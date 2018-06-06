Cruise ship tours: UnCruise Adventures' Safari Endeavour
Un-Cruise Adventures' 84-passenger Safari Endeavour operates adventure-focused sailings in the Sea of Cortes and Alaska.
Four decks high and 217 feet long, the Safari Endeavour is large enough to feel spacious for its limited complement of passengers but small enough to access remote bays and coves that are off limits to larger ships.
The rear of the Safari Endeavour has been outfitted with an innovative, moveable docking system for kayaks and paddle boards.
The Safari Endeavour carries four motorized Zodiac boats that are lowered onto the water daily for use in excursions.
Zodiacs are used for wildlife-watching tours, snorkling outings and to land passengers in remote locales for hikes and other exploration.
The Safari Endeavour's Zodiacs are used regularly for landings on island beaches and other remote locales.
The bow of the Safari Endeavour offers an open-air viewing area to watch for wildlife and passing scenery.
Seen from the deck above, the Main Deck level begins with a spacious open bow that is a favorite space for viewing marine life and passing scenery.
Safari Endeavour passengers watch a large group of bottle-nose dolphins frolick around the ship's bow.
Spectacular sunrises and sunsets are among the highlights of a Sea of Cortes voyage on the Safari Endeavour. Here, passengers line the decks in the early morning to watch the sun come up.
An outdoor promenade wraps around Deck 3 of the Safari Endeavour, which is lined with cabins.
Upper Deck
The Safari Endeavour has a large selection of wet suits, flippers and snorkel masks for use by passengers during snorkeling outings.
The top deck of the Safari Endeavour offers several chair-lined viewing areas.
Access to the Bridge is through an exterior doorway on the vessel's top deck.
As is common on small, expedition-style ships, the Safari Endeavour has an open bridge policy that lets passengers visit while the vessel is underway.
As detailed in the ship's name plate, located on the bridge, the Safari Endeavour was built in 1983 by the Jeffboat Shipyard at Jefferson, Ind. and originally called the Newport Clipper.
The Safari Endeavour's dining room can accommodate all passengers in one open seating. A row of picture windows on either side assures excellent sea-level views of passing scenery and marine life.
The dining room features a self-serve bar area where passengers can grab a glass of wine at any hour of the day.
Eight taps in the self-serve bar area dispense red and white wines.
A white board in the hallway just outside of the Safari Endeavour's Lounge lists wildlife that passengers spot during a Sea of Cortes voyage.
Of 42 cabins on the Safari Endeavour, slightly more than half are Commander cabins that feature fixed twin beds, a desk and a built-in closet area.
merican Safari doesn’t print menus or daily programs but instead broadcasts daily menus and schedules on the in-cabin televisions
Commander cabins are located on Deck 3 of the vessel and open onto a walk-around promenade. on
Cabins on the Safari Endeavour feature small desk areas with a fixed lamp and mirror.
A single large speaker along the wall of Safari Endeavour cabins broadcasts commentary by naturalists when switched in the "on" position.
Safari Endeavour cabins feature U.S.-style outlets in several locations.
Cabin bathrooms on the Safari Endeavour are relatively tight and modular with a console sink, stand-up shower and toilet.
All bathrooms in Admiral, Captain, Commander and Master category staterooms are modular and feature a shower basin, toilet and in-console sink.
The shower in cabin bathrooms is blocked off from the toilet and sink by a fabric shower curtain.
Lquid soap, shampoo and conditioner dispensers in Safari Endeavour cabin bathrooms are designed to eliminate the need for disposable plastic bottles.
Every cabin on the Safari Endeavour is stocked with metal water bottles and binoculars for passenger use.
All cabins on the Safari Endeavour come with hair dryers located in a drawer.
Un-Cruise doesn’t print daily programs for Safari Endeavour passengers but instead broadcasts schedules on televisions located in cabins and around the vessel.
Passengers on the Safari Endeavour must be nimble enough to navigate its single interior stairwell as the ship has no elevator.
The Safari Endeavour also carries a selection of walking sticks for use during hikes.
Fresh towels are available on Deck 3 for use on shore excursions and after a visit to the hot tubs.
Also located at the back of Deck 3 on the Safari Endeavour is a small sauna.
Formerly called American Safari Cruises, Un-Cruise Adventures introduced yacht-style “un-cruising” to Alaska in 1997 and has expanded to the Sea of Cortes, Hawai’i and the Pacific Northwest.
The Safari Endeavour is a U.S.-flagged ship that was built in the USA and features an all-American crew.
The Safari Endeavour often anchors in remote bays such as Mexico's Agua Verde for a day of kayaking, hiking, paddle boarding and other adventures.
The Safari Endeavour docks in Puerto Escondido on Mexico's Baja Peninsula for an excursion to see gray whales in Magdalena Bay.
Kayaks ready for passenger use at a remote beach along Mexico's Sea of Cortes.
Passengers put their names on a sign-out board before heading off hiking, kayaking or paddle boarding from a beach at Pardito island in the Sea of Cortes.
Safari Endeavour passengers prepare to snorkel with sea lions at Los Islotes in the Sea of Cortes.
Safari Endeavour passengers snorkel with sea lions at Los Islotes, a pair of islands off the coast of Baja, California.
Local rancheros play for passengers during a Sea of Cortes sailing on the Safari Endeavour.
The stairwell landing on Deck 3 of the Safari Endeavour is lined with photos of destinations the ship visits.
The Safari Endeavour's Upper Deck promenade is bathed in light during sunrise in the Sea of Cortes.
Safari Endeavour passengers watch gray whales from a skiff in Mexico's Magdalena Bay.
A gray whale surfaces near a skiff carrying Safari Endeavour passengers in Mexico's Magdalena Bay.
Week-long Baja California trips on the Safari Endeavour often include a visit to Magdalena Bay to see gray whales.
A gray whale surfaces in Mexico's Magdalena Bay near a boat full of Safari Endeavour passengers.
Safari Endeavour staffer Jade Sotelo operates a make-shift beach bar on the island of Espiratu Santo in Mexico's Sea of Cortes.
Among the stops on Safari Endeavour cruises in the Sea of Cortes is the small but historically important waterfront town of Loreto.
Safari Endeavour passengers visit a Jesuit mission in Loreto, Mexico that was the Spanish mission in the Californias.
Safari Endeavour passengers examine a pavement marker in Loreto, Mexico denoting the start of the Camino Real trail.
A pelican stands watch over the harbor in the Mexican town of Loreto, which is a stop for passengers touring Baja California on the Safari Endeavour.
Cardon cacti are common sights for Safari Endeavour passengers during hikes in Baja California.
A Safari Endeavour guide and two passengers take a break during a hike on a volcanic island in the Sea of Cortes.
Safari Endeavour passengers kayak through the mangrove estuary of Amortajada during a Sea of Cortes sailing.
Safari Endeavour passengers after a guided kayak excursion through the mangrove estuary of Amortajada.
Safari Endeavour passengers snorkel with sea lions at Los Islotes in Mexico.
Safari Endeavour passengers ride a Zodiac boat away from the beach at Ensenada Candelero during a Sea of Cortes sailing.
Burro rides are among the options for Safari Endeavour passengers during at stop at Agua Verde bay in Baja California.
Safari Endeavour passengers on a burro ride in Baja California.
Safari Endeavour passengers during a landing at Espirutu Santo island in the Sea of Cortes.
A life buoy on the Safari Endeavour, which lists its home port as Juneau, Alaska. The ship spends its summers in Alaska.
Gene Sloan, USA TODAY

