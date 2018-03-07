President Trump speaks Thursday, June 28, 2018 at the Foxconn Opus Building in Mount Pleasant in Mount Pleasant, Wis. The Taiwanese-Based firm has said categorically that it remains committed to investing the full $10 billion in what it has named the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, and to creating 13,000 jobs. The factory will create display panels out of immense sheets of wafer-thin glass. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

President Donald Trump continued his tweet storm against Harley-Davidson Tuesday, saying his administration was "working with other Motor Cycle companies who want to move into the U.S."

Trump said Harley customers were unhappy with the Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker's announcement last week that it was moving the production of motorcycles destined for Europe to factories in Thailand, India and Brazil in response to the European Union slapping a 31 percent tariff on motorcycles made in the U.S.

"Now that Harley-Davidson is moving part of its operation out of the U.S., my Administration is working with other Motor Cycle companies who want to move into the U.S.," Trump tweeted Tuesday.

"Harley customers are not happy with their move - sales are down 7% in 2017. The U.S. is where the Action is!"

Last week, Trump warned Harley that “We won’t forget” about its decision to shift some motorcycle production overseas.

He said the “will be the beginning of the end" for the company and suggested that Harley might face additional taxes.

"A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country — never!" Trump said in one tweet last week. "Their employees and customers are already very angry at them. If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end — they surrendered, they quit! The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before!"

In another tweet, he recalled meeting with Harley executives shortly after taking office in 2016:

"When I had Harley-Davidson officials over to the White House, I chided them about tariffs in other countries, like India, being too high," the president wrote in another tweet. "Companies are now coming back to America. Harley must know that they won’t be able to sell back into U.S. without paying a big tax!"

