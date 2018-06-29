

Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

Talon (Jessica Green), the lone survivor of the Blackblood race, seeks vengeance on the men who slaughtered her people in CW's "The Outpost"

Courtesy of Electric Entertainment

TV

Tune in: "The Outpost" premieres on CW Tuesday at 9 EDT/PDT. In the series, Jessica Green plays Talon, the lone survivor of a race called Blackbloods. While tracking the killers of her family she discovers that she possesses a mysterious supernatural power.

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: "A Quiet Place" is out Tuesday. John Krasinski directs and stars with real-life wife Emily Blunt as parents forced to live in silence for fear of attracting unknown terrors.

"Harlots" returns to Hulu for Season 2.

Hulu

STREAMING

Watch: Hulu presents the second season of "Harlots" Wednesday. The series, set in 18th century London, follows Margaret Wells, played by Samantha Morton, as she runs a brothel while raising daughters. The series also stars Jessica Brown Findlay, Lesley Manville and Liv Tyler.

Singer/songwriter Charlie Puth's latest tour will take him 33 cities in North America.

VALERIE MACON/ AFP/Getty Images

MUSIC

Listen: Charlie Puth kicks off The Voicenotes Tour this week. The tour hits 33 cities in North America before heading to Asia. The first U.S. date is Friday in Boston, with future stops in New York City, Charlotte, North Carolina, Chicago, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Nashville, Tennessee.

FILM

Go to: "Skyscraper" opens nationwide Friday. The film follows FBI Hostage Rescue team leader Will Sawyer (Dwayne Johnson), who is framed for a crime he did not commit. The film also stars Neve Campbell and Pablo Schreiber.

