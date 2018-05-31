Residents and members of the media are silhouetted as active lava fissures near what is now the end of Leilani Street continue to spew forth lava at Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii on May 24, 2018.
The month of May has been a nightmare for folks directly in the path of Kilauea's fury on Hawaii's Big Island, as the volcano has belched out tons of lava, noxious fumes and ash.

But for everyone around the nation and the world who's been fascinated by the volcano's ferocity, it's also been a chance to learn about a variety of weird and obscure volcanic phenomena.

Here's a short glossary of terms we've come across as the volcano continues to erupt.

Magma vs. lava:  Two names for the same thing, blobs of molten rock. When it's underground, it's called magma, and when it emerges above ground, it's known as lava.

Vog:  Vog, short for volcanic smog, is the haze formed by gas and fine particle emissions from volcanoes, according to the American Meteorological Society.

Specifically, vog is produced when the noxious sulfur dioxide gas and other air pollutants from volcanoes react with oxygen, atmospheric moisture and sunlight, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. At higher concentrations, vog can cause headaches and irritation to the lungs and eyes, the University of Hawaii at Hilo told CNN.

It's a fairly common weather phenomena in Hawaii. 

Laze:  A toxic cloud mashup of lava and haze. It forms when hot, 2,000-degree lava hits the cooler sea water. It's a hydrochloric acid steam cloud that billows into the air, along with fine particles of glass.

"Lava entering the ocean causes a chemical reaction and can result in small explosions, sending tiny particles of hydrochloric acid and volcanic glass in the air," said Jessica Johnson, a geophysicist at the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom.

Laze has been a deadly threat in the past: "This hot, corrosive gas mixture caused two deaths immediately adjacent to the coastal entry point in 2000 when seawater washed across recent and active lava flows," the Hawaii Volcano Observatory said. 

Pele's hair: Pele's hair — fine strands of volcanic glass fibers — is formed from lava fountains and rapidly moving lava flows, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Volcanic ash produced by small explosions from the volcano is a mixture of tiny spheres and shards of volcanic glass, including Pele's hair.

The "hair" fibers are so abrasive that they can scratch car windshields if wiped away using windshield wipers, according to the Hawaii Star Advertiser.

Residents this week marveled at the sight. “This is pretty crazy because we never did see Pele’s hair fall in Pāhoa in all my life,” Big Island local Ikaika Marzo said Monday on Facebook Live.

Blue flames of methane: The blue flames were spotted last week in the beleaguered Lelani Estates neighborhood of the Big Island, which has been at the epicenter of the worst destruction, according to a video published by the U.S. Geological Survey.

"When lava buries plants and shrubs, methane gas is produced as a byproduct of burning vegetation," the USGS said. "Methane gas can seep into subsurface voids and explode when heated, or as shown in this video, emerge from cracks in the ground several feet away from the lava. When ignited, the methane produces a blue flame."

The blue flames are only visible at night, according to National Geographic, so no one is sure how widespread they are and for how long they've been burning.

Acid rain: While a term familiar to folks remembering environmental crises of the '70s and '80s, acid rain has been a problem this month in Hawaii. Acid rain was predicted to fall from the skies in Hawaii recently — but scientists say it wouldn't be harmful and is far from the main volcano hazard residents should worry about.

Walking in acid rain, or even swimming in a lake affected by acid rain, is no more dangerous to humans than walking in normal rain or swimming in non-acidic lakes, the Environmental Protection Agency said.

Madronich said one problem from acid rain would be when it falls on metal — which then would dissolve and seep into the ground, potentially affecting trees.

He said it could also cause metal rooftops to rust more quickly. It can also damage cars, as well as statues and monuments, the EPA said. 

Evacuees leave dangerous Hawaiian volcano area
A woman tries to talk to a national guardsmen to gain entry to the Leilani Estates, Friday, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation forced many residents to flee their homes due to a nearby lava eruption.
Results from the eruption of Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island can be seen Friday. The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved streets and forced the evacuation of about 1,500 people who were still out of their homes Friday after Thursday's eruption.
Mary Ann Sullivan, 59, looks at her belongings and her cat she pulled from her home after a mandatory evacuation of the Leilani Estates due to a lava eruption, Friday, in Pahoa, HI. The eruption took place about a block from Sullivan's home. Sullivan and her husband spent the night at a nearby shelter and does not know when they will be able to return.
National guardsmen and police stand at the entrance to Leilani Estates, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation for the area as declared by the state. Due to unsafe conditions in the area from the recent lava eruption, residents who evacuated could not return to their homes Friday.
After a mandatory evacuation due to a lava eruption yesterday, Leilani Estates residents line up on the road leading to the area in Pahoa, Hawaii.
After being forced out of his home at the Leilani Estates due to a mandatory evacuation, Tim Sullivan, 61, sits in his pickup truck near a local shelter, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, HI. The eruption took place about a block from Sullivan's home. He and his wife spent the night at a nearby shelter and does not know when they will be able to return.
This photo provided by Hawaii Electric Light shows lava flowing over Mohala Street in the Leilani Estates area near Pahoa on the Big Island of Hawaii. Nearly 1,500 people have fled from their homes after Hawaii's Kilauea volcano sent molten lava chewing through forests and bubbling up on paved streets in an eruption that one resident described as "a curtain of fire." (Hawaii Electric Light via AP) ORG XMIT: LA508
Residents from the nearby Leilani Estates sleep in their cars after being forced out of there homes by a lava eruption.
Mary Hicks, 56, left, and Tim Hicks, 51, both residents of the Leilani Estates, spent the night in their car after being evacuated from their home.
A woman with two dogs in her car tries to enter the Leilani Estates.
A road is cracked after the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a day after forcing nearly 1,500 people to flee from their mountainside homes, and authorities detected high levels of sulfur gas that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems.
