In this still image taken from a video courtesy of television station WPLG, a van covered in blue tarp arrives at an FBI facility on October 26, 2018, in Florida, in connection with the suspicious packages mailed to top Democrats.
Jose Romero, AFP/Getty Images

The Florida man arrested Friday and expected to be charged in connection with the mailing of at least 12 bomb-like devices to prominent Democrats around the country has a criminal record, including a felony charge in 2002 for threatening to “throw, project, place, or discharge any destructive device.” 

Cesar Sayoc, 56, a registered Republican from South Florida, was born in New York but moved to Florida as a childHe's a 1980 graduate of North Miami Beach High School whose last known address was Aventura in Miami-Dade County, Florida. 

Sayoc has been identified by law enforcement authorities as being connected with the mailings of a dozen  bomb-like devices to top Democrats, including former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Sayoc was arrested Friday morning in Plantation, Florida.

Here's what we know about Sayoc:

He has an extensive criminal record:

In 2002, according to online court records from Miami-Dade County, Sayoc was charged with threatening to “throw, project, place, or discharge any destructive device.”

A destructive device is described in the statute as a “bomb, grenade, mine, rock, missile, pipebomb or similar device.”

It is a second-degree felony.

He was placed on one-year probation.

Details of what lead to the charge are not available online.

102518 Pipe Bombs Online2
Online and social diagram details the basic components used in the bomb-like devices that have been delivered to political figures in the past few days.
Frank Pompa, USA TODAY
