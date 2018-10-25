A handout photo made available by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on shows the exterior of one of the suspicious packages which were received at multiple locations in the New York and Washington, D.C., areas and Florida between October 22 and 24, 2018.

Two weeks before national midterm elections, a series of suspicious and potentially explosive packages addressed to high-ranking Democrats and Trump critics were intercepted.

Three bomb-like devices were found earlier Thursday, one in Lower Manhattan near the offices of actor Robert De Niro and two in Delaware addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, at least seven suspicious packages were delivered to Democratic politicians and media figures, including those addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, officials said. Those packages were sent to multiple locations in the New York and Washington, D.C., areas, and Florida.

Here's what we know now:

How many packages were intercepted?

At least 10 possible bombs were sent to various locations and intercepted since Monday. U.S. Postal Service officials told reporters Thursday afternoon that investigators looking for other packages have found nothing in the last 8 hours.

Where were packages sent?

Hillary Clinton's home in Westchester County, New York

Former President Barack Obama, intercepted in Washington

Former CIA Director John Brennan, sent to CNN’s offices in New York City

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters

Florida's Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (a package discovered at her office was addressed to former US Attorney General Eric Holder)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at his Manhattan office

Billionaire George Soros, in the mailbox at his Bedford, New York, home

Former Vice President Joe Biden, two packages were intercepted in Delaware

Robert De Niro's New York restaurant

What was in the packages?

Most of packages were mailed in manila envelopes, affixed with six Forever stamps and a computer-printed address label showing a return address for "Debbie Wasserman Shultz," a misspelled name for the Florida Congresswoman, according to the FBI.

"We are treating them as suspected explosive devices," New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill told reporters.

Diagram details the basic components used in the bomb-like devices that have been delivered to political figures in the past few days.

Frank Pompa, USA TODAY

Was anyone hurt?

None of the intercepted bombs detonated, and no one was hurt.

Will there be more?

Authorities warned the public on Thursday to be on the lookout for more suspicious packages that could still be in the mail system.

O'Neill told reporters there are no current or credible threats that law enforcement is aware of. And he expressed confidence that the culprit would be caught.

Two law enforcement officials said Thursday that investigators have been increasingly focused on the mail streams in and out of Florida, largely since the device addressed to Holder was recovered when it was re-routed back to the return address of Wasserman Schultz. The two officials who are not authorized to comment publicly said authorities had not identified a suspect.

What is Trump saying?

"No nation can succeed that tolerates violence," Trump said Wednesday at a Wisconsin rally. "The language of moral condemnation and destructive routine, these are arguments and disagreements that have to stop. Those engaged in the political arena must stop treating political opponents as being morally defective."

But then, he also pointed a finger at media, saying it has a "responsibility to set a civil tone."

He tweeted Thursday morning: "A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News," the post reads.

A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

