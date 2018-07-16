Two Hungarian tourists have been handed suspended jail terms after they were caught trying to steal bricks from the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz in German-occupied Poland.
The pair said they wanted to bring home a "souvenir," according to police.
The two were detained after other visitors at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp spotted the pair loading bricks from the ruins of a crematorium into a bag, Polish police said Monday.
Security officers were alerted and police were called to the scene.
"The man and woman were charged with theft of a cultural asset. They both admitted to wrongdoing," regional police press officer Mateusz Drwal told Polish news agency PAP.
The 30-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were each fined $405 and handed a one-year prison sentence on probation.
"They explained that they had wanted to bring back a souvenir and didn't realize the consequences of their actions," Drwal said.
Auschwitz-Birkenau is one of several death camps built and operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during the Second World War.
The Nazis murdered an estimated 1 million Jews there between 1940 and 1945. More than 100,000 others, including non-Jewish Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and resistance fighters, were also killed at the camp.
It was named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1979. All objects on its premises are protected.
This article originally appeared on DW.com. Its content was created separately to USA TODAY.