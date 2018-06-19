Handout photo made available June 18, 2018, on 18 June 2018 by the US Customs and Border Patrol showing people inside a United States Border Patrol Processing Center, in McAllen, Texas, USA. Media reports on 18 June 2018 state that Laura Bush had called the current zero-tolerance immigration policy by the administration of US President Donald J. Trump that sees children being separated from their parents when they illegally enter the USA as 'cruel', while the US President's wife Melania Trump was quoted as saying that she 'hates to see' children being separated from their families as a reaction to the immigration policy being executed at the US-Mexico border. EPA-EFE/US CUSTOMS AND BORDER PATROL / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES ORG XMIT: LWS110
US Customs and Border Patrol handout via EPA/EFE/

President Donald Trump was scheduled to meet with congressional Republicans on Tuesday as the controversy over the administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy continued to heat up.

Adults caught crossing the border without using a legal port of entry are facing criminal charges, but the children are not. Through the end of May, almost 2,000 children were separated from adults who said they were their parents or guardians, the department said last week.

Footage of children in detention – and audio of children crying as they were separated from the families – have fueled global outrage. Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen have been unapologetic, saying illegal entry must be stopped and suggesting that migrants seeking to enter the country illegally have in the past brought children with them to avoid criminal charges.

Trump: Dems want immigrants to 'infest' US

"Democrats are the problem," Trump tweeted Tuesday. "They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters!" He tweeted his mantra that people coming into the country illegally must be arrested, adding his familiar refrain: "If you don’t have Borders, you don’t have a Country!"

Recording of kids crying for parents released

A 7-minute audio tape of children crying out at a detention center after being separated from their parents was released Monday by ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom. Some of the children are heard crying "Mami" or "Papá." Others plead to know when their aunt or parent will come to pick them up. One child can be heard repeatedly crying for "daddy," over and over. Attendants offer children food. One Border Patrol agent says, "Well, we have an orchestra here. What’s missing is a conductor.”

McCain calls policy 'an affront to deceny'

U.S. Sen. John McCain condemned the Trump administration’s practice of separating families in a sharp statement Monday, reflecting a break within Republican ranks on the controversial policy. "The administration’s current family separation policy is an affront to the decency of the American people, and contrary to principles and values upon which our nation was founded,” McCain, R-Ariz., said in a blistering tweet Monday evening. “The administration has the power to rescind this policy. It should do so now.”

Trump, Sessions, Nielsen stand firm

"We have to do our job. We will not apologize for doing our job," Nielsen said Monday. "This administration has a simple message — If you cross the border illegally, we will prosecute you." Trump said immigration changes could be accomplished "very quickly" if Democrats would negotiate in good faith: "Good for the children, good for the country, good for the world. It could take place quickly." Sessions said the administration must prosecute adults who "flout our laws" to come here illegally instead of waiting their turn or claiming asylum at any port of entry. "We cannot and will not encourage people to bring children by giving them blanket immunity from our laws," he said.

Separating families, immigration policy draws protests
Protestors clash with law enforcement outside the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. Monday, June 18, 2018 after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at the National Sheriffs' Association opening session. Protestors were against the detainment and separation of immigrant children from the parents on the U.S. Border.
Luciana Villavicencio, 4, holds up a photo of her family on a cellphone during a press conference on June 18, 2018 regarding her father, Pablo Villavicencio. Ecuadorean Pablo Villavicencio was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after delivering a pizza to Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn, and was detained despite being in the process of adjusting his immigration status. His wife and two daughters are U.S. citizens.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
Yu Mei Chen, wife of detained Chinese national Xiu Qing You, cries during a protest in support of her husband on June 18, 2018 in New York City. You, a Queens father who has been in the U.S. for nearly 20 years, was detained by ICE agents when he went for his green card interview last month and is now being threatened with deportation back to China.
A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing center for possible separation.
Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
A woman carries a baby as immigrants are dropped off at a bus station shortly after being released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. "Catch and release" is a protocol under which people detained by U.S. authorities as unlawful immigrants can be released while they wait for a hearing.
U.S. Border Patrol agents take a group of Central American asylum seekers into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The immigrant families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation. U.S. border authorities are executing the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy towards undocumented immigrants.
A woman struck by a truck as immigration protestors blocked the street is checked out by New Orleans EMS outside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, where Attorney General Jeff Sessions was addressing the National Sheriffs' Association on June 18, 2018.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland gives a statement about family separation after visiting the McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center in McAllen, Texas on June 17, 2018.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on June 17, 2018 outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station, calling for the end of family separation.
Border Patrol chief for the Rio Grande Valley, Manuel Padilla Jr., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station regarding the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on June 17, 2018.
A protestor dressed as Lady Liberty carries a doll, depicting a baby of color, as demonstrators march at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles. Demonstrators marched through the city and culminated the march at a detention center where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees are held.
A protestor holds a sign at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles.

DHS chief draws Democratic fire

Several leading Democrats have called for Nielsen's resignation. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said Nielsen has failed to provide transparency and accountability: "The government should be in the business of keeping families together, not tearing them apart." 

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., the ranking member of the Committee on Homeland Security, said the "horrific child separation policy" is indefensible. “Secretary Nielsen must be aware that she now owns the implementation of child separation and is fully complicit," Thompson said. "Any notion that Congress can come together and reform our immigration system and fix every issue overnight is laughable with the current GOP Leadership - and the administration knows this.”

States won't send National Guard to border

At least three Democratic governors are backing off plans to provide National Guard troops to help secure the border. Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York said they will provide no troops. "In the face of this ongoing human tragedy, let me be very clear: New York will not be party to this inhumane treatment of immigrant families," Cuomo said in a statement. "We will not deploy National Guard to the border, and we will not be complicit in a political agenda that governs by fear and division." Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, another Democrat who previously had said he might send troops, signed an executive order "that keeps Colorado from using state resources to separate children from their parents or legal guardians."

Contributing: Carolyn McAtee Cerbin, USA TODAY; Ronald J. Hansen and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Arizona Republic

