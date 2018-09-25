They're baaaaack! Season 3 of "This Is Us" premieres Tuesday night on NBC. The time-jumping, tissue-drenching, heart-wrenching family drama returns, and fans on Twitter say they're stocking up on Costco-size packages of Kleenex.

The season opener promises a glimpse into how the Pearsons almost never were, thanks to an awkward first date, punctuated by a drenching rain and depleted funds –Jack had only $9 in his pocket. (In case you just can't wait to see the show, spoilers abound.)

If you aren't able to block out that hour in your schedule as "time with the family" to watch uninterrupted or if you're among the growing number of cord-cutters, you can still hop on the emotional roller coaster live. Here's how:

Streaming

These days, there are a number of live-streaming options to tap into on the go. Both Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have a seven-day free trial before they start charging $40 a month. You can also use your subscription credentials to log into a long list of network apps including NBC. Both offer cloud DVR storage, so you can also watch later, say, after the kids go to bed.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Other options include FuboTV (starts at $44.99, seven-day free trial), PlayStation Vue (starts at $44.99, five-day free trial) and DirecTV Now (prices starting at $40 monthly, seven-day free trial).

App

NBC's app lets fans stream the show across, well, just about every platform, from Alexa, Apple and Android devices to Roku, Samsung and Xbox. The network promises the latest full episodes of its prime-time lineup.

More: How to watch all your fall TV shows after cutting the cord

More: Total crock? Death via slow cooker like on 'This Is Us' remains unlikely

More: Cord cutter déjà vu: Streaming channels are looking more like those hated cable TV bundles

Twitter

Season 3! We are back tonight and we are ready to party. Love this season, this cast, this crew.



And, of course, our fans. We’ve missed you guys. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/rQiXK3ST69 — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) September 25, 2018

While you're not actually able to view the show on Twitter, watching with a second screen at hand is worth the effort to track tweets from the show's actors, writers and fellow fans. Following the #ThisIsUs hashtag is never dull across the various time zones.

"This Is Us" airs Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. Central Time). Of course, the rest of the fall TV lineup is starting up as well. What's on your can't miss list?

Mike Snider and Bill Keveney contributed to this story.

Follow Michelle Maltais on Twitter: @mmaltaisLA

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com