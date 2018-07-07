drake-2015.jpg
According to a music industry source, Apple Music now surpasses Spotify in the number of paid U.S. subscribers. Both have more than 20 million subscribers but Apple's total is just a "hair" more.
Less than a week since his latest album "Scorpion" was released, Drake is giving his fans even more music to love.

The rapper dropped freestyle "Behind Barz" on Link Up TV Saturday, which focuses on his career.

During the freestyle he comments on his dedication to his music as opposed to being focused on "jeans or crap or going to Milan or going to the Met."

"I got way too big off "Views"/Back to the basics, I won't lose," he raps. "They wanna link when they got no tunes/They too worried about sellin' out shoes."

Watch Drizzy's freestyle in the video below (Warning: some language NSFW).