The Alaska cruise season will kick off a little earlier than usual in 2019. 

Small-ship travel company UnCruise Adventures says it will begin Alaska sailings in 2019 on April 6 — several weeks earlier than is typical for lines operating in the state. 

UnCruise plans two dozen "Alaska Awakening" departures in April and May of 2019 that will mark the earliest start ever for Alaska cruises at the company.  

UnCruise says it has had success in recent years with early season departures. 

In Alaska, "April is the new May, and May is the new June," UnCruise Adventures CEO Dan Blanchard said in a statement accompanying the announcement.  

The new American Cruise Lines vessel sailing to Alaska  

UnCruise Adventures is the leader in small-ship Alaska cruises. It operates seven vessels in the region that in 2019 will sail 142 departures on 11 itineraries. The trips range from a week to two weeks in length. Voyages begin in Seattle as well as Ketchikan, Juneau, Petersburg and Sitka in Alaska.

UnCruise offers a cruise experience in Alaska that is drastically different than what is offered by big-ship lines such as Holland America and Princess Cruises. 

While big-ship lines operating in Alaska carry thousands of passengers on their ships and limit stops to major tourist towns, UnCruise's vessels carry just 22 to 90 passengers and head for more off-the-beaten-path areas. UnCruise's voyages revolve around adventure activities in remote wilderness including hiking, kayaking, paddle boarding, skiff excursions and whale watching. Trips typically feature few port calls and have flexible itineraries. Each vessel sails with expedition guides who are familiar with the region and provide interpretation along the way. 

