President Trump mentioned his "big beautiful hands" during a speech in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday night in an apparent reference to his critics' continued mockery of his reportedly small hands. 

The president made the remark during remarks about the need to rebuild the country's infrastructure, which he said had become like "a third world country."

"We’re going to build new airports," Trump said. "We’re going to build new highways. We’re going to build new dams. We’re going to build infrastructure. We just had approved recently, we just had approved, we’re fixing up all of our airports. Billions of dollars just got approved, and I’m signing it shortly." 

Trump was perhaps referring to the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 recently passed by the House and awaiting Senate approval. 

"We will build new strength into our country," Trump said. "We will breathe new hope into our communities and we will do it all with these big, beautiful hands," Trump continued, raising both presidential paws and stretching out the fingers. 

"Look at these hands," he said. 

"Loyal citizens like you, the people of Tennessee, helped build this country and together we are taking back our country," Trump said. "We're returning the power back to our great American patriots."

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump's rival for the Republican nomination, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, mocked Trump's small hands and implied that might mean other parts of Trump's anatomy might be equally small. 

Trump addressed the insult during one of the primary debates

"Look at those hands," he said, displaying them for the audience."Are they small hands? — and he referred to my hands, if they are small, something else must be small. I guarantee you there is no problem. I guarantee."

President Trump rally in Nashville
U.S. Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn gestures toward President Donald Trump at a rally at Municipal Auditorium Tuesday May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Air Force One departs from Nashville International Airport with President Donald Trump on board, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Air Force One departs from Nashville International Airport with President Donald Trump on board, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Supporters listen to President Donald Trump at a rally at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Supporters hold signs at a President Donald Trump rally at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
President Donald Trump greets the rally at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
President Donald Trump points to the crowd during a rally at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
President Donald Trump speaks to the rally at Nashville Municipal Auditorium at campaign rally on Tuesday night May 29, 2018.
President Donald Trump applauds the crowd at a rally at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Supporters listen at a rally by President Donald Trump at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
President Donald Trump points to the crowd during a rally at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
U.S. Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn speaks to the crowd as President Donald Trump looks on during a rally at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Supporters listen at a rally for President Donald Trump at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
President Donald Trump reaches out to supporters during a rally at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
President Donald Trump reaches out to supporters during a rally at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Trace Adkins performs at a rally for President Donald Trump at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Trace Adkins performs at a rally for President Donald Trump at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, speaks to a rally at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-South Pittsburg) speaks at a rally for President Donald Trump at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Sydney McClain poses for a picture outside the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
A sign outside the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Supporters hold signs before the rally by President Donald Trump at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Trump supporters take a selfie before the rally by President Donald Trump at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Trump supporters scream at the media before a rally by President Donald Trump at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Trump supporters wait for the start of the rally by President Donald Trump at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
A Trump supporter waits for the start of the rally by President Donald Trump at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
President Donald Trump exits Air Force One under an umbrella after arriving at Nashville International Airport, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
President Donald Trump departs from Air Force One after arriving at Nashville International Airport, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Trump supporter Bruce Roberts of Georgia takes a selfie near the stage before the rally by President Donald Trump at Municipal Auditorium Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jimmy Slade chants "Trump" in the direction of protestors outside the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Ronda Harrison chants "get a job" towards protesters outside the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
People say the Pledge of Allegiance toward the protesters before the rally by President Donald Trump at Municipal Auditorium Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Debbie Rhea of Chattanooga and her dog Chicky wait in line for the rally by President Donald Trump at Municipal Auditorium Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
A couple kisses in line and takes a selfie before the rally by President Donald Trump Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.
Howard Ingham dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un poses for a photo with Geoffrey Meece and Elaine Meece outside of the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Supporters stand outside Municipal Auditorium to wait to get into the President Donald Trump rally Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Zane Vickers leads a chant outside the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Cheryl Irvine takes part in a chant of "U.S.A." outside the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Toby Garrett, 6 months, is held by her mom Bernice Garrett outside the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Flags are in abundance among supporters before the rally by President Donald Trump at Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville police officer Mike Maclennan watches over the crowd outside the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Sarah Johnson-Bain chants outside the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
A sign outside the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Kevin Schlegel yells "there's too few of you, we can't hear you," toward protesters outside the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Brian "Mr. Unbreakable" Warren and Gina Guy-Warren take a photograph as they enter the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Cathy Crisafulli, left, and Debbie Phenicie sing "America the Beautiful" outside the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Thomas Koury chants "get a job" towards protesters outside the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
The line to get in stretches for multiple blocks outside the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Sydney McClain of Columbia, Tenn., waits in the crowd for the start of the rally by President Donald Trump Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.
President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Nashville International Airport, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Zach Clary, 15, tries to stay dry outside of the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Protesters stand at Fourth and James Robertson before the start of the rally by President Donald Trump at Municipal Auditorium Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee speaks to people in line outside of the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Don Burnett talks with his grandson outside the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Eva Cantrell, left, and Michelle Compton try to stay dry outside of the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Protesters Rita Tompkins and Linda Davis stand outside before the rally by President Donald Trump at Municipal Auditorium Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
A supporter wears Trump socks before the rally by President Donald Trump Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.
The crowd begins to gather at the rally by President Donald Trump Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.
People wait in line and look at the lone protester before the rally by President Donald Trump at Municipal Auditorium Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
A lone protester stands across James Robertson Parkway from the supporters waiting to get into the rally by President Donald Trump Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.
Sandra Jones and Brandon Taylor stand in line waiting to get into the President Trump rally at Municipal Auditorium Tuesday, May 29 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Marleny Lozano wears a Trump flag on Charlotte Ave. near the line of supporters waiting to get into Municipal Auditorium for the rally led by President Donald Trump departs Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jager Willis and Malachi Shaw play in the rain outside the line of supporters waiting to get into the President Trump rally at Municipal Auditorium Tuesday, May 29 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Supporters file into the President Trump rally at Municipal Auditorium Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Congressional candidate Charlotte Bergmann speaks to people in line outside of the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Buttons for sale outside of the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
A supporter brought a copy of President Donald Trump's book 'Surviving at the Top' outside of the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Volunteers hand out flags to people in line outside of the rally where President Donald Trump will speak at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
President Donald Trump supporter Randal Thom removes a flag down from the rain while waiting line outside Nashville Municipal Auditorium for an campaign rally on Tuesday night May 29 2018.
President Donald Trump supporters Travis Klinefelter and Randal Thom wait in line to get into Nashville Municipal Auditorium for a campaign rally on Tuesday, May 29 2018. Thom arrived Monday at noon to get in line.
