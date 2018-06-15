President Donald Trump has decided to impose significant tariffs on Chinese goods, the latest leg in the ongoing tensions over trade between the two nations, according to published reports.

The Washington Post, quoting unnamed administration officials, reported that Trump is planning to announce a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese products.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 25, 2018 US President Donald Trump smiles after addressing the US Naval Academy graduating class on May 25, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland.
AFP/Getty Images

Reuters reported that Trump's list of tariffs will contain 800 product categories, down from 1,300 previously. Reuters cited an unnamed administration official and an industry source familiar with the list.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin argued against imposing the tariffs at a White House meeting on Thursday but he was not expected to prevail, the official said, according to Reuters.

The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said his country was prepared to respond if Trump went ahead with the tariffs.

The dispute between China and the U.S. has been escalating for months. In April, China raised import duties on a $3 billion list of U.S. pork, apples and other products. The move was seen by the U.S. as an attempt raise the gambit in the ongoing dispute with Washington over trade and industrial policy.

China in recent weeks has said that its actions are simply in rebuttal to U.S. tariff hikes, such as one imposed earlier this year on steel and aluminum. But that is just one facet of sprawling tensions with Washington, Europe and Japan over a state-led economic model they complain hampers market access and subsidizes exports in violation of Beijing’s free-trade commitments.

Companies are looking ahead to a bigger fight over Trump’s approval of higher duties in response to complaints that Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

Earlier this month, China warned that any U.S.-China trade agreements “will not take effect” if Trump’s threatened tariff hike on Chinese goods goes ahead. 

China has threatened to retaliate by raising import duties on a $50 billion list of American goods including soybeans, small aircraft, whiskey, electric vehicles and orange juice.

Tariff winners and losers
01 / 07
American steel: The 25% tariff on steel has bolstered the economic case for using locally made steel. Moody's Investors Service on May 31, 2018 raised its outlook for the U.S. steel industry from stable to positive, in part due to the tariff decision. Workers band a steel coil that was set aside for quality-control testing during steel production at the NLMK Indiana steel mill on March 15, 2018 in Portage, Indiana.
02 / 07
American companies shipped $737 million in bourbon whiskey to European customers in the 12 months ended March 31, according to Panjiva S&P. Immediately following Trump's announcement in March, the Kentucky Distillers' Association said that threatened European tariffs would "harm consumers through higher prices and more limited product availability, and significantly threaten the distilling renaissance." In this photo illustration bottles of American bourbon whiskey stand arranged at a whiskey shop on March 8, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.
03 / 07
Milwaukee-based Harley-DavidsonÊcould feel the pinch in both the rising costs of steel and aluminum, and in higher prices of its motorcycles sold outside the U.S.
04 / 07
Aerospace giant Boeing's stock price was down 1.4% on May 31, 2018. Boeing does a lot of business abroad and would be most negatively impacted by higher costs. Boeing's first 737 MAX named the "Spirit of Renton" is seen on the tarmac at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington on Dec. 8, 2015.
05 / 07
Beer in aluminum cans is displayed on a shelf at Ales Unlimited on March 2, 2018 in San Francisco, California. Beverage companies that use aluminum for canned drinks are concerned that tariffs proposed by President Trump could result in higher prices for consumers and job cuts across the industry.
06 / 07
Levi's clothes are seen on a store shelf on the day President Donald Trump placed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and European Union responded by warning that it would target iconic American brands such as Levis on May 31, 2018 in Miami, Fla. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the European Union was prepared to respond to the U.S. tariffs by targeting imports of Harley-Davidson Inc. motorbikes, Levi Strauss & Co. jeans and bourbon whiskey.
07 / 07
Apples imported from the United States are displayed for sale at a Sam's Club in Mexico City, May 31, 2018. The Trump administration announced Thursday it will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe, Mexico and Canada after failing to win concessions from the American allies. Mexico retaliated quickly saying it would penalize U.S. imports including pork bellies, apples, grapes, cheeses and flat steel.
