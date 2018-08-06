10 rosés for less than $20
01 / 17
The 2017 Château d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé was made in France's Côtes de Provence region, with an average rating of 4.103 and median price of $18.77.
02 / 17
The 2016 Château d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé was made in France's Côtes de Provence region, with an average rating of 4.091 and a median price of $19.60.
03 / 17
Whispering Angel's Château d'Esclans boutique is open daily from May through September, closed Sundays from October through April. Tours and tastings are available with advance reservations.
04 / 17
The 2017 Gérard Bertrand Côte des Roses Rosé was made in France's Languedoc region, with an average rating of 4.017 and a median price of $12.81.
05 / 17
Travelers can visit Chateau l’Hospitalet in France’s Languedoc-Roussillon region. One of Gérard Bertrand’s 11 wine estates, the property hosts a tasting cellar, restaurant and hotel. Two free guided tours are offered each day from July 3 to Aug. 31 (in French and English).
06 / 17
The 2017 Domaine Lafage Miraflors Rosé was made in France's Côtes du Roussillon region, with an average rating of 4.014 and a median price of $12.79.
07 / 17
Domaine Lafage is open Monday to Saturday in Perpignan, France. Email to book a tour or tasting, or visit the winery's facebook for upcoming events.
08 / 17
Minuty M Rosé is made in France's Côtes de Provence region, with an average rating of 3.903 and a median price of $14.52.
09 / 17
Family-owned Château Minuty is open Monday to Friday year round and on Saturdays in the summer, with a tasting room and cellar.
10 / 17
The 2017 Meiomi Rosé was made in California's Monterey County, with an average rating of 4.066 and a median price of $18.80.
11 / 17
Meiomi uses grapes from California's Sonoma, Monterey and Santa Barbara appellations.
12 / 17
The 2017 La Spinetta Il Rosé di Casanova was made in Italya's Toscana (Tuscany) region, with an average rating of 3.915 and a median price of $14.69.
13 / 17
La Spinetta offers 90-minute tours and tastings in Castagnole Lanze, Italy, daily. Book an appointment via email.
14 / 17
The 2017 Domaine de Fontsainte Gris de Gris Corbières Rosé was made in France's Corbières region, with an average rating of 4.157 and a median price of $13.67.
15 / 17
Domaine de Fontsainte has an 800-barrel capacity aging cellar with about 200 French oak barrels currently aging. The property is open to visitors, Monday to Saturday.
16 / 17
The 2017 Fleurs de Prairie Côtes de Provence was made with Grenache, Cinsault and Shiraz/Syrah grapes, with an average rating of 4.097 and a median price of $14.51.
17 / 17
N.V. Ruby Red Rosé with Grapefruit is made in France's Côtes de Provence region, with an average rating of 3.948 and a median price of $8.54.

In honor of National Rosé Day, which is celebrated on the second Saturday of June, we asked online wine community and app Vivino about its top-rated rosés.

From a database of 95 million ratings and 30 million users who buy, rate and review wine, these are the 20 most popular bottles of rosé with a median price below $20 — all available for purchase through the site, where wine aficionados can read reviews, compare vintages and glean food pairing recommendations. 

See the photo gallery above for 10 more results with ratings (average out of 5.0), plus a sneak peek at some of the vineyards behind the bottles, from France and Italy to California, and find more recent rosé news below.

