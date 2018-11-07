Will Trump's bombshell interview overshadow UK visit?

After a rocky summit start between Donald Trump and NATO allies, the president will meet with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II Friday amid the backdrop of his stunning interview with London tabloid The Sun. In protest of his visit, Trump will be greeted by the people of London with a diaper-clad 'baby Trump' blimp, a vulgarity in the form of a crop circle as well as dozens of demonstrations across the capital. Brits are also hoping to bring Green Day's 2004 'American Idiot' to the top of UK charts — and as of Tuesday, it is No. 1 on Amazon UK's bestseller list.Americans in the region, however, are encouraged to keep a low profile should the protests turn violent. In meeting with May and Queen Elizabeth II, the leaders are expected to discuss foreign policy and talk over tea. 

President Trump meets with world leaders in Europe
01 / 17
U.S. President Donald Trump checks the time as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stands beside him, at the Art and History Museum at the Park Cinquantenaire in Brussels on July 11, 2018. NATO leaders gathered in Brussels Wednesday for a two-day summit to discuss Russia, Iraq and their mission in Afghanistan.
02 / 17
French First lady Brigitte Macron, left,and US First Lady Melania Trump ahead of a NATO spouses dinner at Jubilee Museum in Brussels, Belgium on July 11, 2018. NATO member countries' heads of states and governments gather in Brussels on July 11 and 12 for a two day meeting.
03 / 17
US President Donald J. Trump, left, chats with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium on July 11, 2018. NATO countries' heads of states and governments gather in Brussels for a two-day meeting.
04 / 17
US President Donald Trump , right, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are reflected in a mirror as they attend at a breakfast meeting with the NATO Secretary General and staff at the US chief of mission's residence in Brussels on July 11, 2018, ahead of a NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit.
05 / 17
US President Donald Trump gestures after arriving for the North Atlantic Council meeting on the during the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018.
06 / 17
US President Donald Trump, right, walks in with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, as they arrive to attend the multilateral meeting of the North Atlantic Council on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. NATO leaders gather in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss Russia, Iraq and their mission in Afghanistan.
07 / 17
(L-R) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump talk during a family photo ahead of the opening ceremony of the NATO summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018.
08 / 17
(L-R): Belgian Prime Minister's partner Amelie Derbaudrenghien, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady US Melania Trump arrive for a working dinner at The Parc du Cinquantenaire - Jubelpark Park in Brussels on July 11, 2018, during the NATO summit.
09 / 17
L-R, first row) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May attend the opening ceremony at the 2018 NATO Summit at NATO headquarters on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. Leaders from NATO member and partner states are meeting for a two-day summit, which is being overshadowed by strong demands by U.S. President Trump for most NATO member countries to spend more on defense.
10 / 17
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JULY 11: Heads of state and government, including (from L to R, first row) Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May pose for the family photo during the opening ceremony at the 2018 NATO Summit at NATO headquarters on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. Leaders from NATO member and partner states are meeting for a two-day summit, which is being overshadowed by strong demands by U.S. President Trump for most NATO member countries to pay more towards funding the alliance.
11 / 17
France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, US President Donald J. Trump, center, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 2nd from left, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on July 11, 2018. NATO countries' heads of states and governments gather in Brussels for a two-day meeting.
12 / 17
US President Donald J. Trump , center, is greeted by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as he arrives for a NATO summit in Brussels, BelgiumJuly 11, 2018. NATO countries' heads of states and governments gather in Brussels for a two-day meeting.
13 / 17
President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their bilateral meeting at the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium on July, 11, 2018.
14 / 17
President Donald Trump pats a world leader on the back as he makes his way to his seat for a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on July 11, 2018. NATO leaders gather in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss Russia, Iraq and their mission in Afghanistan.
15 / 17
President Donald Trump walks in as he is introduced at the summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on July 11, 2018. NATO leaders gather in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss Russia, Iraq and their mission in Afghanistan.
16 / 17
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump walk to their vehicle after arriving on Air Force One at Melsbroek Air Base on July 10, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium.
17 / 17
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One as they arrive at Melsbroek Air Base in Haachtsesteenweg on July 10, 2018. President Donald Trump has arrived in Brussels on the eve of a tense NATO summit where he is set to clash with allies over defence spending. Trump arrived on Air Force One at Melsbroek military airport, shortly after saying on Twitter that NATO allies should "reimburse" the United States for spending on the alliance.

