INDIANAPOLIS — Three of Indiana's top Republican leaders called on embattled state Attorney General Curtis Hill to resign following allegations that he inappropriately touched four women at an bar in March.

In coordinated statements, Gov. Eric Holcomb, House Speaker Brian Bosma and Senate leader David Long demanded that Hill, a fellow Republican, step down immediately. They also called for an Indiana inspector general investigation of the groping allegations against him.

Hill, who has denied any inappropriate behavior, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Tuesday, in his most recent statement to The Indianapolis Star, he pledged to remain in office.

In their joint statement, Long and Bosma said they believe Hill's accusers "are telling the truth regardless of the attorney general’s denial of these allegations."

"We do not believe that Curtis Hill, as chief law enforcement officer of the state of Indiana, can continue to perform his duties, nor should he, and we call for his immediate resignation," they said.

"Curtis Hill is not our employee; if he was, he would already have been fired," they said. "Because we cannot terminate his employment, we ask instead for him to own up to his actions, apologize publicly to the victims, and tender his resignation immediately.”

Holcomb agreed and said the findings of a recent legislative report about the allegations "are disturbing and, at a minimum, show a violation of the state’s zero tolerance sexual harassment policy."

"I concur with Sen. Long and Speaker Bosma that Attorney General Hill should resign," Holcomb said.

Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody, who had earlier pushed for Hill's resignation, renewed his call in a statement late Thursday: “Statehouse Republicans were right to echo the call for Attorney General Hill to resign amid the allegations uncovered this week. We will continue to stand with those who had the courage to come forward while, in the meantime, it seems Hoosiers will also continue to wait for Curtis Hill to do the right thing.”

Thursday's announcements from Holcomb and legislative leaders follow an IndyStar report Monday about an investigation into allegations made by four women, including an Indiana lawmaker, that Hill inappropriately touched them during a party celebrating the end of the legislative session at AJ's Lounge in Indianapolis.

The lawmaker said Hill was drunk and twice reached under her clothes and grabbed her buttocks, the second time after she told him to "back off," according to a confidential memo prepared by an outside law firm at the request of legislative leaders.

A legislative staffer said Hill groped her buttocks, even after she tried to remove his hand. Another legislative employee said Hill hugged her to him and a third staffer said Hill rubbed her back for two minutes.

Several women also said Hill told women at the bar they needed to show more skin or leg to receive free drinks or faster service.

Attempts to reach Inspector General Lori Torres were unsuccessful Thursday night.

Torres, an appointee of Holcomb, has the power to investigate criminal, ethics and efficiency violations in Indiana government.

The allegations against Hill were first made public earlier this week after IndyStar disclosed an eight-page confidential memo, dated June 18, that summarizes interviews legislative leaders or their attorneys conducted with six women who attended the party in March.

None of the legislative staffers are identified by name in the memo, but sources tell IndyStar they included employees of both the House and the Senate and included at least one staffer from the Democratic and Republican caucuses. The lawmaker is identified in the memo, but IndyStar does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual misconduct.

