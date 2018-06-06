United frequent-fliers bid miles to attend Boeing 747 farewell party
01 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service is seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
02 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 sits ready to host frequent-fliers who bid up to 420,000 miles on a trip to see the plane at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
03 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s board the last one to fly for United for a champagne toast in the first-class cabin at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
04 / 64
Jim Garcia, United Airlines' Senior Manager of Fleet Surplus Sales, takes question from frequent-fliers in front of the carrier's last Boeing at the UAM Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
05 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
06 / 64
Eric Chiang of Fort Lauderdale takes pictures from underneath United Airlines' last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
07 / 64
United frequent-flier Adam Johnson of Minneapolis takes pictures of the flight deck of the last Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience of traveling to Mississippi to see the plane at an 'aircraft disassembly center.'
08 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s board the last one to fly for United for a champagne toast in the first-class cabin at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
09 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s take part in a champagne toast onboard the last one to fly for United at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
10 / 64
United frequent-flier James Munn of Minneapolis reclines in 'the best seat on the plane' on a Boeing 747, the last one to ever fly paying passengers for United.
11 / 64
Two of the last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service for United are seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
12 / 64
Vicky Chiu of Honolulu takes a picture of Eric Chiang of Fort Lauderdale in front of United Airlines' last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
13 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
14 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
15 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
16 / 64
Seen from underneath, one of United's last four Boeing 747s sits at at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
17 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
18 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
19 / 64
United Airlines frequent-fliers inspect a retired United Boeing 747 at an aircraft 'disassembly' center in Mississippi on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
20 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s were able to inspect a normally off-limits service area near the landing gear on one of the retired planes at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
21 / 64
Champagne in hand, a frequent-flier poses for a photo onboard the last Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience of traveling to Mississippi to see the planes at an 'aircraft disassembly center.' Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience to travel to Mississippi to see the planes.
22 / 64
United frequent-fliers were able to get one last look at the airline's last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
23 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
24 / 64
United frequent-fliers were able to get one last look at the airline's last Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
25 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
26 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
27 / 64
United frequent-fliers get their first view of United’s last Boeing 747s at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
28 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
29 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the trip: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
30 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the trip: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
31 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
32 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
33 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s were able to take a look at the belly of one of the retired planes at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
34 / 64
Universal Asset Management CEO Keri Wright (center) shows United frequent-fliers around a retired Boeing 747 at the company's Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
35 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
36 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
37 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
38 / 64
United frequent-fliers sign part of the last Boeing 747 to fly for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience, and United planned to send a cutout of the signature to those in attendance as a souvenir.
39 / 64
The flight deck of the last Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience of traveling to Mississippi to see the plane at an 'aircraft disassembly center.'
40 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
41 / 64
Seen from underneath, one of United's last four Boeing 747s sits at at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
42 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
43 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
44 / 64
United frequent-fliers who bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s board the last one to fly for United via a blue carpet at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
45 / 64
United frequent-fliers sign part of the last Boeing 747 to fly for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience, and United planned to send a cutout of the signature to those in attendance as a souvenir.
46 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s.
47 / 64
A United frequent-flier roams the last Boeing 747 to fly for United, looking for photo ops aboard the plane as it sits at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
48 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Part of the package: an al-fresco dinner surrounded by retired 747s. Here, UAM CEO Keri Wright thanks attendees for coming.
49 / 64
United had attendees hold up balloons saluting its MileagePlus Exclusives programs prior to the 747-themed dinner in Tupelo, Miss.
50 / 64
A bassinet remains onboard United's last Boeing 747 as the plane awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. It's possible the bassinet could be sold on the second-hand market to another airline.
51 / 64
One of the last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service for United is seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
52 / 64
A UAM employee holds up a model of a 747 in front of the real ones at the company's Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
53 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
54 / 64
United frequent-fliers bid miles for a trip to see United’s last-remaining Boeing 747s at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
55 / 64
United frequent-fliers disembark the last Boeing 747 to fly for United after a champagne toast and a stroll through the cabin at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
56 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service awaits "disassembly" at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
57 / 64
United frequent-fliers get their first view of United’s last Boeing 747s at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
58 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 sits ready to host frequent-fliers who bid up to 420,000 miles on a trip to see the plane at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
59 / 64
United frequent-fliers get their first view of United’s last Boeing 747s at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience.
60 / 64
United's last-ever Boeing 747 sits ready to host frequent-fliers who bid up to 420,000 miles on a trip to see the plane at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
61 / 64
x
62 / 64
A frequent-flier takes one last walk through the first-class cabin of the final Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience to travel to Mississippi to see the planes.
63 / 64
A frequent-flier takes one last walk through the first-class cabin of the final Boeing 747 to fly paying passengers for United. Frequent fliers bid up to 420,000 miles for the experience to travel to Mississippi to see the planes.
64 / 64
The coach cabin of United's final Boeing 747 sits empty as frequent-fliers exit the plane following a special tour at the UAM aircraft disassembly center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.

