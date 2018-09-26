For victims of sexual assault, the news this week of allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the sentencing of comedian Bill Cosby can trigger painful memories.

For some, the emotions have become more raw; for others, the news has been almost healing.

Clinical psychologist Jim Hopper is a teaching associate at Harvard Medical School who specialized in trauma. He writes the Sexual Assault and the Brain blog for Psychology Today.

He says certain cues or contexts can trigger memories of sexual assault.

It could be "revisiting the college you went to and walked by frat row, or undergoing cancer treatment and feeling vulnerable as you did when you were a kid who was abused."

The opposite can be true as well.

If you feel "safe in a relationship, your brain is less likely to put in the effort to keep things out," he says. "That’s why people first start talking about things in therapy."

For one 50-something California woman, it was taking sanitary napkins off a grocery store shelf for her middle school daughter this summer that triggered a 40-year-old memory of an attempted sexual assault.

She cried uncontrollably in the car as she recalled that her older, teenage male attackers backed off only when they saw she had her period.

USA TODAY does not name the victims of sexual assault.

In a way, the woman says, she has found the news this week to be healing, because so many people have condemned sexual assault.

Still, the news has triggered her once-suppressed memories. She is working hard to keep herself grounded.

Here are ways experts recommend soothing triggered bodies and minds:

1. Ground yourself.

Different people are soothed or become more grounded in different ways, Hopper says. For some, he says, it could be "spending more time petting the cat." Melanie Greenberg, a clinical psychologist in Marin County, California, and author of "The Stress-Proof Brain," says simply "feeling your feet on the floor and your seat on the chair" can also be grounding.

2. Activate senses.

Take a walk in nature and really notice the trees and surroundings, Greenberg says. She also favors warm blankets, hot baths and lavender oil.

3. Share ... with the sympathetic.

Talk to people "who know your story and care for you," Greenberg says.

4. Focus on what you can control.

Remind yourself of the things you can influence in your life, and that you aren’t in the painful situation anymore, Greenberg says. Saying kind things to yourself can replace negative memories with more compassionate ones.

5. Don't make any major decisions.

When painful memories are triggered, Hopper says, it can be tempting to make rash decisions – changing a job or a partner. But it's not the time to make such moves.

6. Take care of your body.

Eat well and get more sleep, Hopper recommends. "You body is a foundation," he says. Taking care of it "will help to keep you from spiraling out of control."



During this Kavanaugh situation, remember self-care. Talk to friends, meditate, do something for yourself. If you’ve experienced something traumatic and haven’t sought therapy, it can be immensely helpful in processing your emotions (I can attest). It’s okay to ask for support. — Chloe Dykstra (@skydart) September 25, 2018

If you are interested in connecting with people online who have overcome or are struggling with grief or other problems mentioned in this story, join USA TODAY’s ‘I Survived It’ Facebook support group.

