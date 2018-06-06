WASHINGTON — California primary voters on Tuesday put to rest Republican worries that they would get shut out of the Golden State's gubernatorial race.

Republican John Cox, a business executive backed by President Trump, beat out former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a Democrat, for the second slot in the state's jungle primary system, which sends the top-two vote winners to the general election, regardless of their party.

Cox will be up against Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat and former San Francisco mayor, who came in first in the primary.

Polling earlier this year suggested the race would put Newsom in the lead with Villaraigosa in second. Cox, however, picked up steam with Republicans after receiving Trump's endorsement last month.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted his congratulations to Cox, writing "He can win."

Newsom apparently sees the advantage of tying Cox to the president in this blue state. On Tuesday, he was already calling him a "footsoldier" in Trump's "war in California," the Sacramento Bee reported.

They are running to replace Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown, who is term limited.

California was one of eight states to hold primaries Tuesday night.

Votes were still being counted in many of the California's congressional races, which are key to Democrats' chances to win majority control of the House of Representatives.

They are targeting seven districts held by Republicans that former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats nationally to win control of the House.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat, took the lead in her primary, as expected. It's still not clear whether her opponent will be a Republican or a Democrat.

