Border Patrol detains immigrant families crossing US-Mexico border
Border Patrol agents take a group of migrant families to a safer place to be transported after intercepting them near McAllen, Texas on June 19, 2018. More than 2,300 children have been separated from their parents at the border as a result of the Trump administration's new "zero tolerance" policy, creating a deepening crisis for the government on how to care for theÊchildren.
Lester Morales, 27, from Guatemala and his 3-year-old son, Jos Fernando wait to be transported to a processing center by U.S. Border Patrol after being found near McAllen, Texas. Hundreds of immigrant parents like Morales are crossing into the U.S. without proper authorization unaware that the process toÊseekÊasylum now also includes temporaryÊlossÊofÊtheir child.Ê
Analisa Lopez, 20, and her son Jorge, 3, from Honduras walk to a bus that will bring them to a U.S. Border Patrol processing center after being found near McAllen, Texas. Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection pick up the immigrants as they cross into the U.S. then bus them to a nearby processing center where parentsÊare typically separated from their kids while the adults face federal misdemeanor charges for entering the U.S. improperly.
Border Patrol agents take a group of migrant families to be transported for processing after intercepting them near McAllen.
A U.S. Border Patrol agent talks to a migrant women who was found with a group of families from Honduras & Guatemala near McAllen, Texas.
A Border Patrol Agent comes upon a group of over thirty migrants along a dirt road near McAllen, Texas.
A group of migrant families walk down a dirt road after being intercepted by Border Patrol near McAllen, Texas.
Migrant families from Honduras & Guatemala are taken in to custody by Border Patrol after being found near McAllen, Texas.
A Border Patrol directs a group of migrants as they walk down a dirt road after being intercepted.
A group of migrant families line up along along a dirt road after being intercepted by Border Patrol near McAllen, Texas.
A Border Patrol agent places a migrant in a van after being caught in a cornfield near McAllen, Texas.
A group of migrant families walk down a dirt road after being intercepted by Border Patrol near McAllen
Migrant families from Honduras & Guatemala wait to be taken to a processing center by U.S. Border Patrol after being found near McAllen, Texas.
Border Patrol Agent Marcelino Medina standing in a cornfield is given direction from a helicopter above as he tries to cut off an unauthorized entrant in Mission, Texas.
Migrant families from Honduras & Guatemala wait to be taken to a processing center by U.S. Border Patrol agents.
A migrant is padded down as families from Honduras & Guatemala wait to be taken to a processing center by U.S. Border Patrol after being found near McAllen, Texas.
A Border Patrol agent checks a known crossing spot along the Rio Grande near McAllen, Texas.
Border Patrol Agent Marcelino Medina stands in a field as agents look for a migrant in Mission, Texas.

The Trump administration argued in a series of court filings late Thursday that it may not be able to fully comply with a federal judge's order to reunite nearly 3,000 children separated from their parents by the end of the month.

The administration must reunite all children under age 5 by Tuesday, and all other minors by July 26. But government lawyers and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement director who has been overseeing the reunifaction process said there is too much work to do and too many questions about the judge's order to meet his strict deadlines.

"Defendants have dedicated immense resources and effort to reunifying families, and personnel at the highest levels of the agencies have been involved in implementing the Court’s directives," according to a filing by the Department of Justice. "To fully implement these plans, however, Defendants may need clarification on or relief from ... the Court's deadlines."

The requests were filed on the same day that Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar held a conference call where he assured reporters that the administration would reunite all the children that had been separated. Azar criticized the ruling, but vowed to meet the court-imposed deadlines.

"We will comply with the artificial deadlines established by the courts," he said.

District Judge Dana Sabraw, the judge who issued the order to reunite all the separated families, will hold a court hearing Friday afternoon to address the requests for clarification from the government, and concerns raised by immigration advocacy groups over the entire process.

