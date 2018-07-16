After his visage floated over London in the form of a wailing baby, President Trump's face appeared Monday in another less-than-desirable location: Google Image's top results for the word "idiot."

Trump's face appeared multiple times in images most tied to the word by Google's algorithm, British newspaper The Independent noted — in six of the top 15 search results, to be exact. And Brits who protested Trump's visit to the United Kingdom in droves are at least partially responsible.

No fewer than three of the top images of Trump tied to "idiot" published with articles on a U.K. campaign to put Green Day's 2004 song "American Idiot" atop British charts in time for Trump's arrival last week. The New Yorker, Popsugar and Official Charts all featured "American Idiot" in headlines alongside images of Trump that featured high in the results — a perhaps unforeseen after-effect of the protesters' campaign.

Trump thinks he's a "VERY Stable Genius" but these are the (mostly Trump) images you get when you google search the word 'idiot' - pic.twitter.com/t9T4BopQ0B — Brynt (@JohnBrynt) July 16, 2018

"But when they make you feel unwelcome, why would I stay there?" Trump said of the London protests to British newspaper The Sun. "I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London."

(That Trump Baby blimp is now headed to New Jersey, where he spends many weekends.)

At least one image was from a story noting Trump's Google association. Other top results included editor Ash Sarkar, who drew searches recently after calling host Piers Morgan an "idiot" on "Good Morning Britain," and actor Robert De Niro, who accused someone "idiotic behavior" in January. That someone was President Trump.

