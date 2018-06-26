A prairie rattlesnake coils into striking position on a hillside near Livingston, Montana.

Before you break out that pool noodle for a dip in the water, you might want to check for snakes hiding inside.

Fire department officials in Buckeye, Ariz., warned on Facebook of the reptiles hiding inside pool noodles following a citizen's report claiming they discovered rattlesnakes and babies when they broke out the toy for use in the pool.

The department said following some research, they found reports of other types of snakes laying eggs inside the pool noodle or nearby pool noodles left outdoors near bushes or block fences.

"If you come into contact with a rattlesnake, or any other type of snake, stay calm," said the department.

In the case of a rattlesnake, officials say maintaining your distance is key to avoiding a bite. "If the first indication of a rattlesnake’s presence is the sound of its rattle, you’ve already startled it," said the department. "Instead of running, stay still. Chances are, the snake will stop rattling and slither off after it has calmed down."

On his blog Field Ecology, wildlife biologist Christopher E. Smith offers tips on keeping snakes out of your yard, including keeping grass short and trees and shrubs trimmed, as well as sealing cracks in homes or sidewalks to prevent snakes from entering.

"For many, the sight of a snake in or around the house is the stuff of nightmares," Smith wrote.

