U.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe
01 / 30
Looking for a flight on one of Europe's new set of long-haul low-cost carriers? Scroll through for a complete list of routes flown by those airlines. Remember, some routes are seasonal.
02 / 30
AUSTIN: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
03 / 30
BALTIMORE/WASHINGTON (BWI): WOW (Reykjavik)
04 / 30
BOSTON: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle); LEVEL (Barcelona); Primera (London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle)
05 / 30
CHICAGO O’HARE: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick); WOW (Reykjavik)
06 / 30
CINCINNATI: WOW (Reykjavik)
07 / 30
CLEVELAND: WOW (Reykjavik)
08 / 30
DALLAS/FORTH WORTH: WOW (Reykjavik)
09 / 30
DENVER: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle)
10 / 30
DETROIT: WOW (Reykjavik)
11 / 30
FORT LAUDERDALE: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo Paris Charles de Gaulle, Stockholm)
12 / 30
LAS VEGAS: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
13 / 30
LOS ANGELES: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Stockholm); WOW (Reykjavik); LEVEL (Barcelona); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
14 / 30
MIAMI: XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
15 / 30
NEW YORK JFK: Norwegian Air (Amsterdam, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Oslo, Stockholm); WOW (Reykjavik); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
16 / 30
NEWARK LIBERTY: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Paris Orly, Rome); WOW (Reykjavik); LEVEL (Paris Orly); Primera (Birmingham, England; London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle)
17 / 30
NEWBURGH/STEWART, N.Y.: Norwegian Air (Belfast, Northern Ireland; Bergen, Norway; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland)
18 / 30
OAKLAND: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Oslo, Stockholm); LEVEL (Barcelona)
19 / 30
ORLANDO: Norwegian Air (Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle)
20 / 30
PITTSBURGH: WOW (Reykjavik)
21 / 30
PROVIDENCE: Norwegian Air (Belfast, Northern Ireland; Cork, Ireland; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland)
22 / 30
ST. LOUIS: WOW (Reykjavik)
23 / 30
SAN FRANCISCO: WOW (Reykjavik); French Bee (Paris Orly); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
24 / 30
SEATTLE: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
25 / 30
WASHINGTON DULLES: Primera (London Stansted)
26 / 30
NORWEGIAN AIR: By far the biggest of the new European low-cost carriers, Norwegian flies a staggering 53 routes to Europe from 14 U.S. airports that range in size from Newburgh, N.Y., to Los Angeles. With a mix of Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Boeing 737s, Norwegian has the most diverse set of options for U.S. fliers. It offers some point-to-point routes (like Newburgh-Bergen) as well as connections through bigger airports like London Stansted, Oslo and Paris.
27 / 30
WOW AIR: WOW Air as grown at a staggering rate since it first began flying from the USA in 2015. It now flies from 13 U.S. airports, including just-launched service from airports in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Detroit and St. Louis. All of WOW’s U.S. flights are to its hub near Reykjavik, where connections are available to more than 20 European destinations. Flights from Iceland to India will provide a new option starting in December 2018.
28 / 30
Primera Air: One of the latest no-frills budget outfits to set its sights on the U.S., the Latvian-headquartered company began its first U.S. flights in 2018. Using Airbus A321 narrowbody jets, Primera already flies from Boston and Newark and will add several new routes this year, including new London service from London.
29 / 30
FRENCH BEE: One of the newest European low-cost carriers to try the U.S., this airline – formerly known as French Blue – so far flies from only U.S. city: San Francisco. From there, it flies both to Paris Orly as well as to Tahiti in the South Pacific. Fares on the San Francisco-Paris leg are advertised for as low as $189 each way.
30 / 30
LEVEL: This the low-cost airline set up by the parent company of British Airways and Iberia. Following the strategy of “if you can’t beat them, then join them,” LEVEL is meant to help BA and Iberia blunt the expansion of their budget rivals.

A new breed of European budget airlines has made headlines in the U.S. by offering rock-bottom fares to Europe, sometimes for less than $70 one way.

Budget carrier WOW and low-cost carrier Norwegian have led the charge, garnering most of the headlines with regular fare sales and eye-popping U.S. expansion plans. (MoreNorwegian Air's $65 fares to Europe: What’s the catch?)

