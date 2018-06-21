The facade of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
The House is scheduled to vote Thursday on two competing proposals for a sweeping overhaul of the immigration system: A hard-line proposal favored by conservatives, which would essentially enshrine the family separation policy into law, and a compromise bill put forward by House Speaker Paul Ryan that would seek to end the separations.

The more conservative bill, written by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., and other immigration hawks, would provide legal protections, but not citizenship, to about about 700,000 "Dreamers." It would also fund Trump's border wall and require employers to use the "e-verify" system to make sure their employees are legally allowed to work in the U.S.

The compromise bill is intended to bridge the divide between conservatives like North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, and moderate Republicans who want legal protections for the "Dreamers," undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

The compromise bill is not ready for prime time today,” Meadows told reporters. "The talking points do not match the legislative text."

Border Patrol detains immigrant families crossing US-Mexico border
01 / 18
Border Patrol agents take a group of migrant families to a safer place to be transported after intercepting them near McAllen, Texas on June 19, 2018. More than 2,300 children have been separated from their parents at the border as a result of the Trump administration's new "zero tolerance" policy, creating a deepening crisis for the government on how to care for theÊchildren.
02 / 18
Lester Morales, 27, from Guatemala and his 3-year-old son, Jos Fernando wait to be transported to a processing center by U.S. Border Patrol after being found near McAllen, Texas. Hundreds of immigrant parents like Morales are crossing into the U.S. without proper authorization unaware that the process toÊseekÊasylum now also includes temporaryÊlossÊofÊtheir child.Ê
03 / 18
Analisa Lopez, 20, and her son Jorge, 3, from Honduras walk to a bus that will bring them to a U.S. Border Patrol processing center after being found near McAllen, Texas. Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection pick up the immigrants as they cross into the U.S. then bus them to a nearby processing center where parentsÊare typically separated from their kids while the adults face federal misdemeanor charges for entering the U.S. improperly.
04 / 18
Border Patrol agents take a group of migrant families to be transported for processing after intercepting them near McAllen.
05 / 18
A U.S. Border Patrol agent talks to a migrant women who was found with a group of families from Honduras & Guatemala near McAllen, Texas.
06 / 18
A Border Patrol Agent comes upon a group of over thirty migrants along a dirt road near McAllen, Texas.
07 / 18
A group of migrant families walk down a dirt road after being intercepted by Border Patrol near McAllen, Texas.
08 / 18
Migrant families from Honduras & Guatemala are taken in to custody by Border Patrol after being found near McAllen, Texas.
09 / 18
A Border Patrol directs a group of migrants as they walk down a dirt road after being intercepted.
10 / 18
A group of migrant families line up along along a dirt road after being intercepted by Border Patrol near McAllen, Texas.
11 / 18
A Border Patrol agent places a migrant in a van after being caught in a cornfield near McAllen, Texas.
12 / 18
A group of migrant families walk down a dirt road after being intercepted by Border Patrol near McAllen
13 / 18
Migrant families from Honduras & Guatemala wait to be taken to a processing center by U.S. Border Patrol after being found near McAllen, Texas.
14 / 18
Border Patrol Agent Marcelino Medina standing in a cornfield is given direction from a helicopter above as he tries to cut off an unauthorized entrant in Mission, Texas.
15 / 18
Migrant families from Honduras & Guatemala wait to be taken to a processing center by U.S. Border Patrol agents.
16 / 18
A migrant is padded down as families from Honduras & Guatemala wait to be taken to a processing center by U.S. Border Patrol after being found near McAllen, Texas.
17 / 18
A Border Patrol agent checks a known crossing spot along the Rio Grande near McAllen, Texas.
18 / 18
Border Patrol Agent Marcelino Medina stands in a field as agents look for a migrant in Mission, Texas.

Both bills hit the House floor less than 24 hours after President Trump signed an executive order to end the family separations that had become the public face of his administration's 'zero-tolerance' policy aimed at prosecuting all illegal border crossings.

Democrats are expected to oppose both GOP bills. The Goodlatte bill does not have enough GOP support to pass, and it's not clear if Ryan's compromise bill has the votes either.