TUPELO, Miss. – It was a curtain call for United’s “Queen of the Skies.”

United flew its last Boeing 747 passenger flight in November, but 10 United frequent fliers and two airline employees were treated to one last look at the pioneering jumbo jet at a special event here this past Saturday.  

Those who made the trip gave United’s 747s one last sendoff.

The final farewell included a champagne toast from inside the first-class cabin of the last United 747 to fly paying passengers and an al-fresco dinner at tables encircled by two more of the airline’s now-retired jumbo jets.

It was all part of a special package that United put together for its frequent-flier members, who could bid for one of five packages that included flights to Memphis and transportation to the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center about two hours away in northeast Mississippi.

The top bid? One of United’s MileagePlus members shelled out 420,000 miles for a two-person package, which included coach-class flights to and from Memphis, two nights’ lodging and a tour of the UAM warehouse and disassembly facility in Tupelo.

TODAY IN THE SKYUnited's Boeing 747 farewell flight was one to remember (story continues below)

Scenes from United Airlines' final Boeing 747 flight
01 / 23
United Airlines' last Boeing 747 is shown before its final passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017. The airline is retiring the iconic jet after 47 years of service.
02 / 23
United Airlines' last Boeing 747 is shown before its final passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017. The airline is retiring the iconic jet after 47 years of service.
03 / 23
Passengers check in for United Airlines' special Boeing 747 send-off flight from San Francisco to Honolulu on Nov. 7, 2017.
04 / 23
A flight board at San Francisco International Airport shows United Airlines' Flight 747 to Honolulu on Nov. 7, 2017.
05 / 23
Passenger Henry Harteveldt adjusts his custom United Airlines jet tie prior to boarding the airline's last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
06 / 23
Passengers snap photos of themselves in front of a banner sending off the United Airlines Boeing 747 at San Francisco International Airport on Nov. 7, 2017.
07 / 23
“I had to be here,” said passenger John Vanderford, shown here on the right, as he partied with other Flight 747 customers prior to boarding. “It’s the last 747 flight. I remember flying it as a kid, on this exact route — San Francisco to Honolulu."
08 / 23
A United Airlines flight attendant has her makeup done prior to United Airlines' last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
09 / 23
A United Airlines flight attendant has her hair done prior to United Airlines' last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
10 / 23
A United Airlines flight attendant has her makeup done prior to United Airlines' last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
11 / 23
United Airlines flight attendants Thu-ha Nguyen, left, and Jamie Chin take a selfie before boarding United Airlines' last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017, in San Francisco.
12 / 23
United Airlines flight attendants have their hair and makeup done prior to United Airlines' last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
13 / 23
Passengers Dominic and Monica Fabian of San Francisco pose in front of a banner sending off the United Airlines Boeing 747 at San Francisco International Airport on Nov. 7, 2017.
14 / 23
A passenger holds a special plaque commemorating several other first and last flights he's done over the years before boarding United AIrlines' last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
15 / 23
Kevin Weber hands out custom-made Boeing 747 pins, featuring United liveries over the decades, before the airline's last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
16 / 23
A United Airlines ticket agent poses with special tickets and ticket jackets printed for the airline's last Boeing 747 flight.
17 / 23
Gift bags rest on the chairs of the last United Airlines Boeing 747 before its final flight on Nov. 7, 2017.
18 / 23
United rolled out a “throwback” theme for the flight. Crews donned 1970s retro uniforms and customers were offered items from a “1970s-inspired” menu.
19 / 23
A passenger on United’s final 747 flight takes the retro theme seriously, right down to a fake cigarette. It’s easy to forget smoking was allowed on planes.
20 / 23
The unique four-engine throttle aboard the last United Airlines Boeing 747 on Nov. 7, 2017.
21 / 23
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz poses for portraits aboard the carrier's last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017 in San Francisco. The airline is retiring the iconic jet after 47 years.
22 / 23
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz poses for portraits aboard the carrier's last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017 in San Francisco. The airline is retiring the iconic jet after 47 years.
23 / 23
Mechanic Ron Lostica, a 31-year United Airlines veteran, poses for a photo aboard the last United Airlines Boeing 747 before its final passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017.

