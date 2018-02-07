As the Red Hen restaurant that booted Sarah Huckabee Sanders and received a lashing about cleanliness from President Donald Trump gets set to reopen, a USA TODAY review shows restaurants in Trump family business properties have a similarly mixed history of health inspection violations.

The review was conducted after Red Hen co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson asked Sanders, the White House press secretary, to leave the Lexington, Virginia, restaurant on June 22 because of Sanders' job in the Trump administration.

Three days later, the nation's commander-in-chief mounted a Twitter attack on the farm-to-table restaurant.

Panning what he characterized as the Red Hen's "filthy canopies, doors and windows," plus an urgent need for a "paint job," Trump tweeted a heretofore undeclared rule, one possibly learned during his career heading a business with fine-dining establishments at clubs and golf courses.

For anyone who may have missed it, the Trump Rule is: "If a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it's dirty on the inside."

The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

The tweet prompted a two-fold question: Have restaurant inspections found the Red Hen to be unsanitary, and how have eateries in properties of The Trump Organization fared in similar inspections?

Here's a partial comparison, drawn from a review of inspection records in four states and Canada, that provides an overview of kitchen cleanliness at the eateries. Inspections capture snapshots on the day they are conducted and may not be representative of a restaurant's performance over time, regulatory agencies say.

The review focused on recent inspection records for Trump-related eateries that appeared to have no ownership or management links to outside chefs or restaurant companies.

For instance, inspection findings for Jean-Georges, the famed restaurant of Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten that's in the Trump International Hotel and Tower New York, were not included. Inspection results for BLT Prime, steakhouse restaurants in some Trump properties but run by an outside firm, were similarly excluded from the review.

The Trump Organization did not respond to messages on Tuesday and Thursday that sought information about the ownership and management of some other restaurants in the company's properties.

During inspections conducted after Trump's January 2017 presidential inauguration, his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have handled the day-to-day operations of The Trump Organization and the family company's enterprises.

Passersby gather to take photos in front of the Red Hen Restaurant June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Virginia restaurant because she works for President Donald Trump.

Daniel Lin, AP

Red Hen

The Red Hen initially had been expected to reopen June 26, after its regular Monday closing the previous day. However, the restaurant has remained closed in recent weeks as it became a gathering point for protesters who criticized or cheered the decision to show Sanders to the door.

On Thursday, some who phoned the eatery reached a recorded Verizon message that said "calling restrictions" had prevented the calls from being completed.

Tentatively expected to reopen Thursday — reportedly with local police on hand for anticipated protests — the Red Hen has had a mixed record with Virginia health inspectors.

Its most recent inspection, conducted in February 2018, produced no violations. But an April 2014 inspection resulted in one violation for raw beef stored above cooked, ready-to-eat food, as well as thawing meats stored above cookie bars.

A second violation cited a ready-to-eat container of grits stored in a refrigeration unit without being properly dated.

Those violations, issued before a 2016 update of Virginia's inspection regulations, would have been classified as priority violations now, due to the possibility they could be a direct cause of illness for the restaurant's guests.

A January 2017 inspection cited Red Hen with a priority violation for having pickles or jams in a sealed container that did not come from an approved food-processing facility.

Unlike the Red Hen, there have been no publicly-reported incidents of restaurants in properties of The Trump Organization throwing out the president's critics. However, recent inspections of the facilities have cited a variety of health violations, some of them deemed serious.

File photo taken in 2016 shows The Trump Tower Grille inside Trump Tower in New York City.

AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Trump Tower

Trump Grill, a "classic American cuisine" restaurant, and Trump Café, which serves sandwiches, snacks and hot entrees, are in New York City's Trump Tower, the Manhattan skyscraper on Fifth Avenue where Trump lived before he was elected president in 2016.

Records for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Health list them as a single establishment. It currently holds the top grade of A, earned from the health agency during the most recent inspection cycle last year. Many diners check the ratings when they decide where to eat.

The first inspection in the cycle, conducted in November 2017, cited a critical violation for "filth flies or food/refuse/sewage-associated (FRSA) flies in facility's food and/or non-food areas," along with an infraction for "conditions conducive to attracting vermin."

The health agency's inspection grading system gives restaurants two chances to earn an A rating during each inspection cycle.

A follow-up inspection, conducted in December 2017, cited nine violation points. The total was below the health agency's 13-point limit that could have triggered a lower rating.

Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver

File photo shows Eric Trump speaking during a ceremony for the official opening of the Trump International Tower and Hotel n Vancouver, Canada. The tower is the Trump Organization's first new international property since Donald Trump took office as the U.S. president.

Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

A March 2018 inspection by Vancouver Coastal Health found "signs of rodent activity" in the convention prep kitchen of the Trump International Hotel & Tower that opened during the prior year in the seaport city of Canada's British Columbia province.