But those two are not alone. Primera and French Bee are more recent budget airlines to try the U.S. market. 

Even major airlines are joining the fray. British Airways’ parent company just launched LEVEL, a new no-frills budget airline it hopes can push back against encroaching low-cost rivals. (More$149 Europe fares? British Airways parent rolls out new budget airline LEVEL)  

For U.S. customers seeking out these airlines, it can be a challenge to know where they fly. 

Norwegian and WOW now have the biggest footprint, each having grown dramatically here during the past few years. (MoreWOW Air rolls out $69 one-way fares to Europe; what's the catch?)

Norwegian alone flies 53 routes between the U.S. and Europe, which it says is more than any single European carrier. It flies many “point-to-point” routes, but also offers connections via hubs in European airports like London Gatwick, Oslo and Stockholm, among others.

TODAY IN THE SKYNine hours in economy? These fliers bid big bucks for the chance on Norwegian (story continues below)

'Avgeeks' bid their way on to Norwegian Air's 737 Max delivery flight
01 / 22
Cabin crew member Anna Ronnow serves champagne to passengers aboard Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX 8 delivery flight, en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
02 / 22
Capts. Godfrey Higgins (left) and Pat Campbell complete pre-flight checklists before flying Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 Max home to its Oslo, Norway headquarters on June 29, 2017.
03 / 22
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
04 / 22
Aboard Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight, en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
05 / 22
Cabin crew member Anna Ronnow serves champagne to passengers aboard Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX 8 delivery flight, en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
06 / 22
A meal on board Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight, en route to Oslo, Norway on June 29, 2017.
07 / 22
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet departs Seattle's Boeing Field on its delivery flight to Oslo, Norway on June 29, 2017.
08 / 22
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet flies over Seattle, Washington on its delivery flight to Oslo, Norway on June 29, 2017.
09 / 22
On board Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight on June 29, 2017.
10 / 22
On board Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight on June 29, 2017.
11 / 22
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
12 / 22
Norwegian Air CEO Bjorn Kjos poses for photo on board his company's first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, en route to Oslo, Norway on June 29, 2017.
13 / 22
On board Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight on June 29, 2017.
14 / 22
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
15 / 22
Aboard Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight, en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
16 / 22
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
17 / 22
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
18 / 22
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
19 / 22
Passengers aboard the flight, most of whom bid to win tickets in a charity auction, relax aboard a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
20 / 22
Aboard Norwegian Air's Boeing 737 MAX delivery flight, en route to Oslo, Norway, on June 29, 2017.
21 / 22
A beautiful glacier flows between mountains in far eastern Canada, seen aboard a Norwegian Air 737 MAX delivery flight on June 29, 2017.
22 / 22
Norwegian Air CEO Bjorn Kjos poses for photo on board his company's first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, en route to Oslo, Norway on June 29, 2017.

WOW flies only from the U.S. to its hub near Reykjavik, but it offers connections to more than 20 other European cities after a stop there. It also just announced service to India, meaning U.S. fliers can now fly WOW to New Delhi after connecting in Iceland.

LEVEL has made a smaller impact in the U.S., as has another budget-upstart: Primera. The latter is now flying to Europe from Newark and Boston, with Washington Dulles flights set to begin in August. French Bee just launched flights from San Francisco, flying to Paris (and to Tahiti) while another French airline -- XL Airways France -- has been known to regularly offer bargain trans-Atlantic fares between the USA and France. 

With the summer travel season just around the corner, below is a bargain-seeker’s guide to the U.S. routes offered by these European budget airlines. Scroll down – or click through our gallery above – to see their entire list of routes*. And remember -- many of these routes may operate seasonally and only a few days a week. 

And, remember, it pays to shop around. The major carriers will sometimes roll out fares that are competitive with their budget rivals – especially once you consider fees and irregular schedules common at some of these airlines.