“It was totally worth it,” says Ted Birren of Chicago, who traveled to Mississippi as part of the 420,000-mile bid made by his partner, Dan Hopper.

“I’ve been infatuated with the 747 ever since I was a little kid,” Hopper added, chatting from the first-class cabin of the now-retired Boeing 747 (tail number N118UA) that flew United’s last passenger flight from San Francisco to Honolulu in November.

They admit some friends were surprised they used so many miles for a package that included a relatively short flight to Memphis and a bus ride to Mississippi.

“‘You’re going where? You’re going to Tupelo?’” Birren said with a laugh about the reaction from some friends.

To put the bid in perspective, 420,000 miles could be used for 16 domestic economy-class flights at United’s “saver” award level. Or it would be enough for three saver business-class tickets to Rome, with miles left over.

But Hopper had no qualms about how he spent the miles.

IN PICTURES: A look at United Airlines' Boeing 747 over the years (story continues below)

A look at United Airlines' Boeing 747 over the years
01 / 37
A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 in an undated handout photo.
02 / 37
A United Airlines Boeing 747 flies over San Francisco in this photo from the 1980s.
03 / 37
United Airlines' Olympic-marked Boeing 747-400 in an undated photo.
04 / 37
United Airlines' first Boeing 747, a -100 model, during an un-dated photo flight.
05 / 37
On board United Airlines' lounge-style upper deck on a Boeing 747-100, circa 1972.
06 / 37
On board United Airlines' lounge-style upper deck on a Boeing 747-100, circa 1972.
07 / 37
A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 sporting the company's post-merger livery with Continental Airlines during an un-dated photo flight.
08 / 37
Black and white photograph depicting low aerial view of United Air Lines Boeing 747 on taxiway at San Francisco International Airport (SFO); Terminal Building and Pier C visible in background.
09 / 37
A United AIrlines Boeing 747-400 sports the company's Battleship Grey livery during an un-dated photo flight.
10 / 37
The Boeing 747 is christened in 1970.
11 / 37
Passengers enjoy a lounge aboard the main deck of a United Airlines Boeing 747 in 1970.
12 / 37
Flight attendants prepare meals in the lower level galley aboard a United Airlines Boeing 747-100 in 1970.
13 / 37
A flight attendants prepares a meal in the lower level galley aboard a United Airlines Boeing 747-100 in 1970.
14 / 37
Photo shows rear section of United Airlines Boeing 747 and Condor Air Lines Boeing 747s in background at San Francisco International Airport circa 1992.
15 / 37
A United Airlines Boeing 747, aircraft registration number N4703U, is seen at San Francisco International Airport, circa 1977.
16 / 37
Stewardesses, as they were called then, prepare meals in the lower level galley aboard a United Airlines Boeing 747-100 in 1970.
17 / 37
Passengers enjoy United's then first-class service aboard a Boeing 747-100, circa 1970. The classic spiral staircase, common in the 747 classics, is seen in the top right.
18 / 37
On board United Airlines' lounge-style upper deck on a Boeing 747-100, circa 1970.
19 / 37
On board United Airlines' lounge-style upper deck on a Boeing 747-100, circa 1970.
20 / 37
A United AIrlines Boeing 747 Friend Ship ad from 1970.
21 / 37
A United AIrlines Boeing 747 Friend Ship ad from 1970.
22 / 37
A United AIrlines Boeing 747 Friend Ship ad from 1970.
23 / 37
United Air Lines receives its first Boeing 747 in a delivery ceremony on June 30, 1970.
24 / 37
United Airlines Boeing 747 at takeoff, San Francisco International Airport, circa 1977.
25 / 37
United shows off its flagship lounge services, contrasting the Boeing 377 Stratocruiser lower deck lounge circa 1947, left, and the new Boeing 747-100 Friend Ship upper deck lounge in 1970, right.
26 / 37
United Airlines' first Boeing 747, a -100 model, during an un-dated photo flight.
27 / 37
The front page of Continental Airlines 1969 corporate report, showing a Boeing 747-100 flying over Waikiki Beach in Hawaii.
28 / 37
A United Airlines Boeing 747 in an undated photo.
29 / 37
A United AIrlines Boeing 747-400 sporting the Saul Bass livery, seen on an un-dated photo flight.
30 / 37
A United AIr Lines Shield Magazine cover from August 1970, with a flight attendant standing in the engine.
31 / 37
From July 1970, a United Airlines Shield Magazine cover introducing the Boeing 747.
32 / 37
Black and white photograph depicting “before-and-after” images of United Airlines Boeing 747 in new paint livery scheme, maintenance center at San Francisco International Airport (SFO); aircraft registration number N4718U.
33 / 37
A United Airlines Boeing 747 takes off from San Francisco International Airport in this circa 1998 photo.
34 / 37
A profile view of a United Airlines Boeing 747 at San Francisco International Airport in September 1975.
35 / 37
A lapel pin issued by United Airlines in the 1990s.
36 / 37
A United Airlines Boeing 747 is seen in the background in this photo from 1970.
37 / 37
This photograph shows an aerial view of United Airlines maintenance center at San Francisco International Airport. The facility played a crucial role for United's 747 fleet over the years.