Fares for UnCruise sailings in Alaska start at $2,995 per person, based on double occupancy, including meals; all beverages including alcohol; adventure activities and transfers to the ship.

Peek inside UnCruise ship Safari Voyager 

Cruise ship tours: UnCruise Adventures' Safari Voyager
The Safari Voyager is an all-inclusive, 62-guest cruise ship owned and operated by Seattle-based UnCruise Adventures, a cruise line that has a roster of eight deluxe expedition and adventure cruise vessels.
Safari Voyager was built in 1982 by the Chesapeake Shipbuilding Company in Baltimore as the America for American Cruises. In 1990, it was sold to Temptress Cruises of Costa Rica and renamed Temptress Voyager and then chartered to Lindblad Expeditions in 1997, who purchased the ship and renamed it Sea Voyager in 2001.
Before being purchased and completely renovated by UnCruise in 2016, the ship also operated for Eco Tourismo of Colombia as Sea Voyager.
Safari Voyager is based in the Panama and Costa Rica region, offering cruises to remote locales teeming with lush scenery and unique flora and fauna that appeals to adventure-seeking guests.
The Voyager has a fleet of kayaks and paddle boards, in addition to four zodiacs that are used for tendering and guided excursions.
Safari Voyager is powered by a pair of Caterpillar diesels that drive a fixed pitch propeller at a maximum speed of 10 knots. When the ship was purchased by UnCruise, all of its machinery was given an overhaul.
At 174 feet by 36 feet and with a draft of 7.9 feet, the Safari Voyager is manned by a crew of 30 and registered in St. Kitts and Nevis.
Throughout its calls in Panama and Costa Rica, the ship visits remote islands, beaches and national parks, many of which can only be reached by sea. In turn, the ship’s zodiacs are ideal for beach landings.
The Safari Voyager has a team of guides who escort guests on expeditions. The guides are experts in the history, geology and wildlife of the region.
Costa Rica is home to one of the world’s most diverse collections of wildlife, which includes no less than 1,251 species of butterflies. This is a banded peacock butterfly seen during a visit to the privately owned Casa Orquideas Botanical Gardens.
UnCruise supplies a pair of binoculars in each cabin that come in handy on zodiac expeditions, including this visit to the sanctuary of Golfito Dulce in search of howler monkeys and other wildlife.
The kayaks can be taken out for self-guided tours or on group excursions, such as this visit to the mangroves on Panama’s Coiba island.
The Safari Voyager has four guest decks, beginning at the top with Sun Deck, the forward portion of which is for crew use.
The aft portion of Sun Deck has both open and sheltered space for guests.
A gear room on Sun Deck supplies a wide range of equipment, from personal flotation devices to snorkels, masks and fins.
Passengers have access to three elliptical machines and a handful of free weights on Sun Deck. Yoga classes are also held here each morning.
An open-air lounge area is in the aft/starboard Sun Deck corner.
The forward portion of the next level, Bridge Deck, features a terrace with views over the bow.
Like all UnCruise ships, the Safari Voyager has an open bridge that guests can visit at their leisure when sea conditions and local regulations permit.
Sheltered promenades lead aft on either side of Bridge Deck.
The Bridge Deck promenades are ideal vantages for spotting marine life.
On aft Bridge Deck, there is a sheltered terrace with life vest lockers and a seating area.
There is an open bow viewing area on the next level, Cabin Deck.
On aft Cabin Deck, there is an open platform used by guests to access the zodiac and kayak platform, just below. On the starboard side, there is a smoking area.
A board on aft Cabin Deck helps staff keep track of guests, who are requested to slide a small tab to “ashore” or “aboard” when they leave or return to the ship.
Guests have access to a spinner and a dryer to help dry their clothing in the often wet or humid tropical climate of the region.
Safari Voyager has a hydraulic stern ramp that can be lowered to launch kayaks and skiffs. This shows it in “dry” mode.
This view shows the ramp tilted slightly under water.
And here is the ramp submerged enough so that zodiacs can arrive or depart.
The Lounge is located on aft Bridge Deck and is large enough to seat all guests at one time.
The Lounge is where guests gather at cocktail hour to recap their daily adventures, attend enrichment talks and learn about the next day’s expeditions.
The Lounge was refitted with new soft fittings and furniture in 2016.
The Lounge has a bar that seats up to five guests. All drinks but premium spirits and vintages are included in the fare.
There is a self-service coffee, tea and espresso corner in the Lounge.
