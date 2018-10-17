PARSIPPANY, N.J. – A USA TODAY Network reporter was struck and killed by a vehicle as she walked along a road in New Jersey early Sunday morning.

Lindsay Ireland, 26, was a reporter for North Jersey Media Group, providing coverage to the Morristown Daily Record, The (Bergen County, N.J.) Record and NorthJersey.com. A graduate of Columbia Journalism School, Ireland was hired by the Daily Record one month ago.

“Lindsay was an energetic and talented reporter at the beginning of a promising career," said Daniel Sforza, editor of The Record. "Her death is a tragic loss for our newsroom and for the people of Morris County, who would have benefited from the coverage she was poised to provide. We are deeply saddened."

The fatal accident occurred at about 2 a.m. EDT on eastbound lanes of Route 10 between Canfield Avenue and Dover-Chester Road in Randolph, Detective Christopher Giuliani said.

The accident was witnessed by an officer responding to a report of a person walking in traffic on Route 10. Ireland was wearing dark clothing at the time she was struck by the vehicle, Giuliani said.

Randolph police continue to investigate. No charges have been filed.

Ireland's mother, Lisa Noury, said her daughter exited an Uber vehicle on the side of Route 10 and shortly after was struck by a car.

The section of Route 10, a four-lane highway separated by a grassy median, is mostly wooded and does not have sidewalks. The few buildings along the stretch of road include an exterminator, a landscaper and a driving school.

Noury said her daughter was elated to be "living her dream" as a journalist for her hometown newspaper.

"From the moment she got this job, she said this is where she needed and wanted to be," Noury said.

Ireland at first focused her studies on nonprofit business organizations, her mother said, but was encouraged to follow her journalism dream by family and friends who saw "she had a gift."

Ireland's father died 18 months ago, just as she was completing her studies, Noury said.

Before joining the Daily Record, and while working toward her degree, Ireland worked for several local news sites, including TAPinto.net in Roxbury, the Madison Patch and the Lake Hopatcong News.

"She was very nice and very enthusiastic," Lake Hopatcong News Editor Karen Fucito said. "That's what got her to where she was."

"She was radiant and gregarious," said Kevin Tarr, a friend from Columbia Journalism School. "One thing I can really say is that, out of everybody at Columbia, when she said, 'You can do it,' I would actually believe it.

"I'm deeply shaken. This hurts my heart," he said. "She texted and told me she got (the Daily Record) job. I was happy because she was happy. Anyone who gets a job in journalism these days, that's an accomplishment. Because it's hard."

"She was amazing," said another Columbia classmate, Tulika Bose. "Not every journalist is that smart and that kind. She was both."

In addition to her passion for journalism, Ireland loved art, her mother said Monday.

"She went through a stage where she was obsessed with Monet when she was very little," her mother said. "She made us take her to a museum, where she brought a notebook and took notes of the art."

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday at Dangler Funeral Home in Morris Plains. A church service is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Virgil's Church in Morris Plains, followed by burial Ireland is to be buried Friday in Montgomery, New York, next to her father's grave.