“I think it’s great, because this is something incredibly unique,” he said. “Flying to Rome, it can be done. This, not so much. I think it’s worth it.”

Echoing that sentiment was Vicky Chiu, who earned the distinction of having traveled the farthest to get to the event in Mississippi.   

“We’re always into unique experiences,” said Chiu, who flew more than 11 hours from Honolulu to spend Saturday in Mississippi.

“Putting us on an airplane,” she said about using miles for “just” a flight, “is like, ‘been there, done that.’ ”

Chiu was part of the package bid on by her likeminded friend Eric Chiang of Fort Lauderdale.

“We’re both travel junkies,” Chiu said, noting they travel often together to destinations across the globe. A trip to Bhutan is coming later this year.

TODAY IN THE SKYUnited's special domestic Boeing 747 flight was a party at 38,000 feet (story continues below)

United's special domestic Boeing 747 flight was a party at 38,000 feet
01 / 17
United Airlines Captain David Smith laughs during an interview aboard Flight 2704 Friday at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
02 / 17
Passengers depart United Flight 2704 at San Francisco International Airport Friday evening. Shown here is the Boeing 747's distinctive "hump."
03 / 17
United Airlines Flight 2704 was flown on a Boeing 747-400 Friday afternoon. Its distinctive hump peeks over the jet bridge.
04 / 17
Eagle-eyed travelers landing Friday afternoon at Chicago O'Hare International Airport can spot the 747-400's distinctive hump parked alongside other United aircraft.
05 / 17
With two engines on each side of the plane, Boeing's four-engine 747 aircraft are becoming increasingly rare. Replacing them are wide body two-engine aircraft, like the 777.
06 / 17
As United Flight 2704 pushes back from the gate, employees surround the aircraft to take photos of it.
07 / 17
Business-class seating on the upper deck of United's 747-400 aircraft.
08 / 17
George Spohr, the Journal & Courier's executive editor, on the upper deck of a Boeing 747.
09 / 17
Business class passengers aboard United Flight 2704 had their choice of in-flight meals, including lobster macaroni and cheese.
10 / 17
As United Flight 2704 lands at San Francisco International Airport, the flight map shows the 747-400's course from O'Hare International Airport.
11 / 17
United Airlines Flight 2704, a rare domestic 747 flight from Chicago to San Francisco, wasn't without its glitches. In addition to spotty wifi, some of the in-flight displays worked only sporadically.
12 / 17
The economy cabin of United's 747-400 aircraft.
13 / 17
First-class passengers in United's 747-400 aircraft sit in the lower deck in the jet's "nose," ahead of the cockpit, offering rare, forward-looking views of the sky.
14 / 17
The cockpit of a United Airlines Boeing 747-400 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
15 / 17
The cockpit of a United Airlines Boeing 747-400.
16 / 17
Passengers aboard United Airlines Flight 2704 were treated to magnificent views at 38,000 feet.
17 / 17
United Airlines Flight 2704 was flown on a Boeing 747-400 Friday afternoon. Its distinctive hump peeks over the jet bridge.

Chiang said he bid 142,000 miles for his package. And while his trip from Florida was much shorter than Chiu’s he faced his own challenge in getting to the event: summer storms.