TODAY IN THE SKY$149 Europe fares? British Air parent rolls out new budget airline (story continues below)

Level: British Airways parent unveils trans-Atlantic budget airline
01 / 08
This image, provided by the International Airlines Group (IAG), shows the paint scheme planned for the company's start-up budget airline: Level.
02 / 08
This ad is among the promotional materials rolled out by discount airline upon its launch on March 17.
03 / 08
Level will fly 314-seat Airbus A330 widebody jets. Seen here is the standard economy cabin, which will account for 293 of those seats.
04 / 08
Level will fly 314-seat Airbus A330 widebody jets. Seen here is a cut-away view of the carrier's roomier 'Premium Economy' seats. There'll be 21 of those.
05 / 08
IAG group CEO Willie Walsh (center) gives a thumbs-up at a press event launching the new low-cost airline 'Level' in Barcelona on March 17, 2017.
06 / 08
This image, provided by the International Airlines Group (IAG), shows the paint scheme planned for the company's start-up budget airline: Level.
07 / 08
IAG group CEO Willie Walsh during the presentation of the new low-cost airline 'Level' in Barcelona on March 17, 2017.
08 / 08
In this file photo from May 8, 2008, Willie Walsh - then CEO of British Airways - poses for photographs at New York's JFK Airport.

* = Many of the routes included in this list are seasonal or feature schedules of less-than-daily service. Several routes are new, with the launch of service schedule to begin later this year.

Norwegian Air

Austin: London Gatwick

Boston: London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle

Chicago O’Hare: London Gatwick

Denver: London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle

Fort Lauderdale: Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo Paris Charles de Gaulle, Stockholm

Las Vegas: London Gatwick

Los Angeles: Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Stockholm

TODAY IN THE SKYNorwegian Dreamliner flight lays claim to trans-Atlantic speed record

New York JFK: Amsterdam, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Oslo, Stockholm

Newark: Barcelona, Paris Orly, Rome

Newburgh/Stewart, N.Y.: Belfast, Northern Ireland; Bergen, Norway; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland

Oakland: Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Oslo, Stockholm

Orlando: Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle

Providence: Belfast, Northern Ireland; Cork, Ireland; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland

Seattle: London Gatwick

TODAY IN THE SKYNorwegian is world's second airline to get Boeing's new 737 Max (story continues below)

Norwegian Air takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max jets
01 / 29
A Norwegian Air crew member captures images of the 737 Max delivery ceremony on her cellphone in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
02 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets being delivered to Norwegian Air is seen prior to a formal delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
03 / 29
Norwegian Air is known for famous people on the tails of its aircraft. The tail of its first 737 Max will be painted once it arrives in Oslo, but it will be painted with this image of Freddie Laker. His self-named Laker Airways was a pioneering low-cost airline.
04 / 29
Norwegian Air CEO and founder Bjørn Kjos speaks during delivery ceremonies for his airline's first Boeing 737 Max jets in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
05 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets being delivered to Norwegian Air is seen prior to a formal delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
06 / 29
Winglets are seen on one of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air at a formal delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
07 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is seen prior to a formal delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
08 / 29
Norwegian Air CEO and founder Bjørn Kjos (right) speaks during delivery ceremonies for his airline's first Boeing 737 Max jets in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
09 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is seen prior to a formal delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
10 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is during delivery ceremonies in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
11 / 29
A Norwegian Air crew member captures images of one of the airline's first 737 Maxes at a ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017. The tail image will be painted once the plane arrives to Oslo.
12 / 29
Norwegian Air crew members sign a congratulatory banner commemorating the deliveries of the carrier’s first 737 Maxes at a Seattle ceremony on June 29, 2017.
13 / 29
Norwegian Air CEO and founder Bjørn Kjos (second from right) joins Boeing officials for a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the delivery of the first two 737 Maxes to the airline in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
14 / 29
Norwegian Air CEO and founder Bjørn Kjos (second from right) joins Boeing officials for a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the delivery of the first two 737 Maxes to the airline in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
15 / 29
Norwegian Air CEO and founder Bjørn Kjos (front) poses with crewmembers and Boeing officials in Seattle on June 29, 2017, at a delivery ceremony for the carrier’s first two 737 Maxes
16 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is seen prior to a formal delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
17 / 29
Visitors look at one of two Boeing 737 Max jets being delivered to Norwegian Air in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
18 / 29
A Norwegian Air crew member signs a congratulatory banner commemorating the deliveries of the carrier’s first 737 Maxes at a Seattle ceremony on June 29, 2017.
19 / 29
The engine on one of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is seen at a delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
20 / 29
A Norwegian Air crew member captures images of the 737 Max delivery ceremony on her cellphone in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
21 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is during delivery ceremonies in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
22 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is during delivery ceremonies in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
23 / 29
USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky editor Ben Mutzabaugh takes a photo of one of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air at a formal delivery ceremony in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
24 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is during delivery ceremonies in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
25 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is during delivery ceremonies in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
26 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is during delivery ceremonies in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
27 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is during delivery ceremonies in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
28 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is during delivery ceremonies in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
29 / 29
One of two Boeing 737 Max jets delivered to Norwegian Air is during delivery ceremonies in Seattle on June 29, 2017.

