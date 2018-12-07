LONDON – No sooner did President Donald Trump declare the turbulent NATO summit in Brussels an unqualified success than he began to equivocate on long-settled U.S. policy toward Russia.

At a news conference Thursday right before he left Brussels for London, Trump refused to rule out out ending NATO exercises in the Baltic Sea. He dodged a question about whether he would recognize Crimea as part of Russia. And on the issue of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump seemed to have little appetite for pressing Russian President Vladimir Putin further.

"All I can do is say, 'Did you' and 'Don’t do it again,' But he may deny it," Trump said of Putin.

In the span of 24 hours, Trump upended both the transatlantic alliance and the expectations for his planned summit on Monday in Helsinki with Putin, raising more questions about what Trump hoped to get out of the talks — and what he would be willing to give up.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

In Brussels, he berated NATO allies over their defense spending, even privately threatening to walk out of the alliance — only to sign on to a unanimous declaration acknowledging the alliance has made progress. By the end, he declared NATO "much stronger than it was two days ago."

If the unpredictability Trump showed during the two-day NATO summit in Brussels re-emerges at the Putin summit, experts said the United States could end up making dangerous concessions.

"We still have no agenda for the Trump-Putin meeting. It’s unclear what the U.S. thinks it can get from Russia, or what it even hopes it can get," said Alina Polyakova, a Russia analyst at the Brookings Institution. "For Putin, that ambiguity is an asset. For Trump, it's a liability."

Nowhere is that ambiguity more pronounced than on the question of Crimea, the Ukrainian territory that Russia annexed in 2014.

"Oh, that's an interesting question," Trump said at a press conference in Brussels Thursday, before blaming President Barack Obama for allowing Russia to take Crimea.

The Russian incursion prompted several rounds of economic sanctions from the United States and Europe. Relations even hit a post-Cold War low when U.S. intelligence agencies accused Putin of directing a campaign of cyber crime and propaganda to influence the 2016 presidential election. Putin denies meddling in the election.

In Brussels, Trump continued to signal that U.S. recognition of Crimea as a Russian territory was not completely out of the question.

He reportedly told leaders at the Group of Seven summit in Canada last month that Russia had a claim to the region because so many people there spoke Russian. And on Thursday, he suggested that Russian investments on the peninsula might also weigh in Russia's favor.

"You know, people like to say, 'Oh, Crimea.' But the fact is, they built bridges to Crimea. They just opened a big bridge that was started years ago. They built, I think, a submarine port; substantially added billions of dollars," Trump said.

The president also would not rule out suspending NATO military exercises in the Baltic Sea, long a point of friction as Russian jets have buzzed U.S. warships. "Well, perhaps we'll talk about that," Trump said.

"That is not a casual comment," said Heather Conley, who served as a deputy assistant secretary of State in George W. Bush administration. "That's a really significant issue if he chooses to go down that road."

'Your favorite question about meddling'

The Helsinki summit will be Trump's third face-to-face meeting with Putin over the past year. But those encounters were on the sidelines of other summits, and this will be the first pre-planned, standalone meeting between the two leaders.

Both times, Trump asked about election meddling. And both times, Trump said he accepted Putin's denials of Russian involvement.

“Every time he sees me he says, ‘I didn’t do that,’ and I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it,” Trump said after the last meeting in Vietnam last November. “I think he is very insulted by it, which is not a good thing for our country.”

This time, Trump said he plans to bring up the issue again – but suggested it would be perfunctory.

"We will, of course, ask your favorite question about meddling," he told reporters. "I will be asking that question again. But we'll also be talking about other things."

International summits are usually planned for months, and are the culmination of bureaucratic staff work to narrow the issues.

The Helsinki summit was firmed up less than three weeks ago.

Asked last week what "deliverables" the Trump administration hoped to get from the Putin summit, U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman said the summit "is a deliverable in itself."

Trump is spending his last days before the Putin summit in the United Kingdom, meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May and visiting with Queen Elizabeth.

Like many European leaders, May welcomed the idea of a meeting between Trump and Putin, saying that "open channels of communication between the U.S. and Russia are key to managing the risks of confrontation."

Trump worked to strengthen his hand in the Putin talks by badgering and bludgeoning reluctant NATO allies into spending more on defense before declaring the alliance "very unified" on Thursday.

That final statement was important, said Conley, the director of the Europe Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

But the chaotic two days of meetings and tweets so disoriented the alliance "that it's hard not to think that the stakes for Helsinki haven't been raised a little bit."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com