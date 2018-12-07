WASHINGTON – The U.S. military says a service member died Thursday of a wound sustained in combat in eastern Afghanistan.

The name of the service member was being withheld pending notification of family members.

It was the second U.S. military death in Afghanistan in less than one week. On Saturday, Army Cpl. Joseph Maciel, of South Gate, California, was killed by what the U.S. is investigating as a possible attack by a member of the Afghan military.

In Thursday’s incident, the U.S. military said an Afghan security force member also was killed and several were wounded. No other details were provided.