Judge to rule if Trump administration did enough after missed reunification deadline

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw is scheduled to hold a court hearing Friday morning in San Diego to decide whether the Trump administration moved fast enough to comply with an order to complete its first round of reunifications of families separated at the border. The government said it reunited 57 children with their parents by 7 a.m. on Thursday, but Sabraw ordered 63 children under age 5 be reunited by Tuesday night. Sabraw imposed a series of deadlines for the administration to reunite nearly 3,000 children separated from their parents, mostly under President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration enforcement policy. If Sabraw finds the government missed his deadlines, he could hold government officials in contempt of court and has a wide variety of punishments available to him. 

Police officer acquittal that sparked #BlackLivesMatter, movement

Friday marks five years since the emergence of the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag that has sparked not only the growth in social media activism but also a movement fighting against racial injustice. The hashtag exploded in 2013 after news broke that police officer George Zimmerman had been acquitted in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. Since then, the hashtag has been used nearly 30 million times on Twitter, according to a recently released Pew Study. That's an average of 17,003 times per day, giving rise to a new form of activism spearheaded through social media and technology. 

Supermoon Solar Eclipse on Friday the 13th? First time in 44 years

Think Friday the 13th is spooky enough? Try adding a Supermoon Solar Eclipse to the equation. On Friday, a solar eclipse will grace the southern tip of Australia, the Pacific, and the Indian Ocean. It's the first time these two events have collided since 1974 and it won't happen again until 2080. The best view will be in south Tasmania where 4.5 percent of the sun will be covered. While solar eclipses aren't super rare, there were just three this year and two in 2017

Wimbledon semifinals: 30-somethings make their case for glory

For the first time in the half-century of professional tennis, all four male semifinalists at any Grand Slam are in their 30s. While 17-time major winner Rafael Nadal and 12-time major winner Novak Djokovic renew their rivalry for the 52nd time in one semifinal Friday, Kevin Anderson and John Isner meet in the other. This marks the first Grand Slam semifinal appearance for the American Isner. On Thursday, Serena Williams' remarkable Wimbledon run continued, advancing to play Angelique Kerber in Saturday's women's final. 

Which celebrities have been spotted at Wimbledon?
01 / 19
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel in attendance for the Serena Williams-Camila Giorgi match.
02 / 19
Rapper Drake sits on Centre Court before Serena Williams plays against Camila Giorgi.
03 / 19
Irish golfer Rory McIlroy and wife Erica sit on centre court to watch Serbia's Novak Djokovic play Japan's Kei Nishikori during their men's singles quarterfinals match during the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11.
04 / 19
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall meets Sergeant Kelly Griffith as she attends day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11.
05 / 19
Actress Michelle Dockery attends Day 8 at Wimbledon.
06 / 19
Vanessa Redgrave and her son Carlo Gabriel Nero attend Day 8 at Wimbledon.
07 / 19
Reddit co-founder and Serena Williams husband Alexis Ohanian.
08 / 19
English actor William Jack Poulter (The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, We're the Millers, The Maze Runner, The Revenant).
09 / 19
Pippa Middleton and her brother James.
10 / 19
Singer Ellie Goulding.
11 / 19
Mirka Federer, Roger Federer's wife.
12 / 19
Prince Felix of Luxembourg.
13 / 19
Bec Hewitt, wife of Lleyton Hewitt.
14 / 19
British singer Cliff Richard.
15 / 19
Former tennis player and Wimbledon champion Boris Becker.
16 / 19
Former Formula One driver Sir Jackie Stewart and his wife Helen.
17 / 19
Leon Smith, captain of Great Britain's Davis Cup team.
18 / 19
Jelena Djokovic, wife of Serbia's Novak Djokovic applauds after her husband won against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their men's singles fourth round match on the seventh day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club on July 9.
19 / 19
Golfers Tommy Fleetwood (left) and Sergio Garcia attend day six of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7.