The weather caused him to miss his connecting flight to Memphis, so “I flew to Nashville and drove in the middle of the night to get here,” he said. “That’s how much I wanted to be here.”

Overall, United’s five two-person “Dinner with the Queen of the Skies” packages offered under its “MileagePlus Experiences” brand netted a total of 1.3 million miles.  

Aside from the tour of United’s last 747 at UAM’s “Aircraft Disassembly Center,” bid winners also got to tour UAM’s Global Distribution Center. That’s the 450,000-square-foot warehouse facility where UAM keeps parts from its “disassembled” planes – everything from surplus oxygen masks to widebody landing gears and engine cowlings – with the intent of selling them on the second-hand market.

“We’re not a boneyard,” Keri Wright, UAM’s enthusiastic CEO, told guests as they began to tour the company’s Mississippi facilities. “It’s all about recycling.”

Even the furniture and artwork at UAM’s buildings come largely from recycled plane parts. That included tables, chairs, wall art and even a Continental Airlines-themed painting on the fuel panel of a DC-10.

“We try to memorialize them through some very unique pieces,” Wright said about the planes that come to the Aircraft Disassembly Center. UAM tries to repurpose and recycle nearly everything from the planes that pass through its facilities.

The goal is “to minimize the amount sent to landfills,” Wright added, noting that even used aircraft carpets can be repurposed and used to help packing plane parts being sent to airlines.

And, there are even pieces that can be sold at the “novelty level.” In other words, plane and cabin components sought out by aviation enthusiasts. That can include anything from galley carts and seats to unique memorabilia from inside the cabin or other pieces of a plane.

UAM, Wright said, is always thinking of “other ways we can extract value” from what’s left of retired aircraft.

The guests attending as part of the United frequent-flier package all seemed eager to learn about the process, peppering Wright and Jim Garcia – United’s Senior Manager of Fleet Surplus Sale – with questions as they toured the facilities.

Hopper, the guest from Chicago, said he enjoyed the “behind the scenes” aspect of the package. “It’s certainly educational. And fascinating.”

“This is way more than I expected. It’s a very cool experience,” he concluded.

YOUR TAKE: Readers photos of the Boeing 747

Your Take: Boeing 747 photos from readers
01 / 34
We asked readers to share their photos of the legendary Boeing 747. Here are some of our favorites. Pictured: United Airlines 747-400 over San Francisco Bay during Fleet Week Air Show 2012.
02 / 34
747 flying from the United States to Japan.
03 / 34
Early morning arrival from IAD to FRA on 01DEC2013 on the LH 747-8i.
04 / 34
A KLM 747 on final approach to Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten.
05 / 34
Flying over Greenland on Lufthansa's 747.
06 / 34
Still the Queen of the Skies.
07 / 34
E-4B Nightwatch - a specially modified Boeing 747-200B built to serve as a survivable airborne mobile command post. Caught this doing pattern work at Rick Husband International Airport in Amarillo, Texas, on March 12, 2013.
08 / 34
Sunset at Narita.
09 / 34
This was the first day Continental Airlines flew the 747 from Houston to HNL in 1990.
10 / 34
Retired Qantas 747 in Longreach Australia - taken by @rcorrao with a Nikon D70 May 9, 2005.
11 / 34
A British Airways 747-400 on short final to Runway 26R at Vancouver International Airport (YVR).
12 / 34
UPS 747 arriving from Louisville, Ky.
13 / 34
The Pride of the UPS Freighter Fleet, this UPS 747-400 opens it's nose door to accept oversize cargo at Bangkok International Airport.
14 / 34
The B-747 carried more than just people. The general rule was if it fit through the huge cargo door, it would be flown to anywhere in the world. I flew for Tigers for 12 years, and the 747 was and still is a great aircraft.
15 / 34
747 Cargo, IND.
16 / 34
We are currently on a short holiday in Germany and wanted to share these photos of the 747 we saw at the museum in Speyer, Germany.
17 / 34
This is Endeavour's last flight out of Kennedy Space Center. It was mated to the 747 SCA to be carried to Los Angeles, its final destination at the museum.
18 / 34
This NASA 747, registered N911NA, first used in 1991 to ferry the Endeavor from California to Florida. Seen here carrying the Discovery during a stopover in Amarillo, Texas, on 20 Sep 2009, following mission STS-128.
19 / 34
En route to Amsterdam-Schiphol from Johannesburg, South Africa, we had a beautiful view of the Italian Alps aboard a KLM 747, June 2008.
20 / 34
iPhone shot taken in HKG of Cathay Pacific 747 bound for Bali.
21 / 34
747 in Sydney.
22 / 34
BA 747: I'm always amazed at how big they really are.
23 / 34
747 First Class Cabin.
24 / 34
Lufthansa 747-400 parked at Frankfurt (FRA) Terminal Z.
25 / 34
Boeing 747 Photo by Paul Thompson (@FlyingPhotog)
26 / 34
Lufthansa Airlines Flight 419 in a 747-8 departs from IAD to FRA.
27 / 34
Taxiing in a Virgin Atlantic 747 on April 5, 2013.
28 / 34
For several years, I have wanted to travel to photograph a 747 parked in front of the fountains at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. To me, it seemed like this spot captured the joy of air travel.
29 / 34
British airways 747's wing splitting the sun into two colors.
30 / 34
Shot while taxing on a Braniff Airlines DC-8 62 from LAX to Columbus after the Rose Bowl in 1980.
31 / 34
The 747-400 is the original jumbo jet. It has always had a place in my heart and it has place in the hearts of many of my fellow #AvGeeks.
32 / 34
The 747 is the only plane with a head as big as mine! This was taken at the Lufthansa Technik Maintenance Facility at FRA.
33 / 34
747-400 Freighter At Los Angeles - August 2013.
34 / 34
British Airways sunset landing at Houston IAH.