New wine cans for convenient summer fun

2018 canned wine releases
01 / 15
New York's Bridge Lane Wine released a full line of cans in January, including a red blend, rose, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and white merlot.
02 / 15
On Long Island's North Fork, the Bridge Lane Wine Tasting Room is open on weekends with seasonal hours (Wednesday to Monday in the summer), serving wine by the glass, bottle and tasting flight.
03 / 15
Texas' Messina Hof Winery released its first cans in March, a sweet red and a dry Rosé made with 100% Grenache grapes grown in Texas.
04 / 15
Travelers can visit or stay at The Messina Hof Winery & Resort in Bryan, Texas. The tasting room and wine bar are open daily, and multiple property tours are offered each day, reservations preferred. The Vintage House Restaurant onsite is open Wednesday to Sunday.
05 / 15
Oregon's Union Wine Co. released cans of Underwood Strawberry Cooler -- made with Underwood Pinot Noir, a splash of fresh strawberries and a hint of lime -- in mid-May.
06 / 15
Find Union Wine Co.'s mobile tasting room at festivals in California and Colorado from late June through September, or purchase the canned wines at Cost Plus World Market and Whole Foods.
07 / 15
Eufloria's Aromatic White and Aromatic Rose cans debuted on March 8 with an artistic label by painter Flora Bowley.
08 / 15
Made at Washington's Pacific Rim Winery, Eufloria cans are available at select wine stores across the country or online.
09 / 15
The Drop Wine released its new resealable can of California rosé in May, which is the first resealable wine can.
10 / 15
The Drop's California red, white and rosé are available online in 24 packs or subscriptions, and at wine retailers in select states.
11 / 15
Nomadica Wine began curating wine from around the world in cans designed by artists in 2017 and released three new cans this year: a rosé, red blend and sparkling white, all from California grapes.
12 / 15
Purchase six packs, 12 packs or cases of Nomadica Wine online.
13 / 15
Sans Wine Company added three new varietals to its collection of California wines: a Napa Valley riesling, Mendocino Carbonic Carignan and cabernet sauvignon from Soda Pop Vineyard. These and the second rosé, sauvignon blanc and zinfandel vintages are available online in six packs, 12 packs and cases of 24.
14 / 15
California's Barefoot Cellars released five cans of spritzer for summer, including crisp white, moscato, red sangria, rosé and summer red. Find it in wine stores across the country.
15 / 15
Pampelonne makes canned sparkling wine spritzers in France and released three new flavors on May 1: Black Cherry Bicicletta, Watermelon Americano and Negroni Spagliato, all with French wines. Order online or find it at wine retailers across the country.

