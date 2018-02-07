Though fireworks will be opening up over the skies on July 4, U.S. financial markets will be closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
U.S. stock exchanges will halt trading at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday and remain closed through July 4.
Meanwhile, the CME Group’s Globex, which operates options and futures exchanges, will have only partial disruptions to its normal schedule. According to the company, its crude oil and energy markets will observe a normal close and settlement time on Tuesday. But onJuly 4, the market will halt at 1 p.m. ET and reopen at 6 p.m. ET.
More Money: 401(k) investors: What are the risks and rewards for the rest of 2018
More Money: 'Stop hangin out': Cincinnati Dunkin' Donuts fires employee for message on homeless woman's cup
More Money: Survey: 43M Americans mistakenly think carrying credit-card balance improves credit scores
And the Securities Industries and Financial Markets Association recommends bond markets halt on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET and stay closed July 4.
Banks, including Bank of America, PNC and Capital One, will be closed on the holiday as well.