white families.

The Foundling Hospital sued for the return of the rest. The case ultimately reached the Supreme Court, which ruled that "the children were distributed among persons wholly unfit to be intrusted with them, being, with one or two exceptions, half-breed Mexican Indians of bad character."

Gordon said the incident was more about racism, and although it did involve using force — and then the courts — to take children away from the parents they'd been placed with, the children had been with their new families for only a few days.