The Lounge has an assortment of guidebooks and reading material about the places the Safari Voyager visits, in addition to several board games.
There is a DVD library in the Lounge and each cabin has a DVD player.
Self-service early risers’ breakfast is available in the Lounge every day. Fresh-baked cookies are served in the afternoon, and during happy hour, hors d’oeuvres are featured.
The forward/port corner of Cabin Deck has an intimate seating nook that is an ideal place to read or watch the sea go by.
On midships Cabin Deck, there is a reception area that also has a small gift shop with UnCruise logo items and local crafts for sale.
On the lowest level, Main Deck, a starboard passage featuring indigenous artwork by LOOM Imports leads to the Dining Room.
The Dining Room is large enough to seat all guests at once and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Dining is open-seating and features tables that can accommodate either four or six guests.
There are no printed menus on the Safari Voyager. Lunch and dinner listings can be found on the in-cabin television and on a board posted in the Dining Room.
At lunch and dinner, there is a choice of three entrées (meat, fish or vegetarian). The cuisine is locally sourced, with an emphasis on regional specialties and sustainable ingredients. This is a balsamic-glazed feta cheese tart and polenta main course.
A counter in the center of the dining room is used for full breakfast buffets with egg selections and daily specials. At lunch and dinner it is a display for desserts.
The small galley located forward of the dining room is open for a tour once per sailing. The engine room is also open for a hosted visit during each voyage.
The Safari Voyager has two massage rooms and therapists who provide a complimentary massage for each guest, once per voyage.
This is the central passageway on Cabin Deck at the beginning of a voyage.
This is the central passageway on Cabin Deck at the beginning of a voyage.
A 250-square-foot Owner’s Suite on forward Cabin Deck tops the accommodations tier of the Safari Voyager. It features a tinted panorama of windows with privacy curtains that look out onto the bow and a tub with whirlpool jets.
On the port side of the Owner’s Suite, there is a sitting area with a long desk that contains a media center and mini-bar. It is accessed via an internal corridor and features a sofa bed that can accommodate a child or teen.
The aft/starboard corner of the Owner’s Suite houses the bedroom area with a fixed queen and a picture window. Note the in-cabin sink and vanity at the entrance to the bathroom.
The Owner’s Suite has a bathroom with a rainforest shower head.
The Owner’s Suite’s wet bar is stocked with choice liquors and soft drinks.
Four Junior Commodore Suites are accessed from an interior corridor and measure 195 square feet. They feature a bedroom and sitting area with a large picture window. This one is configured with two twin beds.
This is a Junior Commodore Suite configured with a queen bed.
This is the sitting area of a Junior Commodore Suite. The futon sofa can accommodate a third guest.
Junior Commodore Suites have a large bathroom with a sink, vanity and shower area.
Junior Commodore Suites have a mini-bar that is stocked with soft drinks.
Two Admiral cabins measure 180 square feet and have a bedroom, a separate seating nook (not shown) and bathroom. They are accessed from the outside deck.
Three Captain’s cabins measure 121 square feet and are accessed from the outside deck.
Captain’s cabins have fixed twin beds that face towards two picture windows.
Captain’s cabins have a bathroom with a rainforest showerhead.
Twelve Commander cabins measure 118 square feet and have a picture window. This is one set up with twin beds.
Here is a Commander cabin with queen bed.
Commander cabins have a bathroom with a shower area.
Admiral (shown), Commander and Master cabins have a sink that is in the cabin area. Handy soap and lotion dispensers are located above the sink.
All cabins have tall closets with hangers and drawer space as well as storage space under the beds.
All cabins have a chair and a desk with a top that opens to reveal a mirror. All staterooms are also supplied with a hairdryer, binoculars, bathrobes, up to six American electrical outlets and refillable water bottles.
Showers have dispensers with Costa Rican-manufactured Raw Botanicals brand shampoo, conditioner and shower gel.
Six Master cabins measure 124 square feet.
This is an inboard-facing view of a Master cabin, showing the wardrobe area and in-cabin sink.
Safari Voyager also has a pair of Single cabins that measure 90 square feet.
Singles have a small bathroom with shower and sink.
Safari Voyager sails year-round in Panama and Costa Rica on voyages that range from seven and eight to 15 nights.