Rosé craze makes its way to cider, beer, vodka

2018 rosé releases
01 / 34
Angry Orchard Rosé debuted in February. The hard cider is made with Amour Rouge apples from Brittany, France; juice from six kinds of apples; and other ingredients, including hibiscus. Six packs are available across America.
02 / 34
Taste Angry Orchard Rosé onsite at the 60-acre orchard, cider house, barrel room and cider garden in Walden, N.Y.
03 / 34
Hangar 1 Rosé Vodka debuted in February. The first rosé vodka is made with a blend of Petit Verdot and White Meritage wines from Northern California, along with a Californian grape distillate.
04 / 34
Hangar 1 offers distillery tours and opens its tasting room to the public, Thursday to Sunday in Alameda, Calif.
05 / 34
New York City's Five Borough Brewing Co. has crafted proprietary Rosé Saison for French marketplace Le District in Brookfield Place. The beer is made with hibiscus and all French ingredients.
06 / 34
The rosé beer is only available on tap at Le District's Beaubourg Brasserie through Labor Day.
07 / 34
Vermont's Shacksbury cider maker collaborated with NYC's Sunday in Brooklyn restaurant on its new Rosé. The dry cider is made with apples from Vermont's Sunrise Orchards then aged on Marquette grape skins from Vermont winemakers.
08 / 34
Try it at Shacksbury's tasting room, Wednesday to Sunday in Vergennes, Vt.
09 / 34
Shacksbury Rosé cider is also available at Sunday in Brooklyn.
10 / 34
Sonoma-Cutrer released its 2017 Rosé of Pinot Noir in March. The maker's limited-production, second rosé vintage is made with Russian River Valley Pinot Noir grapes.
11 / 34
Sonoma-Cutrer is open daily in Windsor, Calif. Tastings and tours are available by reservation.
12 / 34
Oregon's Sokol Blosser released its 2017 Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir on Valentine's Day. The 100% Pinot Noir grapes are grown in the Willamette Valley.
13 / 34
Sokol Blosser's tasting room is open daily in Dayton, Ore. Tours of the vineyard, winery and cellar are available seasonally Thursday to Sunday by reservation.
14 / 34
Texas' Messina Hof Winery released its first cans in March. The dry Rosé is made with 100% Grenache grapes grown in Texas.
15 / 34
Travelers can visit or stay at The Messina Hof Winery & Resort in Bryan, Texas. The tasting room and wine bar are open daily, and multiple property tours are offered each day, reservations preferred. The Vintage House Restaurant onsite is open Wednesday to Sunday.
16 / 34
Kendall-Jackson began shipping 2017 Vintner’s Reserve Rosé nationwide in February. The rosé is made with Pinot Noir, Syrah and Grenache grapes from Mendocino, Monterey, Santa Barbara and Sonoma counties.
17 / 34
The Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens offers a variety of tour and tasting options in Fulton, Calif. Book appointments online or call to schedule a tour.
18 / 34
Tank Garage Winery released its 2017 Stars Like Ours Rosé in March. The wine is a blend of Mourvèdre, Grenache, Counoise and Vermentino from California's Sierra Foothills.
19 / 34
Visit Tank Garage Winery and tasting room in a converted gas station from the 1930s in Calistoga, Calif.
20 / 34
Clos du Bois introduced Lightly Bubbled Rosé in March. The blend is made with predominantly California Zinfandel grapes.
21 / 34
Clos du Bois offers tours and tastings daily at its winery and tasting room in Geyserville, Calif. Travelers can book online in advance.
22 / 34
France's Guigal family released 2017 E. Guigal Côtes du Rhône Rosé in the USA this month. The blend comprises Grenache, Cinsault and Syrah grapes from the Rhône Valley.
23 / 34
Travelers can visit the Guigal Estate and Château d’Ampuis in France's Rhône region seasonally, from Monday to Friday with advance notice.
24 / 34
Malene released its 2017 rosé vintage in March. The Grenache, Mourvedre, Cinsault, Rolle (Vermentino) and Syrah grapes in the blend are all from California, mostly Santa Barbara County.
25 / 34
Try 2017 Malene Rosé on tap at Malene's mobile tasting room. The 1969 Airstream Overlander Trailer will open Friday to Sunday in San Luis Obispo, Calif., adjacent to Chamisal Vineyards, in May. Until then, find it at events by following @MaleneWines on social media.
26 / 34
Yes Way Rosé released its flagship wine on March 4. The rosé is made by Laurent Breban with Grenache, Caladoc, Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon from southern France.
27 / 34
Yes Way Rosé wine is available at most Target stores.
28 / 34
Patina Restaurant Group founder and chef Joachim Splichal family-owned and operated winery launched 2017 Domaine de Cala Rosé and 2017 Domaine de Cala Prestige Rosé in March.
29 / 34
Domaine de Cala hosts 450 acres of vineyards in Brignoles, a commune in southern France's Provence region. The winery will debut in April 2019.
30 / 34
The Palm by Whispering Angel will debut this summer. The light and dry rosé is made with grapes from Provence.
31 / 34
Released in February, Whispering Angel 2017 is made with Grenache, Cinsault, Rolle, Syrah and Tibouren grape from Provence grape growers.
32 / 34
Visit Château d'Esclans, the maker of Whispering Angel and brand behind the Palm, in La Motte, France. The boutique is open daily from May through September, and closed Sundays from October through April. Tours and tastings are available with advance reservations.
33 / 34
California's rosé-only winery L.A. Wine Project released its 2017 vintages in January. The 2017 Beautiful & Damned is made with Grenache, Wasted Youth is made with Mourvèdre, and The Outsider is made with Syrah -- all from California's Central Coast.
34 / 34
Strongbow Rosé Apple debuted in February. The hard cider is made with "a touch" of red flesh apples and no artificial colors or flavors.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com