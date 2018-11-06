President Trump and Kim Jong Un sign document at historic summit 

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a document at an historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday pledging "to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." The landmark meeting came after more than a half-century of hostility between their two countries — but the two leaders provided few details of how denuclearization might work. It was the first-ever meeting of sitting leaders of the two countries, and came less than a year after Trump and Kim threatened each other with nuclear annihilation. And one bargaining chip Kim may have brought to the negotiating table ? An offer to open a Western hamburger franchise in his country's capital, Pyongyang.

Trump, Kim historic summit in Singapore
The motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, drives past on the street in Singapore on June 10, 2018. The North Korean leader met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of a historic summit with President Donald Trump on June 12.
Erica Boland, right, a U.S. student based in Singapore and a supporter of President Trump, and her friend wave a flag as they wait for his arrival, outside the Shangrila hotel in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
A handout photo taken by Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore on June 10, 2018 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arriving at Singapore International airport in Singapore.
President Donald Trump waves upon his arrival to his hotel in Singapore on June 10, 2018, ahead of a planned meeting with North Korea's leader.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong talk during their meeting at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
People look at President Donald Trump's arrival at the airport on TV screens in the International Media Center for the DPRK-US Singapore Summit in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
Singapore military personnel patrol in front of the gate of the Istana Presidential Palace, where North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
Members of the public and media wait outside the entrance to the Shangri-La Hotel for the arrival of President Donald Trump on June 10, 2018 in Singapore.

House set to vote on bills aimed at fighting deadly opioid epidemic

A series of votes will begin in the House Tuesday on what they hope will help curb the nation’s growing opioid epidemic and provide help for those who are addicted. Many of the proposals have bipartisan support and grew out of a series of hearings held by the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which approved 57 opioid bills and sent them to the full House for consideration. The legislation includes proposals that aim to stop illegal drugs like Fentanyl from entering the country and change how opioids are distributed. Nearly 64,000 opioid overdose deaths were recorded in the United States in 2016, the highest number recorded in a single year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last December. 

Wisconsin holds closely-watched special elections

Wisconsin will hold two closely-watched special elections Tuesday, the latest test of whether a “blue wave” could be coming this fall. The elections will fill the seats of former Sen. Frank Lasse and former Rep. Keith Ripp, two Republicans who stepped down in December to take jobs in Gov. Scott Walker’s administration. Walker didn’t call special elections at the time, which resulted in a lawsuit by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. The districts are up for election again in November, so both the winners and the losers will have to stay in election mode. 

Judge to announce fate of AT&T-Time Warner deal

A federal judge is expected to decide Tuesday whether AT&T should go ahead with its planned $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, home to DC Comics' heroes Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, as well as CNN and HBO. The deal would have far-reaching repercussions for consumers, bringing together the nation's largest telecommunications company and owner of DirecTV with Time Warner's entertainment library.  President Trump, dating to before his election, has opposed the deal, saying it would concentrate too much market power in a single company. His animosity against Time Warner's CNN also is well-known.

Coast-to-coast party: Capitals, Warriors celebrate their championships

With the Washington Capitals earning the first Stanley Cup title in their 44-year history, the team will hold a victory parade in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (The Caps players haven't stopped partying since their victory Thursday.) There'll be rejoicing on the opposite side of the country as well, as the Golden State Warriors celebrate back-to-back NBA Championships during a parade hosted by the City of Oakland. For Caps fans looking to bask in the glow of the Stanley Cup in person, the parade will begin at 11 a.m. ET at Constitution and 17th Streets NW. The Warriors' parade is set to start at 11 a.m. PT on Broadway at 11th Street. 

Washington Capitals' Stanley Cup celebrations
Alex Ovechkin, with the Stanley Cup, throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park.
The Stanley Cup on the field with players from the Washington Nationals and Washington Capitals.
The Washington Capitals won their first Stanley Cup on June 7 and will get a summer to celebrate.
Captain Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup after the Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5.
Alex Ovechkin gives the Stanley Cup a kiss.
Alex Ovechkin (8) passes the Stanley Cup to center Nicklas Backstrom.
Alex Ovechkin poses with the Cup along with defenseman John Carlson, who can become a free agent this summer.
Evgeny Kuznetsov, the Capitals' leading scorer in the playoffs, skates with the Stanley Cup.
Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, who started the playoffs as a backup then regained his starting job and was stellar, gets his turn with the Cup.
Lars Eller, who scored the Cup-winner goal, takes the trophy from Braden Holtby.
Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly scored goals in Games 3-5 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Jakub Vrana, left, a Game 5 scorer, poses with teammates.
Defenseman Brooks Orpik, whose rare goal in Game 2 ended up being the game-winner, skates with the Stanley Cup.
Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz won his first Stanley Cup and his contract runs out soon.
Washington Capitals players watch owner Ted Leonsis lift the Stanley Cup.
Captain Alex Ovechkin leaves the ice to cheers from Washington Capitals fans who made the trip to Las Vegas.
Captain Alex Ovechkin addresses the media while flanked by the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy.
June 8: Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, left, and center Nicklas Backstrom hold up the Stanley Cup as the team arrives at Dulles International Airport.
Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom poses with the Cup at Dulles Airport.