However, the kitchen was deemed to be in compliance with all other health regulations.

Vancouver Coastal Health spokesman Matt Kieltyka said there was no one immediately available to discuss the inspection results.

File photo taken in 2017 shows the entrance of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey

Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

A September 2016 inspection of the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, a New Jersey facility that hosts weddings and banquets along with golfing, gave the club an overall rating of satisfactory, according to a Somerset County Department of health report posted by NJ.com.

However, the report listed a violation for "cutting utensils and utensil holder with old and encrusted food buildup."

File photo shows a federal motorcade bringing President Donald Trump to the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach

A Florida inspection conducted in February hit the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach with a high priority violation for having cases of raw beef stored over commercially produced salad dressings.

Without discussing inspections of specific restaurants, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation said in an email that high-priority citations "indicate direct concerns related to possible food-borne illnesses."

The violation was corrected during the inspection, and the restaurant conditions met the state's inspection standards during the visit, online state records show.

The state agency advised that Florida restaurants are not graded or rated because violations found at the time of the visit could change and "may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment."

Florida restaurant inspections for the March 2017 check of the main kitchen at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter and for the June 2018 review of the Trump Hollywood condominium tower found no high-priority violations.

The Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President Trump in Palm Beach, Fla.

The Mar-A-Lago Club

Dubbed the Winter White House by Trump aides, The Mar-A-Lago Club emerged from the Palm Beach, Florida, luxury private facility's most recent restaurant inspection in April with zero violations.

However, a January 2017 inspection, conducted weeks before a Trump visit with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, cited three high-priority violations. They included raw or undercooked fish that had "not undergone proper parasite destruction."

Like many states and localities, Florida's Division of Hotels and Restaurants uses the 2009 U.S. Food and Drug Administration's food code, a three-tier category system for food safety and sanitation inspections.

State and local inspection agencies may modify or add to the system, said Roy Costa, president of the Florida-based food-safety consulting firm Environ Health Associates.

Inspectors assess every part of the eatery, including how well the building is maintained, how food is stored, pest control, and whether staff members move between raw and cooked food preparation without changing gloves. The four key areas, called foodborne illness indicators, are food temperatures and time, cross-contamination, improper cooking and personal hygiene.

“Which ones will kill you, I don’t know, but they’re all bad,” said Costa, who contrasted the group of four with non-critical violations, such as an unclean floor or utensils not stored with their handles up.

"Really good companies — and there are plenty of them out of there — have quality-assurance programs and they’re checking up on their (restaurants). They have rules. They have procedures. The ones that go the extra mile are the ones that are pretty safe most of the time,” added Costa, who was speaking in general about eateries.

Full-service restaurants with more elaborate menus and more complex processes, like the Red Hen and those in The Trump Organization properties, are more vulnerable to violations than fast-food eateries with limited food offerings and a streamlined kitchen production line, said Craig Hedberg, a professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Minnesota.

And those with repeated violations can get into even more trouble with their local health departments, said Hedberg. Those eateries will be flagged by inspectors, who bring copies of previous reports on their visits and can spot patterns of regulation flouting. How repeat offenses are handled differs by jurisdiction.

“It’s very rare to see a perfect score,” he said. “In general, things are getting better. There have been efforts to try to improve the sanitation in kitchens and (improve) the public’s access to inspection results, which then provides a feedback mechanism both to the inspectors and the operators that people are watching."

During the past three years, restaurants in Trump Organization properties have not been hit with shutdown orders — like the unanticipated outcome of a Nevada inspection in late 2012.

File photo taken in 2007 shows then-real estate developer Donald Trump delivering remarks as he celebrated the topping off of Tower I at the Trump International Hotel & Towers in Las Vegas.

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The DJT Restaurant, the upscale eatery that bears Trump's initials, was shut down for several hours following a November 2012 inspection at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

That inspection, conducted four years before Trump won the White House, cited 51 demerits for such violations as keeping food items well past their expiration dates. For instance, the inspection found duck from as far back as June of that year, fish stock from October and caviar from September, the inspection report shows.

Additionally, raw beef was found stored over cooked chicken, the report said.

The restaurant was hit with separate fees of $716 and $459 for the violations. "In the future facility may be required to attend supervisory conference," the written inspection form cautioned.

However, DJT Restaurant was authorized to reopen hours later, after the violations had been corrected. Stephanie Bethel, a spokeswoman for the Southern Nevada Health District, said the agency does not comment on specific restaurant inspections.

"We take these situations very seriously and all adjustments were made immediately," the DJT Restaurant said in a statement issued afterward, according to media reports at the time.

The restaurant was cited for eight demerits and received an A grade after a July 2017 inspection, state records show.

Contributing: Alexa Imani Spencer and Caroline Simon, USA TODAY

