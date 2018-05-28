President Donald Trump lays a wreath during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Arlington, Va.
Evan Vucci, AP

ARLINGTON, Va. — President Trump, during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, paid tribute to America's military veterans and their sacrifices, saying they "marched into hell so that America could know the blessings of peace."

Trump, marking his second Memorial Day as commander-in-chief, called fallen service members "America's greatest heroes — the men and women who laid down their lives for our freedom."

"Today we pay tribute to their service, we mourn alongside their families and we strive to be worthy of their sacrifice," he said.

Speaking in an amphitheater before numerous uniformed military, Trump highlighted the service of World War II veteran and former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, a Kansas Republican, and 106-year-old Ray Chavez, the oldest living survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, who were both in attendance.

"He was in the Oval Office two days ago, and he doesn't look a day over 60," Trump said, calling Chavez "truly an inspiration to all who are here today."

Trump pledged, "We will never forget our heroes." 

Earlier on Twitter, Trump drew criticism for tweeting that that fallen service members would be proud of "how well our country is doing today" in an apparent reference to his administration's efforts.

"Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice!"

Trump began the day's events by placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, standing before it silently as a light mist fell. During the ceremony at the amphitheater, Trump sang along, with his hand over his chest, as the Navy band played the national anthem. 

Filling the amphitheater were a few hundred spectators, more than one wearing red “Make America Great Again” hats. Trump was greeted with a lengthy round of applause from the crowd, according to a pool report.

“We love you,” someone shouted from the crowd. Trump responded: “And I love you, too.”

We remember the fallen on Memorial Day
01 / 20
"These are some of our Marines buried here," said U.S. Marine Sergeant Major Darrell Carver of the 6th Marine Regiment as he walks among the graves of U.S. soldiers, most of them killed in the World War I Battle of Belleau Wood, during a ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle on Memorial Day at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery on May 27, 2018 near Chateau-Thierry, France. Nearly 100 years before U.S. soldiers, including Marines from the 6th Regiment, repelled repeated assaults from a German advance at Belleau Wood only 60 miles from Paris. The U.S. suffered approximately 10,000 casualties in the month-long battle, including nearly 2,000 dead. Today the Battle of Belleau Wood is central to the lore of U.S. Marines.
02 / 20
Despite afternoon thunderstorms, visitors attend the annual Fredericksburg National Cemetery Illumination in Fredericksburg, Va. on May 26, 2018. Boy Scouts from the Mattaponi and Aquia Districts and Commonwealth Council Girl Scouts placed luminaria at the graves in the cemetery.
03 / 20
Navy veteran Richard Jones prays before the grave of his friend James McDermott at the Los Angeles National Military Cemetery two days prior to Memorial Day in Los Angeles, Calif. on May 26, 2018. Memorial Day, which originated after the US Civil War that ended in 1865, is an American holiday honoring the men and women who died while serving in the US military.
04 / 20
The sun sets over American flags -- some 88,000 -- placed beside the graves of veterans at the Los Angeles National Military Cemetery, two days before Memorial Day in Los Angeles, Calif. on May 26, 2018.
05 / 20
In this May 24, 2018, photo, a woman photographs American flags on Boston Common in Boston, which are placed there for Memorial Day. The solemn display of tens of thousands of U.S. flags that first appeared on Boston Common a decade ago to honor service members who have died defending the nation is slowly becoming a national movement. The flag gardens, as they are known, can be seen this weekend in Texas, Louisiana, Ohio and New York.
06 / 20
Boy Scout troop 10 from the Reseda section of Los Angeles offers a salute at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 26, 2018. More than 6,000 scouts, with the support of local community members, placed 88,000 American flags on graves throughout the cemetery to honor fallen service members in anticipation of Memorial Day.
07 / 20
Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts salute during a ceremony at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
08 / 20
A Boy Scout runs between the grave stones after helping place flags at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Saturday, May 26, 2018. Thousands of scouts have placed American flags on the graves of veterans in a ceremony ahead of Memorial Day. More than 6,000 children participated in the event. Each uniformed scout placed a flag in the ground by each grave and saluted. Organizers say nearly 90,000 flags were placed in tribute.
09 / 20
Girl Scout Caitlyn Hootsell, 10, carries a bundle of flags on May 26, 2018 for placement in front of tombstones at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, Miss., as the community honors those who died in service to their country.
10 / 20
Cub Scout Austin Henry, 6, and his sister Autumn Henry, 7, a Girl Scout Brownie, place U.S. flags on graves of veterans at the Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas, on Saturday May 26, 2018. The project was organized by BSA Troop 8787, who for nearly 20 years have gathered on the Saturday before Memorial Day to place about 5,000 flags on graves to honor veterans.
11 / 20
Lashelia Wesley shows Layla Wesley, 6, the proper way to plant the U.S. flag in front of tombstones on May 26, 2018 at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, Miss.
12 / 20
Doug McCallister passes out U.S. flags on May 26, 2018 for volunteers to place in front of the tombstones at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, Miss., as the community honors those who died in service to their country.
13 / 20
Volunteers help place some of the more than 100,000 U.S. flags next to headstones at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in preparation of Memorial Day on May 25, 2018, in San Antonio.
14 / 20
Members of the South Point JROTS take part in the Lowell Memorial Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony on May 25, 2018 at Edgewood Cemetery in Lowell, N.C.
15 / 20
Retired marine Jody Griffin gives a kiss to his granddaughter, Jolie Knupp, 10, prior to the start of the Lowell Memorial Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony on May 25, 2018 at Edgewood Cemetery in Lowell, N.C.
16 / 20
Romel Martin cleans glass panels while assisting with the installation of a temporary pop-up 'Poppy Memorial' on the national mall near the Lincoln Memorial in advance of Memorial Day May 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Poppy Memorial, sponsored by USAA, is filled with more than 645,000 poppies to represent the lives of U.S. service members lost since World War I.
17 / 20
For the 21st year, Bill Strickland was among the volunteers who gather at Hampton National Cemetery in Hampton, Va. on May 25, 2018 to place flags at each of the veterans graves. Strickland, a retired Air Force veteran, and other volunteers gathered at Hampton National Cemetery early Friday morning to place the flags at the graves in preparation for Memorial Day weekend.
18 / 20
Gabriela Vargas and her daughter Jacqueline Gonzalez, 2, of Chesapeake, place a flag at a veterans grave at Hampton National Cemetery in Hampton, Va. on May 25, 2018.
19 / 20
Members of the Old Guard place US flags on graves at Arlington National Cemetery on May 24, 2018 ahead of Memorial Day in Arlington, Virginia.
20 / 20
A member of members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment places flags in front of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day weekend on May 24, 2018.