TODAY IN THE SKYThe world's first Boeing 747 gets a makeover 

Photos: The world's first Boeing 747 gets a makeover
01 / 16
With a fresh coat of paint, the first Boeing 747 shines even under the cloudy Seattle skies at the Museum of Flight on Oct. 18, 2014.
02 / 16
The 747s massive Pratt & Whitney JT9D turbofan engines sit idle on the wing of the jet at the Museum of Flight on Oct. 18, 2014.
03 / 16
Newlyweds Heidi and Mal Muir take their first selfie as a married couple aboard the first Boeing 747 at the Museum of Flight on Oct. 18, 2014.. The couple exchanged vows in front of the plane's iconic staircase.
04 / 16
The flight deck of the first Boeing 747 remains in almost the same exact condition as when it last flew in 1993.
05 / 16
The upper deck lounge of the first Boeing 747 maintains a groovy, late-1960s charm.
06 / 16
Covered in original markings detailing its first customers, the freshly repainted nose of the airplane makes a striking appearence at the Museum of Flight on Oct. 18, 2014.
07 / 16
A visitor looks at an exhibit located in the rear of the first Boeing 747, on display at the Museum of Flight in Seattle on Oct. 18, 2014.
08 / 16
A testing station sits in the mid-section of the airplane, much like it would have looked on its first flight in February 1969.
09 / 16
David-George Dauphinee (right) of Seattle and Bill Blanchard (left) of Federal Way, Wash., take in the enormity of the first Boeing 747 at the Museum of Flight on Oct. 18, 2014.
10 / 16
David-George Dauphinee of Seattle holds a United Airlines Boeing 747 Friend Ship brochure from 1969 while standing inside the very first Boeing 747, located at the Museum of Flight, on Oct. 18, 2014.
11 / 16
An early Boeing 727 (left) and the first 737 (right) are seen through the windows inside the nose of the first 747.
12 / 16
Visitors walk under the wing of the first Boeing 747 at the Museum of Flight on Oct. 18, 2014.
13 / 16
A child climbs a set of air stairs to the door of the first Boeing 747 at the Museum of Flight on Oct. 18, 2014.
14 / 16
Visitors walk through the interior of the first Boeing 747, which still carries its original test equipment. The photo is from Oct. 18, 2014, at Seattle's Museum of Flight.
15 / 16
People queue for the opportunity to board the first Boeing 747 ever created at the Museum of Flight on. Seen here on Oct. 18, 2014, the historic aircraft is on display the jet it was the first time the jet has been opened to the public.
16 / 16
Brien Wygle (right), pilot of the first 747 flight in 1969, signs a Boeing 747-8 model at an event at the Museum of Flight on Oct. 18, 2014. The airplane's designer, Joe Sutter (left), looks on.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service is seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
Ryan Patterson via United Airlines
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com