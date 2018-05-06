Trump to sign VA overhaul bill

President Trump is expected to sign legislation Wednesday paving the way for a major overhaul of the Department of Veterans Affairs and expanding veterans’ access to VA-funded care in the private sector. The measure, which passed both chambers of Congress last month with overwhelming bipartisan support, delivers on a key campaign promise for Trump, who pledged to provide veterans with more non-VA health care choices. Known as the VA MISSION Act, the law directs the VA to combine a number of existing private-care programs, including the so-called Choice program, which was created in 2014 after veterans died waiting for appointments at the Phoenix VA.

On June 6, 1968, Americans awoke to the news that Robert F. Kennedy was dead, just as they had awoken the day before to learn that he had been shot. The junior U.S. senator from New York, who was gunned down in Los Angeles by Palestinian immigrant Sirhan Sirhan after midnight on June 5, lingered for 26 agonizing hours before succumbing at 1:44 a.m. PT June 6. USA TODAY readers who recall the day say that the death of Kennedy — who had seemed poised to win the Democratic nomination for president — felt eerily inevitable and also represented a tragic lost opportunity for America.

FLOTUS to make first press appearance in 26 days

First lady Melania Trump will make a televised appearance Wednesday, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham confirmed to CNN, for a briefing with President Trump on 2018 hurricane preparedness at the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington. The briefing will mark her first press appearance in 26 days since she was hospitalized on May 14 for treatment of a “benign kidney condition." On Monday, the first lady attended her first public event in weeks, a Memorial Day reception honoring Gold Star families, which was closed to the reporters. Melania Trump's Wednesday appearance comes roughly a week after she criticized the media for speculating on her whereabouts.

NBA Finals: Will Cavs rediscover winning-form in Cleveland?

The NBA Finals shift to Cleveland for Game 3 as the Cavaliers look to get a win after a frustrating two games on the road. The Cavs' two-game start against the Warriors has been so bad that the team is being trolled by ex-teammate Isaiah Thomas, Golden State coach Steve Kerr and fans. If they're to bounce back in the series, they need more help for Kevin Love and LeBron James, who could be playing his last games as a Cleveland Cavalier. Game 3 tips off at 9 p.m. ET and airs on ABC.

Get set for a lot of Little Big Town at the CMT Music Awards

The hit vocal group Little Big Town will host the fan-voted CMT Music Awards on Wednesday and is also one of its leading nominees, along with Chris Stapleton, Lauren Alaina and Thomas Rhett. Little Big Town is up for Group Video of the Year for When Someone Stops Loving You and also has two nominations for Performance Video of the Year. The night’s top award, Video of the Year, includes out-of-genre artists such as Justin Timberlake, who appears with Stapleton in Say Something; Ludacris with Carrie Underwood on The Champion; and Bebe Rexha with Florida Georgia Line on Meant to Be. The show airs live on CMT at 7 p.m. ET.