WOW Air

Baltimore: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Boston: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Chicago O’Hare: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Cincinnati: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Cleveland : Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Dallas/Fort Worth: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Detroit: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Los Angeles: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

New York JFK: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Newark: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Pittsburgh: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

San Francisco: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

St. Louis: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Level

Boston: Barcelona

Los Angeles: Barcelona

Newark: Paris Orly

Oakland: Barcelona

MOREBy the numbers: Level, the new European budget carrierQ&A: CEO dishes on new European discount airline Level

Primera

Boston: London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle

Newark Liberty: Birmingham, England; London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle

Washington Dulles: London Stansted

French Bee

San Francisco: Paris Orly

XL Airways France

Los Angeles: Paris Charles de Gaulle

Miami: Paris Charles de Gaulle

New York JFK: Paris Charles de Gaulle

San Francisco: Paris Charles de Gaulle

30 COOL AVIATION PHOTOS: Behind the scenes at Oslo, Stockholm airports

July's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 30
Passengers make their way to flights at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
02 / 30
A Scandinavian Airlines Boeing 737 in Star Alliance paint pulls out of the gate at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
03 / 30
Airplanes line the older domestic terminal at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
04 / 30
Double rainbows herald the arrival of Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its home base of Oslo on June 30, 2017.
05 / 30
A handful of Scandinavian Airlines tails are seen in front of a Norwegian Air Boeing 787-9 at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
06 / 30
A unique restaurant fixture, seen at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
07 / 30
Passengers walk through Oslo Gardermoen Airport's new terminal on June 30, 2017.
08 / 30
Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
09 / 30
An exercise in aesthetic minimalism: Oslo Gardermoen Airport's new terminal, photographed on June 30, 2017.
10 / 30
A Norwegian Air Boeing 737-800 taxis to the gate at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
11 / 30
A Scandinavian Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
12 / 30
A Norwegian Air Boeing 737-800 taxis in to the gate at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
13 / 30
A Widerøe Bombardier Q400 taxis to the gate at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
14 / 30
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX is towed into the company's hangar at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
15 / 30
A flight attendant looks out an open door on a Pegasus Air plane on the taxiway at Stockholm Arlanda Airport on July 1, 2017.
16 / 30
A Scandinavian Airlines Boeing 737 taxis to the gate at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
17 / 30
A Norwegian Air Boeing 737-800 receives some care between flights at the company hangar in Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
18 / 30
The sleek shape of the Boeing 787-8 provides a nice view as a Norwegian Air Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner climbs out from Stockholm Arlanda Airport on July 1, 2017.
19 / 30
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX is towed to the company's hangar at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
20 / 30
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX is towed into the company's hangar at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
21 / 30
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX rests at its Oslo Gardermoen Airport hangar on June 30, 2017.
22 / 30
A Scandinavian Airlines Airbus A330 departs for New York City from Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
23 / 30
A Norwegian Air Boeing 737-800 taxis to the gate at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
24 / 30
Oslo Gardermoen Airport comes into view as a Norwegian Air Boeing 737-800 banks right on July 1, 2017.
25 / 30
A Norwegian Air Boeing 787-9 departs for the U.S. from Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
26 / 30
A Norwegian Air Boeing 787-9 departs for the U.S. from Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
27 / 30
A Czech Airlines Airbus A310 lifts off from Stockholm Arlanda Airport on July 1, 2017.
28 / 30
A Scandinavian Airlines Airbus A340-300 departs Stockholm Arlanda Airport on July 1, 2017.
29 / 30
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX flies over Greenland during its delivery flight from Seattle on June 29, 2017.
30 / 30
The unique split winglet on Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX shines in the sun at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com