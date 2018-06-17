The Emmy-winning "This is Us" star Sterling K. Brown, who recently made history by becoming the first African-American to win both the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award and Golden Globe for best actor in a dramatic TV series, will give the 2018 ommencement address at his alma matter, Stanford University on Sunday, June 17.

The 42-year-old actor reported that serving as the speaker for the university is "probably the thing" his most nervous about.

In an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's the Tonight Show on May 19, Brown shared his nervousness about his commencement speech at Stanford's upcoming Commencement.

“You got a group of 22-year-old kids who are about to go out into the world and you just want to make sure you leave them with something important that they can value and treasure,” he said. “I just hope to give them something to talk about.”

Brown is among the stars of the popular TV series "This Is Us" and was featured in the movie "Black Panther."

Brown's wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, is also a fellow alum. They met at Stanford while the two were working on stage productions.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com