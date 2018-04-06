WASHINGTON — President Trump asserted his right to pardon himself Monday, upping the constitutional stakes in his showdown with the special counsel investigating his campaign's ties to Russia.

"As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?" Trump tweeted.

That statement — the first time that Trump himself has raised the possibility of a self-pardon — follows a weekend in which his legal team repeatedly raised that possibility.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told ABC's This Week that Trump "has no intention of pardoning himself," but quickly added, "Not to say he can't."

But the legal scholarship is conflicted. No court has ever ruled on the issue, and the Justice Department — in an opinion delivered four days before President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 — opined that the president cannot pardon himself.

That opinion cited the "fundamental rule that no one may be a judge in his own case."

But the Constitution also says that the president can grant pardons "except in cases of impeachment" — suggesting to some that the president could pardon himself for a crime and still be impeached.

That was the position of Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va. — now chairman of the House Judiciary Committee — during the 1998 impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton. “The prevailing opinion is that the president can pardon himself," he said then.

