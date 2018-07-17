The so-called "Kardashian Curse"? Travis Scott isn't worried about it.

During an interview with GQ published Tuesday, the rapper and partner to Kylie Jenner opened up about the "curse," which was described on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" as burn out that occurs as a partner of someone in the Kardashian clan.

"I don't even be looking at (expletive). I don't be looking at (expletive). Kylie actually likes me for me," he said. "I'm on my own island. So hey, come over there to Astroworld. I'm not into all the other (expletive). I don't get involved. I'm over here. Kylie is different."

Jenner was also quick to dismiss the so-called curse during the interview, saying it's not the family that ruins lives, it's just the level of celebrity status that is difficult. 

"That's exactly what it is. They come and can't handle it," she said.

Jenner also said that Scott isn't "really cool" with the attention, but deals with it for his family.

"That's why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won't come. Because I want him to do his own thing," she explained. "I want him to be him. I don't want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don't ever see us together, that's okay with me, because we just do our thing."

Young love: Celebrity couples under 22
01 / 44
To be young and in love... That's what it's like for these celebrity couples under 22 -- Like Kendall Jenner and A$APS Rocky, who have kept their romance well under wraps for such high-profile stars. Here they were shopping at a flea market on Jan. 22, 2017 in Paris.
02 / 44
Here she is again with Rocky in 2016, posing for a group picture with Kanye West and Kourtney Kardashian while attending Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on Feb. 11 in New York.
03 / 44
Jenner, 21, used to date basketball star Blake Griffin. Here she is at the 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' premiere on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood.
04 / 44
In April 2017, she was spotted in a white shirt dress and trendy, purple thigh-high boots in Los Angeles.
05 / 44
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner watched courtside during the NBA Playoffs on April 25.
06 / 44
Jenner went casual for the date, sporting ripped jeans, an over-sized tee and black sneakers.
07 / 44
Her past relationship with Tyga lasted for a long time and this one with Travis seems to be serious, as she sounds excited about him on her reality TV show.
08 / 44
Ariel Winter, 19, isn't shy about her boyfriend, actor Levi Meaden.
09 / 44
Actress Ariel Winter and actor Levi Meaden attend Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 3rd Annual Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on June 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Weeks later, the actress had recently shut down tabloid rumors that said she paid her boyfriend an allowance.
10 / 44
Bella Thorne, 19, is dating rapper Blackbear.
11 / 44
Zendaya at the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 13, 2017 in Los Angeles.
12 / 44
Zendaya at the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 13, 2017 in Los Angeles.
13 / 44
And their cute pups!
14 / 44
Bindi Irwin, 19, is with Chandler Powell, a 20-year-old from Florida.
15 / 44
So no, it's not her 'Dancing with the Stars' partner Derek Hough.
16 / 44
The two were all smiles while attending the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner together on May 13, 2017 in Los Angeles.
17 / 44
Chloe Grace Moretz, 20, has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Brooklyn Beckham, 18, since 2014.
18 / 44
Beckham, 18, has recently moved to New York to start university, sparking rumors that the two are back on.
19 / 44
Here they are all glammed-up while attending the 'Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising' premiere together on May 16, 2016 in Westwood, Calif.
20 / 44
We totally ship them.
21 / 44
Just look how cute they are together!
22 / 44
Gigi Hadid, 22, is dating...
23 / 44
Zayn Malik!
24 / 44
The pair attended the Met Gala together on May 2, 2016 in New York...
25 / 44
And you could say they seemed pretty obsessed with each other.
26 / 44
Here's they are looking into each other's eyes at the Met Gala...
27 / 44
And at the Versus Versace show on Sept. 17, 2016 in London...
28 / 44
And again at the Givenchy show on Oct. 2, 2016 in Paris. #RelationshipGoals much? We think yes.
29 / 44
Sophie Turner is another 'Game Of Thrones' star.
30 / 44
Beau Joe Jonas.
31 / 44
The couple have kept their relationship private, but they've been seen attending events together, including the Met Gala on on May 1, 2017 in New York, seen here.
32 / 44
Here they are taking a stroll in Soho on May 3, 2017 in New York.
33 / 44
Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on HBO's 'Game of Thrones,' poses on the blue carpet before Wednesday's Season 7 premiere screening in Los Angeles.
34 / 44
The pair, who met in school, have been seen on the red carpet together. Here they are at the 'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 premiere on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
35 / 44
Jaden Smith, 19, is the king of cool, but he goes crazy for girlfriend Odessa Adlon.
36 / 44
The couple was seen attending the BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert on June 22, 2017 in Los Angeles.
37 / 44
Noah Cyrus, 17, attended the MTV Video Music Awards with her rumored boyfriend Tanner Drayton on Aug. 27, 2017 in Inglewood, Calif.
38 / 44
They were seen cuddling up next to each other at the award show.
39 / 44
Dove Cameron, 21, didn't have any arm candy while walking the red carpet at the 'Descendants 2' premiere on July 11, 2017 in Los Angeles...
40 / 44
But that doesn't mean she's single!
41 / 44
Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty pose at the 'NBC presents Hairspray Live' After Party on Dec. 7, 2016 in Los Angeles.
42 / 44
The cute couple star in 'Descendants 2' together.
43 / 44
Hailee Steinfeld, 20, also has a boyfriend.
44 / 44
Here she is with her boo Cameron Smoller while attending a W Magazine event on Jan. 5, 2017 in Los Angeles.
